Sensex, Nifty muted as Nifty Bank offsets Nifty IT gains ahead of TCS Q2 results today

India's stock market was muted in early trade today, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in IT stocks ahead of TCS' Q2 results. The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)

At 10:33 am on Thursday (9 October 2025), the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.13% higher at 81,875.91 points while the broader Nifty 50 was little changed at 25,096.20 points.

Seven of the 16 major sectors were trading higher. The broader mid-caps and small-caps advanced 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Nifty Bank fell for the second straight session of profit-booking following a recent rally triggered by the Reserve Bank of India's lending reforms and pre-earnings updates from banks.

The Nifty IT index rose 0.4%, led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. which was trading 0.2% higher ahead of its quarterly earnings later today.

“The results season starting today will be keenly watched by the market,” VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Pvt. Ltd., told Reuters. “IT stocks have witnessed some recovery from the bottom, but the headwinds for the segment continue to be strong.”

Nifty Metal added 1.6% and was the biggest gainer among major sectors as base metal prices rose on supply concerns from major mines.