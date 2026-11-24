Indian equities plunged on Monday as investors booked profits after a four-week rally that had made the market one of Asia’s best performers. Analysts said the rally could lose further steam in the short term, with the Nifty 50 posting its steepest fall since July.

Except for the Nifty IT, Nifty Consumer and Nifty Realty indices, all sectoral indices ended in the red. (REUTERS/Represetational) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Nifty 50 fell 1.75% to 25,349.65, its biggest decline since July 8. The Sensex dropped 1.77% to 82,435.99, wiping ₹5.17 trillion off the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms. Most Asian markets also fell: Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 5.06% and South Korea’s Kospi 3.78%, though Taiwan’s Taiex rose 2.16%.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The fall pushed the Nifty 50 further from its all-time high of 26,373.2. The index had closed 2.2% below that level on Friday; the gap has now widened to 3.9%. It had ended Friday just 199 points short of the psychologically important 26,000 mark and now needs to gain 650 points to reach it. The sell-off interrupts a strong run.

Also Read | Sensex falls over 1,000 points, Nifty slips below 25,500 as profit booking hits markets

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Before Monday, the Nifty 50 had rallied nearly 14%, powered by foreign inflows of over ₹1 trillion, a stronger rupee and a sell-off in the global artificial intelligence theme. That last driver is now the risk: analysts said a sustained recovery in US technology stocks could draw investors back to those markets, leaving Indian equities exposed to further losses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Monday, the Nifty 50 had rallied nearly 14%, powered by foreign inflows of over ₹1 trillion, a stronger rupee and a sell-off in the global artificial intelligence theme. That last driver is now the risk: analysts said a sustained recovery in US technology stocks could draw investors back to those markets, leaving Indian equities exposed to further losses. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Monday’s correction marks a partial reversal of the rally seen in Indian markets. If the US tech-heavy indices close higher and sustain their recovery over the next few sessions, Indian markets, which have rallied sharply, could give back some of their recent gains,” said Prabhakar Kudva, Director and Principal Officer, Samvitti Capital, an alternative investment firm with more than ₹1,800 crore in assets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Technical indicators also point to the possibility of further declines in the Nifty 50, although positive news flow could reverse the trend.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher as foreign inflows, easing oil prices lift sentiment

“Technically, this market action signals the formation of a short-term reversal pattern on the downside,” said Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.

The pattern, however, will be confirmed only if the weakness persists in the next trading session, he added.

The market fell more than 640 points from the day’s high for the Nifty 50 and 2,250 points for the Sensex, forming a long bearish candle that indicates the possibility of further correction from current levels, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Neo.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Except for the Nifty IT, Nifty Consumer and Nifty Realty indices, all sectoral indices ended in the red. The Nifty Metal index saw the steepest decline, falling 3.6%, after Tata Steel plunged 8.4% following its announcement of plans to acquire Apollo Tubes. The Nifty Bank index fell 3.2%, adding to the pressure on the benchmark indices.

Also Read | Sensex jumps over 890 points, Nifty up by 280+ points to 25,800.60

Foreign institutional investors have turned net buyers of Indian equities since October 28, following a sell-off in AI-heavy indices globally. They have bought shares worth a net ₹1.3 trillion in Indian equity markets since then, per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.