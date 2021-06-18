Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex rallies 21 points to close trading at 52,344; Nifty settles at 15,683 after slumping by 8 points
business

Sensex rallies 21 points to close trading at 52,344; Nifty settles at 15,683 after slumping by 8 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 21.12 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 52,344.45, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 8.05 points or 0.05 per cent lower to 15,683.35.
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Sensex rallies 21 points to close trading at 52,344; Nifty settles at 15,683 after slumping by 8 points.(Reuters)

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note after a volatile session on Friday amid a largely negative trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 21.12 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 52,344.45, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 8.05 points or 0.05 per cent lower to 15,683.35.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, M&M, Nestle India, SBI and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

It was an extremely volatile trading day for domestic equities with benchmark Nifty recovering sharply from day’s low, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Barring FMCG and pharma, all key sectoral indices traded in the red. Metals, PSU banks, and realty indices witnessed steeper contraction.Further, heavy profit-booking was seen in midcap and smallcap stocks after sharp rally in recent weeks, Modi noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Shanghai and Tokyo closed lower.Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with losses in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.73 per cent lower at USD 72.55 per barrel.

Topics
bse sensex nse sensex indian stock markets
