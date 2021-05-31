Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex settles at 51,937, Nifty closes at record high of 15,583
business

Sensex settles at 51,937, Nifty closes at record high of 15,583

Reliance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3%, followed by ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy, Maruti and ITC.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The BSE building in Mumbai (File Photo)

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied around 515 points on Monday while the NSE Nifty closed at a fresh peak, led by gains in RIL, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid a mixed trend in global markets.

A steady decline in daily COVID-19 caseload also strengthened investor sentiment, brokers said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 514.56 points or 1.00 per cent higher at 51,937.44, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 147.15 points or 0.95 per cent to its fresh closing record of 15,582.80.

Reliance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy, Maruti and ITC.

On the other hand, M&M, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, L&T, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Hong Kong and Tokyo were in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude surged 1.08 per cent to trade at USD 69.46 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
TRENDING NEWS

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch

6-year-old’s adorable video to PM Modi on homework catches J&K L-G's attention
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World No Tobacco Day 2021
Mehul Choksi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP