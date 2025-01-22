Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: Market opens in green after yesterday's crash. FMCG, pharma, IT stocks rise most

Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: The stock market opened in the green for a third time this week as trading began on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, with FMCG, pharma, and IT stocks rising the most. Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: People look at the digital screen on the facade of BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

This comes despite a huge crash the market experienced towards the end of the previous day's trading session, led by real estate, consumer durables, and mid and small-cap IT and telecom stocks.

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 369.47 points or 0.49%, reaching 76,207.83. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 94.30 points or 0.41%, reaching 23,118.95.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose the most by 1.37%, trading at ₹1786. This was followed by Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which rose 1.30%, trading at ₹3,582, and Infosys Ltd, which rose 1.10%, trading at ₹1,819.60.

Only 9 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG Index rose the most by 0.74%, reaching 56,035.90, followed by Nifty Pharma, which rose 0.41%, reaching 21,972.10, and Nifty IT, which rose 0.40%, reaching 41,863.75.

How did stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market crashed badly towards the end of the trading session on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. This was in sharp contrast to the rally seen before the day before's close.

The Sensex tanked by 1,235.08 points, or 1.60%, reaching 75,838.36, while the Nifty fell by 320.10 points or 1.37%, reaching 23,024.65.

Zomato Ltd fell the most among the Sensex stocks by 10.92%, closing at ₹214.65. This was followed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd which fell 3.74%, closing at ₹1,106.10, and NTPC Ltd, which fell 3.51%, close at ₹324.25.

Only two of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green. They were UltraTech Cement Ltd, which was up by 0.39%, closing at ₹10,665.90, and HCL Technologies ltd, which was up by 0.33%, closing at ₹1,801.70.

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty Realty fell the most by 4.12%, reaching ₹906.40. This was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables which fell 4.06%, reaching 38,114.75, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which fell 2.66%, reaching 10,399.60.

Oberoi Realty Ltd (-7.63%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (-5.19%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (-5.09%) fell the most on the Realty Index.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (-13.90%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (-8.10%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (-7.58%) were the stocks which fell the most on the Consumer Durables Index.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (-5.84%), Tejas Networks Ltd (-4.92%), and Coforge Ltd (-4.42) were the stocks that fell the most on the Midsmall IT & Telecom index.