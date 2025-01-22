Menu Explore
Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: Market opens in green after yesterday's crash. FMCG, pharma, IT stocks rise most

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 22, 2025 09:48 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: The stock market opened in the green despite the Sensex tanking by over 1,200 points yesterday

Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: The stock market opened in the green for a third time this week as trading began on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, with FMCG, pharma, and IT stocks rising the most.

Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: People look at the digital screen on the facade of BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)
Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: People look at the digital screen on the facade of BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

This comes despite a huge crash the market experienced towards the end of the previous day's trading session, led by real estate, consumer durables, and mid and small-cap IT and telecom stocks.

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 369.47 points or 0.49%, reaching 76,207.83. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 94.30 points or 0.41%, reaching 23,118.95.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose the most by 1.37%, trading at 1786. This was followed by Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which rose 1.30%, trading at 3,582, and Infosys Ltd, which rose 1.10%, trading at 1,819.60.

Only 9 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG Index rose the most by 0.74%, reaching 56,035.90, followed by Nifty Pharma, which rose 0.41%, reaching 21,972.10, and Nifty IT, which rose 0.40%, reaching 41,863.75.

How did stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market crashed badly towards the end of the trading session on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. This was in sharp contrast to the rally seen before the day before's close.

The Sensex tanked by 1,235.08 points, or 1.60%, reaching 75,838.36, while the Nifty fell by 320.10 points or 1.37%, reaching 23,024.65.

Zomato Ltd fell the most among the Sensex stocks by 10.92%, closing at 214.65. This was followed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd which fell 3.74%, closing at 1,106.10, and NTPC Ltd, which fell 3.51%, close at 324.25.

Only two of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green. They were UltraTech Cement Ltd, which was up by 0.39%, closing at 10,665.90, and HCL Technologies ltd, which was up by 0.33%, closing at 1,801.70.

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty Realty fell the most by 4.12%, reaching 906.40. This was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables which fell 4.06%, reaching 38,114.75, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which fell 2.66%, reaching 10,399.60.

Oberoi Realty Ltd (-7.63%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (-5.19%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (-5.09%) fell the most on the Realty Index.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (-13.90%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (-8.10%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (-7.58%) were the stocks which fell the most on the Consumer Durables Index.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (-5.84%), Tejas Networks Ltd (-4.92%), and Coforge Ltd (-4.42) were the stocks that fell the most on the Midsmall IT & Telecom index.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
