Sensex touches record high days after stock market crashed on counting day

Benchmark Sensex soared by over 1,720 points- over 2 per cent- to hit life-time intra-day record highs today. This comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised upwards the GDP growth projection to 7.2 per cent for 2024-25 from 7 per cent earlier. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,720.8 points to hit a record peak of 76,795.31 in day trade while NSE Nifty went up by 498.8 points to 23,320.20. In the past two days, the BSE benchmark surged 2,995.46 points or 4.15 per cent after June 4 counting day when the stock market witnessed a massive rout.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)