Shark Tank pitcher who drank hair oil on TV answers Redditors: ‘Our hook’

Entrepreneur Rajat Dua, who appeared on a recent episode of Shark Tank India along with his wife Nidhi Tuteja Dua and his mother Rajni Dua, conducted an ask-me-anything session on Reddit. For the unversed, Rajat and Nidhi had showcased the purity of their brand Nidhi's Grandmaa Secret's hair oil by drinking it, claiming that it was made using 13 fresh herbal products. A couple pitching their idea to judges on Shark Tank India's 4th season held an ask-me-anything session on Reddit. Read on to know what they said.(Reddit)

“The sharks called me impatient and in a hurry to build business,” Rajat said while pitching the AMA session. He was referring to former Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl saying that he's in a hurry. “When you have a history of failures and then you see one thing working well, we get impatient,” Bahl added.

Rajat Dua addressed drinking the hair oil on the show and said, “It's the time and day of hooks on social media. Drinking hair oil on national TV was our hook.”

One Reddit user pointed to boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta's suggestion to let Nidhi pitch the product instead of Rajat and said, “Let her take decisions and you will make a great team.”

“My wife had this product idea but didn't know how to scale business. But then I had experience in digital marketing, so we teamed up,” Rajat replied.

He also revealed how viewers misunderstood the conversation between him and Bahl, saying the aired episode was edited. Bahl had asked Rajat if he was getting impatient for success, to which the latter had replied saying he had 2-3 more ideas if Grandmaa Secret fails.

A Reddit user said Rajat's reply to Bahl's ‘impatient’ remark was why he failed to get funding from more sharks and asked if he wanted to go back in time and omit it. “That reply didn't come like that to Kunal's question…In between Aman said, 'He'll sell this brand for ₹200-300 crore in 2-3 years…There is greed.' I said there's no greed by I have two more ideas if this business doesn't work out," Rajat clarified.

Responding to a third user asking who, among the sharks, was the most arrogant, Rajat said, “Aman was somehow fixed on our competition and asked me about them at least five times before I dodged his question. But ultimately, I had to answer his queries which he thought didn't make sense."

Grandmaa Secret secured their ask of ₹70 lakh funding for 5% equity from Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal. He will also be entitled to 1% royalty on product sales till his investment amount is recouped.