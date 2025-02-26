20-year-old student working part-time for Swiggy in Delhi calls firm's insurance ‘useless’: ‘They don’t let us…'

A 20-year-old student pursuing Computer Science, German and BA (Hons) Psychology while working part-time as a delivery agent for Swiggy has called the corporate insurance offered by the company “useless”. The student claimed the insurance company “starts doing drama” as soon as they know that we are availing a company-sponsored insurance policy. A 20-year-old student has pointed out that the corporate insurance offered by Swiggy is 'useless'.(Reuters)

During an ask-me-anything session, a Reddit user asked the student, “Do they give you any kind of insurance?” He replied saying, “Yes, but it is useless. As soon as the insurance company gets to know it's corporate insurance, they usually start doing drama and don't let us claim.”

Another Reddit user asked the student if people should avoid ordering from 10-minute delivery platforms like Zepto and Swiggy, “given how exploitative they are”. “Because I don't think that a greater volume of people ordering will translate into higher wages for you at the end and better working conditions,” the user added.

“It's quite complicated if you ask me. I feel if you won't order, someone else will. Likewise, if I won't accept the order at ₹20, someone else is willing to do that happily,” the student said.

“I think quick commerce is just a bubble. Once all of these companies would start facing some real loss, they would come back to their senses,” he added.

He also spoke about how both Zomato and Swiggy have a limit until which riders can accept cash payments. A user, who claimed to be a rider for Zomato, said the company allows delivery agents to collect up to ₹2,000 in cash.

“If we cross that, our ID gets disabled. Then first we will transfer the money and then we can get new orders,” the user said. “You have to give cash to someone, then get money in the UPI account and transfer that to Zomato…UPI is the most hassle free experience I had,” the user added.

The student agreed and said cash payments and the limit delivery platforms place on them are a “hassle”.

“And bigger issue is returning change to customers. This is how limit looks like and those are few ways to pay it back! Even if you do cash on delivery, it is better to pay via UPI to riders,” he said while sharing a screenshot of the payment options.

Swiggy has not yet responded to the allegations.