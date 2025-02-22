20-year-old student works part time as Swiggy delivery boy to pay college fees in Delhi: ‘Earned 722 in…’

A 20-year-old student living in Delhi and pursuing Computer Science, German and BA (Hons) Psychology said he works as a delivery agent at Swiggy at night. He held an Ask-Me-Anything session on Reddit, where users asked him about the tips he receives and the best and worst experiences he has had. A Delhi student aged 20 has shared on Reddit that he works part-time as a Swiggy delivery agent. Read on to know what Reddit users asked him during an Ask-Me-Anything session.(Reuters)

In one such answer, he revealed that he makes ₹6,000- ₹8,000 per month working part-time. A screenshot he shared showed that he worked for just four hours and 46 minutes between February 17 and 23 and earned ₹722. He worked a little over 10 hours in the February 10-16 week and earned ₹1,990.

He earned ₹3,117 in the week starting February 3 by working for over 19.5 hours and managed to make over ₹7,200 in the four weeks since January 27. He said he spends about ₹100-150 each day on petrol.

He also said that ratings help riders in getting orders faster with better pay.

Agreeing with a Reddit user who asked if he feels delivery companies exploit their delivery executives, he shared a screenshot showing he got paid just ₹23 for driving 8.4 km in 28 minutes. This included ₹10 in ‘travel pay’ and ₹13 in ‘surge bonus’.

Sharing a bad experience he had while working, the student said a customer threatened to get him beaten as he was late in delivering the order. He explained that he was delayed as it was late at night and the majority of routes shown by Google Maps to reach the location in the Green Park area were blocked by barricades.

Talking about a heartwarming memory, the user said he once delivered sweets to a 7-10-year-old girl at a hospital who began dancing with joy on seeing him. He recalled that the girl told him that her mother had just given birth to her brother and she also gave him a ₹100 tip.

He also revealed that he began working part-time with Swiggy as he became curious after seeing a person delivering for Shadowfax. “My sole purpose to work was to earn little pocket money initially but shifted to pay my college fees later,” he said.