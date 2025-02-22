Menu Explore
‘Why are we caring about India’s voter turnout?': Donald Trump's third attack on $21 mn USAID

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2025 11:24 AM IST

Donald Trump termed the now cancelled USAID's $21 million fund for ‘voter turnout’ in India as a ‘kickback scheme’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday once again questioned the USAID's $21 million fund for ‘voter turnout’ in India, which has been cancelled by his administration.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a joint press conference. (PTI file)
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a joint press conference. (PTI file)

“USD 21 million going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We are giving $21 million for voter turnout in India, what about us? I want voter turnout too, Governor…$29 million to strengthen political landscape in Bangladesh went to a firm that nobody ever heard of,” the US President told governors in a video shared by National Desk.

This is the third straight remark by Trump on the $21 million fund controversy.

On Friday, the Republican leader questioned the fund as a “kickback scheme”, saying,"USD 21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India's turnout? We have got enough problems. We want our own turnout. I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we’re talking about, that means there’s a kickback because nobody has any idea what’s going on there."

Friday's remark followed Trump's big hint on alleged interference in India's election.

“21 million dollars in voter turnout - why do we need to spend 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government... Because when we hear that Russia spent about two thousand dollars in our country, it was a big deal. They took some internet ads for two thousand dollars. This is a total breakthrough,” Trump had said in Florida.

India's response to Trump's remark

Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,"Relevant departments and authorities are looking into the information put out by the American administration regarding certain US activities and funding. We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain US activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling."

