MEA reacts to DOGE's $21 million USAID fund claim: 'Deeply troubling'

Deeply concerning, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday on the information “put out by the US administration regarding certain USA activities and funding”. Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia)

US President Donald Trump's recent allegation that American aid funds were being used to interfere in India's electoral process have sparked a political row.

Donald Trump's remarks came days after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk disclosed that USAID contributed USD 21 million to the Election Commission to boost voter turnout in India.

On February 16, DOGE listed items on which the “US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent” and the list included “USD 21M for voter turnout in India.” DOGE noted that all of the items have been cancelled.

"We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USA activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs. Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter. It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage, so relevant authorities are looking into, and hopefully we can come up with an update on that subsequently," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday on Trump's remark that 'USAID’s 21 Million to India to “get someone else elected".

US President Donald Trump once again hit out at the now cancelled $21 million fund for ‘voter turnout' in India, calling it a “kickback scheme”.

While addressing the Republican Governors Association meeting in Washington DC on Thursday, Trump said,"$21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India turnout? We got enough problems. We want our own turnout."

“Can you imagine all that money going to India. I wonder what they think when they get it. It's a kickback scheme. It's not like they spend it. They kick it back to the people that I would say in many cases,” Trump said during the address televised by NBC News.

On Thursday, Donald Trump hinted at the USAID's alleged interference in India's elections. “Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government... This is a total breakthrough,” he said.

BJP vs Congress slugfest

Donald Trump's fresh attack triggered a fresh political slugfest in India. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that the said money was being used to "sustain deep-state assets" in India "who work to defend and deflect such revelations."

“A day after US President Donald Trump spoke about $21 million being sent to India for voter turnout, he has reiterated the charge. And no, he is not confusing it with the $29 million funneled into Bangladesh. This time, he has also mentioned kickbacks. Essentially, this money is also used to sustain deep-state assets who work to defend and deflect such revelations. We are now witnessing the same pattern unfold in India,” Malviya added.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera hit back, saying, "For the past week, a story has been running that USAID gave $21 million to destabilize the Narendra Modi government. If despite having so many security agencies, Modi government allowed 21 million dollars to enter India, then it is a matter of shame. At the same time, when Modi government was asked a question about this, they said that this money came in 2012 during the UPA regime. In such a situation, did BJP win in 2014 with this money?"