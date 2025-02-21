Donald Trump calls $21 million USAID fund to India ‘kickback scheme’, sparks fresh BJP vs Cong war

US President Donald Trump once again hit out at the now cancelled $21 million fund for ‘voter turnout' in India, calling it a “kickback scheme”. US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(HT_PRINT)

While addressing the Republican Governors Association meeting in Washington DC, he said,"$21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India turnout? We got enough problems. We want our own turnout."

“Can you imagine all that money going to India. I wonder what they think when they get it. It's a kickback scheme. It's not like they spend it. They kick it back to the people that I would say in many cases,” Trump said during the address televised by NBC News.

"I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we're talking about, that means there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on there. USD 29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh. Nobody knows what they mean by political landscape. What does that mean?" the US president added.

Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) posted a list of cancelled US taxpayer-funded initiatives with a mention of USD 21 million earmarked for "voter turnout in India."

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," DOGE's statement read, with a specific mention of the $21 million earmarked for "voter turnout in India."

On Thursday, Trump hinted at the USAID's alleged interference in India's elections. “Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government... This is a total breakthrough,” he said.

BJP vs Cong slugfest

Trump's fresh attack triggered a fresh political slugfest in India. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that the said money was being used to "sustain deep-state assets" in India "who work to defend and deflect such revelations."

“A day after US President Donald Trump spoke about $21 million being sent to India for voter turnout, he has reiterated the charge. And no, he is not confusing it with the $29 million funneled into Bangladesh. This time, he has also mentioned kickbacks. Essentially, this money is also used to sustain deep-state assets who work to defend and deflect such revelations. We are now witnessing the same pattern unfold in India,” Malviya added.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera hit back, saying,"For the past week, a story has been running that USAID gave $21 million to destabilize the Narendra Modi government. If despite having so many security agencies, Modi government allowed 21 million dollars to enter India, then it is a matter of shame. At the same time, when Modi government was asked a question about this, they said that this money came in 2012 during the UPA regime. In such a situation, did BJP win in 2014 with this money?"