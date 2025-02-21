Who is Veena Reddy? Ex-USAID India chief at centre of $21 million funding controversy

A war of words has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress over US President Donald Trump's comments on the funding of USD 21 million for voter turnout in India. While the BJP on Thursday sought to link Donald Trump's comments and Rahul Gandhi's 2023 remarks apparently ruing lack of concerns abroad to protect democracy in the country, the Congress demanded that the Indian government should bring out a white paper on the US agency's support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades. Veena Reddy is an Andhra Pradesh-born American diplomat.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad played audio clips of Donald Trump and Rahul Gandhi, who had made the comments in the UK in 2023, to slam the Congress and its main face.

Prasad said, “It is a matter of shame what the Congress has done. Rahul Gandhi has made a joke of Indian democracy abroad and sought help from democracies abroad. It means he sought support to help him win as the Congress keeps losing elections.”

Referring to his government's decision to cancel the funding of USAID, Donald Trump said, “Why do we need to spend USD 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected.”

The Congress dubbed Donald Trump's claims related to USAID as “nonsensical”.

Amid the $21 million controversy, attention also turned to Veena Reddy, former India director for the US Agency for International Development (USAID), after BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani raised questions about her role in the funding.

“So, DOGE has discovered that USAID allocated $21 million for ‘voter turnout’ in India, a euphemism for paying voters to cast their votes to effect regime change. Veena Reddy was sent to India in 2021 (ominous?) as head of USAID’s Indian mission. Post Lok Sabha elections 2024 (presumably her voter turnout mission done), she returned to the US. Pity because investigating agencies here could have asked her some questions about who this money was given to for applying it to voter turnout operations," said Mahesh Jethmalani posted on X.

Who Is Veena Reddy?