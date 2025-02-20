‘Tool for foreign agencies’: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi after Donald Trump’s claim on US interference in Indian elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Lok Sabha MP of aligning with global networks undermining India's interests. Amit Malviya targets Rahul Gandhi over alleged foreign links.(ANI)

His remarks came after former US President Donald Trump accused the previous Joe Biden administration of interfering in India's elections.

“Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government... This is a total breakthrough,” Trump said while addressing the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami on Thursday.

Malviya alleged that Rahul Gandhi sought foreign intervention in India’s affairs ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election and cited Donald Trump’s claim of an attempt to influence the polls.

He took to X and shared a video of Rahul Gandhi's 2023 interaction with the Indian Journalists' Association in London, writing, “In March 2023, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi was in London, urging foreign powers—from the US to Europe—to intervene in India’s internal affairs.”

“He has aligned himself with global networks seeking to undermine India’s strategic and geopolitical interests, acting as a tool for foreign agencies. Now, former US President Donald Trump has confirmed that there was indeed an attempt to influence the Indian election and install someone other than Prime Minister Modi,” Malviya added.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Goa unit also targeted Rahul Gandhi, questioning his trips to the US and UK and suggesting they now appeared more suspicious.

The party asked whether the “Deep State” was backing him and what deal he had with them.

Trump's claim comes a day after he defended the Department of Governance Efficiency (DOGE) decision to cancel $21 million fund for “voter turnout” in India.

"Why are we giving USD 21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving USD 21 million for voter turnout?" Trump said at Mar-a-Lago.