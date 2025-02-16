Musk-led DOGE's latest move: Stop $21 million grant for voter turnout in India

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, announced on Saturday the cancellation of a $22 million funding intended to increase voter turnout in India. The decision was part of broader cuts to international aid, which include slashes to several programs in countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Mozambique. Elon Musk has in recent weeks unleashed a flurry of orders aimed at slashing federal spending.(AFP)

The official DOGE handle posted on social media platform X, revealing a list of canceled US taxpayer-funded initiatives. "US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," DOGE's statement read, with a specific mention of the $21 million earmarked for "voter turnout in India."

This marks a key decision under the new administration of President Donald Trump, which has prioritised budget cuts as part of its effort to reduce government spending. Elon Musk, head of DOGE, has repeatedly asserted that "America would go bankrupt" without significant cuts to federal expenditures. The $21 million, originally intended to encourage voter participation in India’s elections, will no longer be allocated.

The decision comes just days after President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two leaders discussed strengthening US-India ties in various sectors. However, the cancellation of the voter turnout funding was notably absent from any official statements or press conferences following their meeting.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's social media head, voiced his concerns on X, questioning the motives behind such funding. "USD 21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" Malviya posted.

Other DOGE cancellations

In addition to the cuts in India, other significant cancellations include:

$29 million for "strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh"

$39 million for "fiscal federalism" and "biodiversity conservation" in Nepal

$10 million for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision"

$1.5 million for "voter confidence" in Liberia

$14 million for "social cohesion" in Mali

$2.5 million for "inclusive democracies in Southern Africa"

$47 million for "improving learning outcomes in Asia"

These moves are part of DOGE’s ongoing efforts to overhaul government spending, with Musk and his department focused on identifying areas to trim budgets and reduce financial outlays.

Modi-Musk meeting

During PM Modi's recent visit he held a meeting with Musk the two discussed strengthening collaboration between entities in India and the US in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

PM Modi and Elon Musk also spoke about opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance. Musk was accompanied by three of his children.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The Prime Minister and Mr. Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance."