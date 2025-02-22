Samay Raina shares first post on YouTube since Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent row, gets 8k likes in a minute

Comedian Samay Raina is in Canada performing as part of his ongoing comedy tour in the country. Just weeks ago, he was in the thick of things here in India after a controversy erupted over a remark on his web show, India's Got Latent. As FIRs were filed and the case reached the Supreme Court, Samay deleted all the episodes of the show from YouTube. On Friday, Samay posted something on his YouTube channel for the first time since the controversy. However, it wasn't a video. (Also read: Emotional Samay Raina addressed India's Got Latent row on live show, thanked audience for paying lawyer's fees, says fan) Samay Raina is in Canada currently.

Samay Raina's latest YouTube post

On Friday night, Samay took to his channel and shared a post with two emojis for just 'Members Only'. The post had a heart emoji followed by a hug emoji, usually used to denote solidarity or togetherness. The post was shared for just paid subscribers of the channel and had no video accompanying it. It was shared a little before midnight. Yet, despite its niche nature, the post managed to get just under 8k likes in about a minute. A screengrab shared by a fan on YouTube shows that the post has 7500 likes and the update was posted a minute before the screenshot was taken.

Samay Raina's latest post on YouTube,

On Reddit, another person added that the post had crossed 10k likes in under 4 minutes. "It has 11k likes in 4 minutes on members only. That’s big in my opinion," wrote a fan. Another responded, "Ye to bhot kam hai, Agar woh normal post krta to 1L+ likes ho jate ab tak. (This is too less. Had he posted normally, it would have been 100k)."

Some speculated that Samay may have wanted to share a video but realised he shouldn't given the controversy and ongoing legal proceedings. "He must be thinking of editing and posting a video but then he must have realised that he can't. So that's all he can post now," commented one Reddit user.

The India's Got Latent controversy

India's Got Latent, a show created and hosted by Samay Raina, is under fire due to a remark from guest Ranveer Allahbadia in the most-recent episode. Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made a joke about 'watching your parents have sex or joining them'. The comment received widespread criticism, and several FIRs were filed against the two as well as other panelists.