'Don't worry, they'll ask Samay Raina to write a 300-word essay': Comic takes a dig at India's Got Latent controversy
Comedian Daniel Fernandes poked fun at the India's Got Latent controversy in a recent stand-up act.
Comedian Daniel Fernandes recently poked fun at the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy during one of his performances. The comic supported fellow stand-up comic Samay Raina amid his troubles and took a jibe at the authorities, advising fans not to worry. (Also read: Emotional Samay Raina addressed India's Got Latent row on live show, thanked audience for paying lawyer's fees, says fan)
Daniel Fernandes on Samay Raina
During a recent set, a video of which has appeared on social media, Daniel addressed the controversy and said, “There are a lot of Samay fans in the country that are quite worried for him. Is that right? Are you worried about him? Don't be, because with the way things are done in this country, all they'll ask him to do is write a 300-word essay, and he'll be out.”
India's Got Latent, a show created and hosted by Samay Raina, is under fire due to a remark from guest Ranveer Allahbadia in the most-recent episode. Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made a joke about 'watching your parents have sex or joining them'. The comment received widespread criticism, and several FIRs were filed against the two as well as other panelists.
Daniel Fernandes jokes about India's Got Latent row
In his set, Daniel Fernandes also mentioned Ranveer Allahbadia and mocked the outrage and legal cases against his remarks. “Have you guys followed the news this past week? Just one headline everywhere because all the other issues in India have been resolved. Outrage in Indian comedy is like flu season. Every six months somebody will watch a video and go… my sentiments,” Fernandes said, adding. “But this time the backlash is quite severe. Have you noticed? There are some catastrophic consequences of what has happened. Multiple FIRs were filed, videos were taken down.”
Samay Raina addresses India's Got Latent Row
In a recent performance in Canada's Edmonton, his first since the controversy erupted earlier this month, Samay Raina also poked fun at all that has happened. A fan called Shubham Dutta posted his experience from the show and quoted Samay as saying, "'Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am time itself)'."
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has rapped the show and Allahbadia in an ongoing hearing against charges of obscenity against the show.
