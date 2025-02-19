Ranveer Allahbadia Case Live Updates: YouTuber to face NCW on March 6

Ranveer Allahbadia Case Live Updates: YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia received some relief on Tuesday after the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest in FIRs in Assam, Maharashtra. However, Allahbadia has been summoned to face the National Commission for Women (NCW) on March 6. Allahbadia has come under fire after making controversial comments on comedian Samay Raina's ‘India’s Got Latent' show on YouTube. While the top court strongly condemned his comments for their vulgarity, they also directed that no further FIRs would be registered against the internet personality for his comments....Read More

Allahbadia, along with all others who were on the panel of the show during the controversial episode, including comedian Samay Raina, content creator Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Asheesh Chanchlani, are facing multiple charges in Mumbai and Assam’s Guwahati.

Those on the panel had also been asked to appear in front of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on February 17.

However, after none of the accused appeared on the original date of the hearing, the NCW sent a revised summons to Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear on March 6. Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Balraj Ghai have also been summoned on March 11.

Ranveer Allahbadia case | Key updates

- After controversy erupted around Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on the show ‘India’s Got Latent', comedian Samay Raina deleted all episodes of the show from YouTube.

- The Supreme Court during its hearing also ordered Allahbadia to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of police station Nodal Cyber Police, Thane.

- As per Supreme Court order's, Allahbadia and his associates have been barred from airing any show on YouTube or other platforms as well.-

- Maharashtra Police's cyber cell has asked Ranveer Allahbadia to appear for questioning on February 24.

- Comedian Samay Raina has been granted time till March 10 to appear before the Mumbai police

- Through a post on his social media accounts on February 15, Ranveer Allahbadia claimed that he was receiving death threats and his mother's clinic was being invaded by people posing as patients.

- Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former CJI DY Chandrachud, is representing Ranveer Allahbadia in the Supreme Court.