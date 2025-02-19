What did Ranveer Allahbadia tell contestant after 'obscene' joke at 'India's Got Latent'? 'Audience member' reveals

A Mumbai-based content creator, who was in the audience during the controversial episode of YouTuber Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent', has revealed what transpired after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an obscene joke on a contestant's parents. Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina.

Ranveer Allahbadia, 31, has been facing severe backlash ever since a clip of the joke went viral, leading to three FIRs being filed against him, Samay Raina, and others involved in the show. Follow Ranveer Allahbadia case live updates

Mohit Khubani, an audience member, claimed that Ranveer Allahbadia—one of the episode’s judges—apologised immediately after making the remark, checking if the contestant was comfortable with it.

He added that Samay Raina also reassured the contestant, who responded that it was okay. In a now-viral Instagram video, Mohit Khubani said, “The contestant came, Ranveer made the joke. Immediately after, he apologised three to four times, asking, 'Hope you didn't feel bad'.”

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

“I know this is not my regular content, but I wanted people to know what exactly happened in that episode. I don’t want my favourite creators getting hate for no reason because half of the people don’t even know what happened in that episode like they make sure that kid was comfortable while they make jokes," Mohit Khubani said.

He further mentioned that the contestant ended up winning the competition that day and that Ranveer Allahbadia even hugged him afterward.

Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has been at the centre of massive criticism, with many questioning the legal action and online outrage against him despite his apology.

Supreme Court relief

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted Ranveer Allahbadia protection from arrest in connection with the FIRs but made strong remarks against his comments. The apex court called his joke “condemnable and dirty”, stating, “If this is not obscene, then what is? Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted.”

The Supreme Court barred him from participating in such shows for now, further tightening the scrutiny on the controversial episode.