‘Should be ashamed of what he has done to his parents’: Court raps Ranveer Allahbadia and his ‘henchmen’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted influencer Ranveer Allahbadia protection from arrest in multiple FIRs over his alleged distasteful comments during a YouTube show and also strongly criticised him for the remarks. Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised hor his jokes on India's Got Latent

Shame to his parents

As per a report in Bar and Bench, Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh came down heavily on Ranveer for his comments on the show. "The words you have chosen, parents will feel ashamed. Daughters and sisters will feel ashamed. The entire society will be ashamed. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen has gone. Rule of law and system has to be followed. He should be ashamed as to what he has done to his parents. We are not in ivory towers and we know how he copied and Australian show content. There are warnings in such shows," the Court said.

The Supreme Court in its hearing today said that such behaviour has to be condemned.

"Just because somebody thinks he becomes so popular and can speak any kind of words, can take entire society for granted? Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited," the apex court said.

Some relief for Ranveer Allahbadia

However, the top court granted him relief, agreeing to the submissions of senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the influencer, that he be protected from any coercive action. Moreover, he is receiving death threats, the advocate said.

Beside granting him protection from any coercive action in FIRs lodged in Mumbai and Guwahati, the bench also said no further FIRs shall be lodged against him for his comments during the YouTube show, "India's Got Latent".

Besides, the top court restrained Allahbadia and his associate influencers on the controversial YouTube show from airing any other episode till further orders.

It directed Allahbadia to deposit his passport at the Thane police station and said he shall not leave the country without the prior permission of the court.

The bench also directed Allahbadia to cooperate in the probe of the FIRs lodged at Maharashtra and Assam.