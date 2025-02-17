'Abe rukja, lawyer ko dede thoda paisa': Comedian Gaurav Kapoor jokes Ranveer Allahbadia was too quick with his apology

While Ranveer Allahbadia faces multiple FIRs for his recent controversial comments on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, other comedians are also weighing in on the matter. Some are making reels, showing support while others are trying to turn it into material for their next set. (Also read: Reddit supports Ranveer Allahbadia as he admits to getting death threats for India's Got Latent row: ‘This is a new low’) Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on Samay Raina's show have landed him in trouble. Even Gaurav Kapoor joked about it in a new set.

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor shared a video from his recent stand-up show where he addressed the raging controversy. He believed that Ranveer was too quick with his apology. He began by talking about how every comedian is being asked to cancel shows by their organisers to avoid threats to their security but Gaurav seems unfazed by it.

‘Abe ruk ja’

But he does believe that the entire India's Got Latent controversy has been blown out of proportions. “Arre bhai kya bhasad hogai yaar. Itni badi bhasad toh hai bhi nahi yaar. Ho gaya yaar, nikal gaya mooh se yaar (It's become such a big mess when it isn't even that big. It's fine, they messed up),” he said.

He then joked that maybe Ranveer was a little too quick to share his apology. “Mujhe gire pe laat marna accha nahi lagta par ek baar maar dete hain. Waise Ranveer jo bhai hain, 12 baje controversy hui, 2 baje apology dedi. 2 ghante mein? Itnijaldi toh main apne papa ko sorry nhi bolta (I don't like to kick someoe who has tripped but let's do it this once. Ranveer apologised just two hours after the controversy came to light. I don't apologise to my dad so quickly),” he said. “Abe rukja bhootni ke, lawyer ko dede thoda paisa. Baat karle lawyer se, samajh le kya bolna hai (Wait a minute! Pay a lawyer and consult them first).” Gaurav said that Ranveer's need to ‘own up to it’ is what led to the chaos.

Gaurav also joked that Ranveer seems to be the kind who would have quickly sided with British before Indian independence after a single beating. He also blamed the apologising attitude to his being from Mumbai because someone from Delhi would refuse to own up to it outrightly.

Gaurav's followers commended him for quickly coming up with a set on the controversy. “Aapda ko aavsar me badal diya bhai ne,” wrote one. “Bro cracked the whole controversy,” wrote another.

What's the controversy

The controversy began after remarks were made by Allahbadia on India's Got Latent, a now-deleted episode featuring Samay Raina, and other panelists. Following the backlash, Raina deleted all related videos, and Allahbadia stated that he and his family had received death threats.

Meanwhile, FIRs have been registered against them in Maharashtra and Assam.

Allahbadia's comment has been dominating the headlines for a week with the influencer and others on the show facing police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati.

The issue also found a mention in the Parliament and at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, members from different parties have voiced concern over Allahbadia's comment and called for stringent measures to punish him and to ensure that such an incident does not recur.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also asked Allahbadia, Raina, and other panellists Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.