Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt working on ‘universal pension scheme’ for all Indian citizens: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2025 04:03 PM IST

The Centre is reportedly working on a ‘universal pension scheme’ that all Indian citizens will be able to avail, NDTV reported.

The Centre is working on a ‘universal pension scheme’ that all Indian citizens will be able to avail. including those working in the unorganised sector, NDTV reported citing sources in the Union Labour Ministry.

The Labour Ministry is reportedly working on a 'universal pension scheme' for all Indian citizens.(Bloomberg)
The Labour Ministry is reportedly working on a 'universal pension scheme' for all Indian citizens.(Bloomberg)

This will be a game-changer for lakhs, if not crores, of Indians like construction workers, domestic staff and gig workers. This is because they are currently not covered by any government-run large savings schemes.

Also read: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says ‘AI bubble deflating,’ lists 7 tech uses worth the hype

Under the new proposal, contributions will be voluntary and the government will not be contributing from its side. It may also incorporate a few existing schemes and streamline the government-run savings structure for citizens.

The new scheme will likely be available to self-employed and salaried employees too.

It is being called ‘New Pension Scheme’ for now and may subsume the existing scheme being run with the same name, sources stressed. Stakeholder consultation will begin once the proposal document is completed.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to live in rented flat in Bandra for 24 lakh per month as he leaves Mannat with family

The existing New Pension System (NPS) is available for all Indian citizens, including those residing abroad, aged between 18-70 years. Even corporates can opt for the scheme and extend its benefits to employees.

Apart from this, the government also runs the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan scheme, which ensures old age protection for workers in the unorganised sector. For the scheme, the applicants must not be covered under NPS, Employees' State Insurance Corporation schemes and should also not be an income tax payer.

Also read: Donald Trump’s $5 million 'gold card' visa: What it does mean for Indian nationals?

It offers minimum assured pension of 3,000 per month after attaining the age of 60. In the event of the pensioner's death, their spouse shall be entitled to 50% of the pension received by the beneficiary as family pension.

If a beneficiary has given regular contribution and died due to any cause (before age of 60 years), his/her spouse will be entitled to join and continue the scheme subsequently by payment of regular contribution or exit the scheme as per provisions of exit and withdrawal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On