SheAtWork founder Ruby Sinha appointed president of BRICS CCI women vertical

BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has appointed Ruby Sinha as the president of BRICS CCI WE, the women’s vertical of the body, for three years.

Ruby Sinha is the founder of SheAtWork(SheAtWork)

An entrepreneur herself, Ruby Sinha is the founder of SheAtWork, a knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs, and Kommune Brand Communications.

BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry works towards promoting active trade, commerce and entrepreneurship between the BRICS and other friendly nations.

Announcing the appointment, Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Director-General- BRICS CCI said, “We firmly believe that Ruby Sinha’s vision, strategic acumen, and dedication will elevate the women’s vertical to new heights of success and significantly contribute to the overall objective of the Chamber.”

Sinha takes over from Shabana Nasim, who has become the Executive Director of BRICS CCI and Chief Patron of BRICS CCI WE.

"It is an honour for me to come at the helm of affairs of the women’s vertical of BRICS CCI at a time when the G20’s focus on gender-based digital inclusivity and skilling along with our PM’s vision of this decade being a Techade is a prime focus," she said.

BRICS CCI is a parent organisation that promotes commerce and industry in the BRICS and other friendly nations. The chamber, founded in 2012, is a not-for-profit and non-governmental organisation. BRICS CCI is a registered body under the Societies Registration 'Act 1860, Government of India and empanelled with Niti Aayog.

The Women Vertical of BRICS CCI has been created with a prime focus on women empowerment initiatives and policies across geographies. The objective of the women’s wing is to create an enabling support system for women entrepreneurs and professionals across geographies.

