Silver rates dip on Dhanteras across India: Check today's rates

Silver rate today: Purchasing gold and silver on the occasion of Dhanteras is considered auspicious in Hinduism, as it honours Lakshmi, the Goddess of fortune and wealth. But since gold prices are hitting record highs, people can consider buying silver, whose prices have dipped significantly. Silver rates in Pune per 10 grams stood at ₹1,883, per 100 grams at ₹18,830, and per 1 kilogram at ₹1,88,300. (Bloomberg/Representative)

On Saturday, the price of silver per 10 grams stood at ₹1,880, down by ₹40, while that of per 100 grams was at ₹18,800, down by ₹400 and silver per 1 kilogram was priced at ₹1,88,000, down ₹4,000.

On Saturday, the price of silver per 10 grams stood at ₹1,880, down by ₹40, while that of per 100 grams was at ₹18,800, down by ₹400 and silver per 1 kilogram was priced at ₹1,88,000, down ₹4,000.

Silver rate in Delhi: The precious metal in the national capital was priced at ₹ 1,880 per 10 grams, ₹ 18,800 per 100 grams, and ₹ 1,88,000 per 1 kilogram.

Silver rate in Hyderabad: The rates of silver per 10 grams in Hyderabad stood at ₹ 2,062, with a dip of ₹ 30. Meanwhile, silver per 100 grams was priced at ₹ 20,620, down by ₹ 300, and that of per 1 kilogram was at ₹ 2,06,200, down ₹ 3,000.

Silver, also a precious metal, is considered to be cheaper than gold. It also has a higher demand than gold in the jewellery and industrial sectors.

Silver is not just used in jewellery items; it is also used by industrial and commercial firms to manufacture several products.

The prices of silver in India are determined on the basis of various factors, including gold rates. If gold prices surge, so does silver.

ALSO READ | Gold too expensive this Dhanteras? Try 7 affordable alternatives to purchase this year for an auspicious festival Fine silver's purity is measured at either 999.9, 999.5 or just 999. The purity grade for silver alloys, jewellery and artefacts is 970, 925, 900, 835.

Notably, silver is not used in its purest form. Jewellers use Sterling silver, which is a mix of 92.5 per cent silver and 7.5 per cent of other metals.

While Jharkhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan are some of the silver-producing states in the country, India largely depends on imports to meet its silver requirements. India gets its silver imports from China, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia and Dubai.