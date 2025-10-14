Gold too expensive this Dhanteras? Try 7 affordable alternatives to purchase this year for an auspicious festival

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities and is considered an extremely auspicious day for new beginnings and wealth-related purchases. Traditionally, people buy gold on this day as it symbolises prosperity, but with gold prices soaring to an all-time high of approximately ₹11,695.54 per gram currently, according to Gold.Price.Org, many are exploring alternative options. Here are some meaningful and auspicious choices you can consider apart from gold. Gold prices have been soaring, making it unaffordable for most people, this Dhanteras.(Pinterest)

Silver items

Buying silver on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. Many people purchase silver coins, jewellery, or utensils such as plates and cutlery, to attract prosperity and good fortune. According to GoldPrice.Org, silver is currently priced at approximately ₹1,45,554 per kilogram, reflecting its rising demand and status as a sought-after investment. Silverware is also commonly bought for pooja rituals, including items used to hold kumkum and turmeric, especially during Diwali and other festive occasions.

Purchasing cookware during Dhanteras is considered auspicious.(Pixabay)

Cookware items

Buying cookware and utensils is considered auspicious during Dhanteras. It does not necessarily have to be in gold or silver - even simple steel, copper, brass or rustic clay utensils can invite prosperity during the festive season - since food is prepared in these utensils and they are used as kitchen tools throughout the year, signifying life and sustainability. You can opt for casseroles, bowls, kettles and dinner sets.

Idols of Gods and Goddesses

Dhanteras is a sacred occasion, and purchasing idols of Gods and Goddesses such as Lakshmi, Ganesha, and Krishna can make it even more auspicious. Even small idols are believed to attract fortune and prosperity, making Dhanteras the perfect time to welcome blessings into your home.

Brooms

Brooms are believed to be strongly associated with Goddess Lakshmi and symbolises prosperity. They are believed to sweep away negative energy, symbolising the removal of poverty and financial troubles. Buying a broom on Dhanteras is considered auspicious, inviting wealth and prosperity into the home.

Automobiles

If you’re planning to buy a new vehicle, Dhanteras is the perfect time to do so. Whether it’s a car, bike, or even a bicycle, any new purchase is considered highly auspicious on this day. Plus, with attractive festive offers and discounts on automobiles, it’s an opportunity you shouldn’t miss!

Electronics

Purchasing electronic items on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. From refrigerators and televisions to mobile phones, microwaves, ovens and laptops, any new gadget brings good fortune. With Diwali just around the corner, you can even take advantage of festive discounts and exclusive offers at electronic showrooms this Dhanteras!

Insurance

Purchasing insurance on Dhanteras is considered auspicious, as it’s a long-term investment in the well-being and security of your family. Choosing the right life or health policy ensures protection and financial stability for years to come.

