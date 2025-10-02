Best electronics and appliances to shop for Dusshera: Grab deals on Smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and more

Dusshera is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the beginning of new journeys. It is also considered an auspicious time to invest in new products, especially home electronics and appliances that add comfort and convenience. Bring home happiness this Dusshera with the best deals on electronics and appliances.

This festive season, shoppers can explore a wide range of essentials like smart TVs for family entertainment, refrigerators for fresh storage, washing machines for effortless laundry, kitchen chimneys for smoke-free cooking, dishwashers for hassle-free cleaning, and microwave ovens for quick meals. Dusshera shopping is the perfect occasion to bring home appliances that blend tradition with modern living.

Top deals

Smart TV at 68% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Smart TVs bring entertainment and convenience together with 4K displays, OTT app support, and advanced features like voice assistants. They transform living rooms into immersive cinematic spaces for families.

Now with discounts up to 68% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, shoppers can enjoy premium viewing experiences at highly affordable prices, making it a great time to upgrade.

Refrigerator at 46% off in Amazon Sale

Refrigerators are essential for every household, offering advanced cooling, energy efficiency, and innovative designs to keep food fresh and drinks chilled for longer.

With up to 46% off in the Amazon Sale, refrigerators from top brands are now much more accessible, making it the perfect moment to invest in reliable cooling solutions.

Washing machines at 47% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Washing machines bring ease and efficiency to daily laundry with advanced wash programmes, inverter technology, and durable designs. They cater to all family sizes and washing needs.

Available at up to 47% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, buyers can save significantly while upgrading to a smart, energy efficient washing machine.

Chimney at 72% off in Amazon Sale

Kitchen chimneys ensure a clean cooking space by removing smoke, oil particles, and odour efficiently. Modern chimneys add style while maintaining fresh and breathable kitchen air.

Now available at up to 72% off in the Amazon Sale, chimneys combine performance and affordability, making it the right opportunity for households to improve their cooking environment.

Dishwasher at 51% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Dishwashers provide convenience by automating cleaning with powerful jets, multiple modes, and energy saving features. They ensure spotless utensils while saving both time and effort daily.

At discounts reaching up to 51% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, dishwashers are now more affordable, helping households embrace modern solutions at lower prices.

Microwave ovens at 55% off in Amazon Sale

Microwave ovens offer quick cooking, reheating, and grilling options that fit busy lifestyles. Compact and versatile, they make everyday kitchen tasks faster and easier for all families.

With deals of up to 55% off in the Amazon Sale, microwaves from top brands are now budget friendly, giving buyers the chance to upgrade to smarter kitchen appliances.

FAQs Is Dusshera a good time to buy large appliances like refrigerators or washing machines? Yes, Dusshera is an auspicious festival, and many families upgrade large appliances during this period to start afresh with modern, efficient products.

Can I find a wide variety of smart TVs during Dusshera shopping? Absolutely. Smart TVs are among the most popular festive purchases, with options ranging from HD-ready models to premium 4K displays, catering to every home and budget.

Are kitchen chimneys and dishwashers popular choices for Dusshera? Yes, modern kitchens benefit from appliances like chimneys for smoke-free cooking and dishwashers for easy cleaning, making them highly sought-after during Dusshera shopping.

Do microwave ovens make a practical purchase for Dusshera? Microwave ovens add speed and convenience to cooking, helping families prepare festive meals and daily dishes effortlessly, which is why many households invest in them during Dusshera.

How do I ensure I pick the right appliance this Dusshera? Always check specifications, capacity, and energy ratings. Stick to trusted brands to ensure durability and warranty support, making your Dusshera purchase truly worthwhile for years.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.