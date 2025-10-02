Best electronics and appliances to shop for Dusshera: Grab deals on Smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and more
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Celebrate Dusshera 2025 with smart shopping on electronics and appliances. From Smart TVs and refrigerators to washing machines and microwave ovens.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6C (Black) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black) View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
Midea 13 Place Settings Free Standing silver Dishwasher | 7 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Wi-Fi Enabled with Midea SmartHome App | Self cleaning function | FMDWPF1301F(SS)-WG View Details
|
₹22,100
|
|
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Diet Fry, Ghee in 12Mins, 251 Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity & Health Plus Menu) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details
|
₹31,999
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹87,990
|
|
|
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV View Details
|
₹32,249
|
|
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹55,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MB-FIN View Details
|
₹29,499
|
|
|
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
|
₹71,990
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
|
₹79,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A TATA Product 183 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215A/W0BWRTM0B00GO, Bonita Wine, Fresh Box and Quick Freeze Technology, with Base Drawer) View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
IFB Smart Choice 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹15,790
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹16,790
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹37,490
|
|
|
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
Livpure Fenix 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape | Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector |10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details
|
₹8,299
|
|
|
Hindware Smart Appliances | Alexio Plus BLDC 90 cm Chimney | 1450 CMH | Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 3 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black View Details
|
₹8,990
|
|
|
Kutchina Signia 90 Autoclean Chimney for Kitchen with Baffle Filter | 3rd Gen Dry Auto Clean | 1250 m³/hr Suction | Touch Control + Wave Sensor | Warranty 9yrs on Motor, 1yr on Product View Details
|
₹11,490
|
|
|
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Hindware Smart Appliances Amyra BLDC 75cm | 1400 CMH | Filterless | Autoclean | Curved Glass | Motion Sensor, Touch Control | Wall Mounted Chimney | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 3 Yrs on Product by Brand View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
MIDEA 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher (WQP12-5201F, Silver,7 wash program, Child Lock, Extra Dry & Intensive 70 degree wash, A++ Energy Efficient, Delay Timer, Half Load, Adjustable Basket) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
Faber 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher | 6 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Adjustable Racks, Salt & Rinse Aid Indicators | 5Yr Rust-Through Protection | FFSD 6PR 12S Neo Black View Details
|
₹27,485
|
|
|
IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 70° Hot Water Wash with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
IFB 15 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune VX15, Dark Silver, 70° Hot Water Wash with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details
|
₹41,790
|
|
|
Bosch 14 Place Settings free-standing Dishwasher (SMS6HVI01I, Fingerprint free steel) View Details
|
₹62,900
|
|
|
Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher with Intensive Kadhai Program, No Pre-Rinse, 70⁰ Hot water wash, Half Load Option & Extra Cutlery Box - (SMS66GW01I, White, Glass Protection Technology) View Details
|
₹41,500
|
|
|
Carysil Semi Built-in Dishwasher DW-02, A++ Energy Class, 12 Place Setting, 6 Wash Programs, Touch Control, Water Consumption 11Ltr/cycle, 49 dB Low Noise, Detergent Automation, Stainless Steel View Details
|
₹44,390
|
|
|
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details
|
₹8,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details
|
₹7,140
|
|
|
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details
|
₹6,690
|
|
|
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details
|
₹6,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
View More Products