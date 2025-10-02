Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
Best electronics and appliances to shop for Dusshera: Grab deals on Smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and more

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Celebrate Dusshera 2025 with smart shopping on electronics and appliances. From Smart TVs and refrigerators to washing machines and microwave ovens.

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6C (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

Midea 13 Place Settings Free Standing silver Dishwasher | 7 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Wi-Fi Enabled with Midea SmartHome App | Self cleaning function | FMDWPF1301F(SS)-WG View Details checkDetails

₹22,100

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Diet Fry, Ghee in 12Mins, 251 Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity & Health Plus Menu) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹87,990

Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV View Details checkDetails

₹32,249

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹55,990

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MB-FIN View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹71,990

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

Voltas Beko, A TATA Product 183 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215A/W0BWRTM0B00GO, Bonita Wine, Fresh Box and Quick Freeze Technology, with Base Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

IFB Smart Choice 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹15,790

Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹16,790

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

Livpure Fenix 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape | Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector |10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

Hindware Smart Appliances | Alexio Plus BLDC 90 cm Chimney | 1450 CMH | Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 3 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details checkDetails

KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

Kutchina Signia 90 Autoclean Chimney for Kitchen with Baffle Filter | 3rd Gen Dry Auto Clean | 1250 m³/hr Suction | Touch Control + Wave Sensor | Warranty 9yrs on Motor, 1yr on Product View Details checkDetails

₹11,490

Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

Hindware Smart Appliances Amyra BLDC 75cm | 1400 CMH | Filterless | Autoclean | Curved Glass | Motion Sensor, Touch Control | Wall Mounted Chimney | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 3 Yrs on Product by Brand View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

MIDEA 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher (WQP12-5201F, Silver,7 wash program, Child Lock, Extra Dry & Intensive 70 degree wash, A++ Energy Efficient, Delay Timer, Half Load, Adjustable Basket) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

Faber 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher | 6 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Adjustable Racks, Salt & Rinse Aid Indicators | 5Yr Rust-Through Protection | FFSD 6PR 12S Neo Black View Details checkDetails

₹27,485

IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 70° Hot Water Wash with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

IFB 15 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune VX15, Dark Silver, 70° Hot Water Wash with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details checkDetails

₹41,790

Bosch 14 Place Settings free-standing Dishwasher (SMS6HVI01I, Fingerprint free steel) View Details checkDetails

₹62,900

Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher with Intensive Kadhai Program, No Pre-Rinse, 70⁰ Hot water wash, Half Load Option & Extra Cutlery Box - (SMS66GW01I, White, Glass Protection Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹41,500

Carysil Semi Built-in Dishwasher DW-02, A++ Energy Class, 12 Place Setting, 6 Wash Programs, Touch Control, Water Consumption 11Ltr/cycle, 49 dB Low Noise, Detergent Automation, Stainless Steel View Details checkDetails

₹44,390

Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹7,140

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,690

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details checkDetails

₹6,490

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

Dusshera is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the beginning of new journeys. It is also considered an auspicious time to invest in new products, especially home electronics and appliances that add comfort and convenience.

Bring home happiness this Dusshera with the best deals on electronics and appliances.

This festive season, shoppers can explore a wide range of essentials like smart TVs for family entertainment, refrigerators for fresh storage, washing machines for effortless laundry, kitchen chimneys for smoke-free cooking, dishwashers for hassle-free cleaning, and microwave ovens for quick meals. Dusshera shopping is the perfect occasion to bring home appliances that blend tradition with modern living.

Top deals

Smart TV at 68% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Smart TVs bring entertainment and convenience together with 4K displays, OTT app support, and advanced features like voice assistants. They transform living rooms into immersive cinematic spaces for families.

Now with discounts up to 68% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, shoppers can enjoy premium viewing experiences at highly affordable prices, making it a great time to upgrade.

Refrigerator at 46% off in Amazon Sale

Refrigerators are essential for every household, offering advanced cooling, energy efficiency, and innovative designs to keep food fresh and drinks chilled for longer.

With up to 46% off in the Amazon Sale, refrigerators from top brands are now much more accessible, making it the perfect moment to invest in reliable cooling solutions.

Washing machines at 47% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Washing machines bring ease and efficiency to daily laundry with advanced wash programmes, inverter technology, and durable designs. They cater to all family sizes and washing needs.

Available at up to 47% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, buyers can save significantly while upgrading to a smart, energy efficient washing machine.

Chimney at 72% off in Amazon Sale

Kitchen chimneys ensure a clean cooking space by removing smoke, oil particles, and odour efficiently. Modern chimneys add style while maintaining fresh and breathable kitchen air.

Now available at up to 72% off in the Amazon Sale, chimneys combine performance and affordability, making it the right opportunity for households to improve their cooking environment.

Dishwasher at 51% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Dishwashers provide convenience by automating cleaning with powerful jets, multiple modes, and energy saving features. They ensure spotless utensils while saving both time and effort daily.

At discounts reaching up to 51% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, dishwashers are now more affordable, helping households embrace modern solutions at lower prices.

Microwave ovens at 55% off in Amazon Sale

Microwave ovens offer quick cooking, reheating, and grilling options that fit busy lifestyles. Compact and versatile, they make everyday kitchen tasks faster and easier for all families.

With deals of up to 55% off in the Amazon Sale, microwaves from top brands are now budget friendly, giving buyers the chance to upgrade to smarter kitchen appliances.

  • Is Dusshera a good time to buy large appliances like refrigerators or washing machines?

    Yes, Dusshera is an auspicious festival, and many families upgrade large appliances during this period to start afresh with modern, efficient products.

  • Can I find a wide variety of smart TVs during Dusshera shopping?

    Absolutely. Smart TVs are among the most popular festive purchases, with options ranging from HD-ready models to premium 4K displays, catering to every home and budget.

  • Are kitchen chimneys and dishwashers popular choices for Dusshera?

    Yes, modern kitchens benefit from appliances like chimneys for smoke-free cooking and dishwashers for easy cleaning, making them highly sought-after during Dusshera shopping.

  • Do microwave ovens make a practical purchase for Dusshera?

    Microwave ovens add speed and convenience to cooking, helping families prepare festive meals and daily dishes effortlessly, which is why many households invest in them during Dusshera.

  • How do I ensure I pick the right appliance this Dusshera?

    Always check specifications, capacity, and energy ratings. Stick to trusted brands to ensure durability and warranty support, making your Dusshera purchase truly worthwhile for years.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

