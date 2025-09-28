Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale: Compare TV prices on the best smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Xiaomi, and more

ByKanika Budhiraja
Updated on: Sept 28, 2025 10:35 am IST

Amazon and Flipkart festive sales bring top smart TV deals. Compare prices, discounts, exchange offers, and bundles to get the best value for branded smart TVs.

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG 139 cm (55 inches) OLED B4 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B46LA View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

CHECK DETAILS

LG 164 cm (65 Inches) QNED 8AA Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED TV 65QNED8AA6A View Details checkDetails

₹87,490

CHECK DETAILS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

CHECK DETAILS

LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

CHECK DETAILS

LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR600 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹25,980

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details checkDetails

₹44,490

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,980

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXL View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

CHECK DETAILS

Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹107,990

CHECK DETAILS

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹51,490

CHECK DETAILS

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

CHECK DETAILS

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹55,990

CHECK DETAILS

Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

CHECK DETAILS

Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

CHECK DETAILS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6C (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

CHECK DETAILS

TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) A HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MB-AIN View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Pro QLED Series Smart TV L32MB-APIN View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L50MA-AUIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-55MX660DX (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹37,790

CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-50PX660DX (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV TH32MS660DX (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS
Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale is the big question this season, with both Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 live. We are comparing smart TV deals across leading brands including LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Xiaomi and Acer to help you pick the right screen at the best price.

Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale smart TV deals your quick price check before you buy.
Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale smart TV deals your quick price check before you buy.

We have selected the top smart TV deals from 32 inches to 85 inches, placing Amazon sale TV price and Flipkart sale TV price side by side for each pick. Expect clear comparisons on 4K, OLED and QLED, plus bank offers, exchange benefits and bundles, so value is easy to see.

LG smart TV deals up to 50% off: Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale

Comparing LG TV best deals across Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale, we check final prices, bank offers, and exchange bonuses on OLED and QNED models.

During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025, look for 32 to 65 inch picks, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision, and delivery. We list Amazon sale TV price and Flipkart sale TV price side by side so you can buy with clarity.

Top deals on LG smart TVs

Samsung smart TV deals up to 44% off: Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale

Comparing Samsung TVs from 32 inch to 65 inch across Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale. During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025, we line up Amazon sale TV price and Flipkart sale TV price for Crystal 4K, QLED, and Neo QLED picks with 4K, HDR10 Plus, 120Hz on select sizes.

Bank offers, exchange bonuses, and bundle add ons are factored so the final checkout number is clear and you can pick the better Samsung deal.

Top deals on Samsung smart TVs:

Sony smart TV deals with up to 55% off : Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale

Comparing Sony Bravia TVs from 32 inch to 75 inch across Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale. During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025, we place Amazon sale TV price and Flipkart sale TV price side by side for Mini LED, OLED and 4K LED picks.

Look for HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz on select models, Dolby Vision, Google TV, and bundled soundbar add ons. Bank offers and exchange bonuses are included so the final value is clear.

Top deals on Sony TVs:

TCL smart TV deals with up to 65% off: Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale

Covering TCL TVs from 32 to 85 inches with up to 65% off across Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025. We place Amazon sale TV price and Flipkart sale TV price side by side for QLED, Mini LED and 4K picks.

Look for Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, 120Hz on select sizes and Google TV. Bank offers, exchange bonuses and bundle add ons are included so you can see where the final price lands.

Top deals on TCL smart TVs:

Xiaomi smart TV deals with up to 54% off: Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale

Festive season puts Xiaomi and Redmi TVs in sharp focus across Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025. We compare Amazon sale TV price and Flipkart sale TV price for 32 to 65 inch models, covering Google TV and Fire TV picks with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and 120Hz on select sizes.

Bank cards, exchange benefits and bundle add ons are factored so you can see where the final checkout price is lower.

Top deals on Xiaomi TVs:

Panasonic smart TV deals with up to 40% off: Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale

Panasonic shoppers have a clear view this season. During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025, we track Amazon sale TV price and Flipkart sale TV price on Panasonic models from 32 to 75 inches, with offers up to 40% off.

Expect side by side checks on OLED and 4K LED picks, bank cards, exchange benefits and bundle add ons. Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale becomes simple when the final checkout number sits next to each TV.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings top discounts on Samsung smart TVs; Buy one that suits your style, today

Massive price drop on 55-inch TV during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 65% off on LG, Samsung, Sony and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Deals on Samsung TVs with up to 62% off, ranging from 32 inches to 85 inches

Amazon Diwali sale is LIVE NOW for Prime members with up to 65% off on TVs from popular brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival is live now: All deals on electronics revealed here; up to 80% off

  • Are prices lower on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 or Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025?

    Both run deep cuts, but final value swings by bank offers, coupons, and exchange.

  • How do I find the true final price?

    Add to cart on both sites and factor coupons, bank discounts, and exchange value.

  • How do OLED, QLED, Mini LED, and LED differ?

    OLED wins for dark rooms, QLED and Mini LED for brightness, LED for low cost.

  • Dolby Vision or HDR10 Plus?

    Pick the format most used by your apps and ensure the TV supports it.

  • Google TV, Fire TV, webOS, or Tizen?

    Choose the platform you like and check app support before buying.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

