Amazon Sale vs Flipkart Sale: Compare TV prices on the best smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Xiaomi, and more
Updated on: Sept 28, 2025 10:35 am IST
Amazon and Flipkart festive sales bring top smart TV deals. Compare prices, discounts, exchange offers, and bundles to get the best value for branded smart TVs.
LG 139 cm (55 inches) OLED B4 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B46LA
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
₹59,990
LG 164 cm (65 Inches) QNED 8AA Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED TV 65QNED8AA6A
₹87,490
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
₹38,990
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA
₹12,490
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR600 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black)
₹77,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)
₹25,980
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL
₹26,490
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL
₹44,490
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
₹38,980
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXL
₹74,990
Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period
₹107,990
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period
₹51,490
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period
₹77,990
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period
₹55,990
Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period
₹24,999
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period
₹36,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C
₹43,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6C (Black)
₹29,990
TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C
TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C
₹15,490
Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) A HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MB-AIN
₹11,499
Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Pro QLED Series Smart TV L32MB-APIN
₹13,499
Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L50MA-AUIN (Black)
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN
₹19,499
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN
₹31,999
Panasonic 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-55MX660DX (Black)
₹37,790
Panasonic 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-50PX660DX (Black)
₹31,990
Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV TH32MS660DX (Black)
₹14,490
