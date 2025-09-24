Massive price drop on 55-inch TV during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 65% off on LG, Samsung, Sony and more
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 09:12 am IST
Unbelievable discounts on 55-inch TVs with up to 65% off! New GST rule slashes prices further this Amazon Great Indian Festival.
acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDGGR2851AD View Details
₹29,999
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹67,990
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details
₹34,990
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details
₹31,999
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA View Details
₹35,990
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹55,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details
₹44,490
TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550NP View Details
₹34,999
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXL View Details
₹38,990
VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 View Details
₹23,999
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C View Details
₹43,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details
₹36,990
