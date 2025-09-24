Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Massive price drop on 55-inch TV during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 65% off on LG, Samsung, Sony and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 09:12 am IST

Unbelievable discounts on 55-inch TVs with up to 65% off! New GST rule slashes prices further this Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Product Rating Price

acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDGGR2851AD View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹55,990

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details checkDetails

₹44,490

TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550NP View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has arrived with deals that TV buyers have been eagerly waiting for. One of the biggest highlights this season is the massive price drop on 55-inch TVs from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. With discounts of up to 65%, upgrading your living room setup has never been easier or more affordable.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price drops on 55 inch smart TVs! Shop now.

Adding to the excitement, the new GST rule has further slashed prices, making these premium televisions even more budget-friendly. From stunning 4K resolution and smart features to immersive sound and sleek designs, these TVs promise to elevate your home entertainment experience.

If you’ve been postponing your purchase due to high prices, now is the perfect time to grab the best deal. Hurry before stocks run out, because offers like these during the Amazon Great Indian Festival don’t last long!

Best deals on 55-inch smart TVs on Amazon Diwali deals

More smart TV deals on 55 inch screens on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

This LG 55-inch smart TV is a solid pick for families who want quality entertainment without overspending. Priced at 35,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival with 46% off, it offers real value for money. From family movie nights to daily streaming, it fits seamlessly into everyday life, saving you from the extra spending that similar models demand.

As one of the best 55-inch TVs on Amazon Sale, this deal ensures you get premium entertainment at a festival-friendly price.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound Output
20 Watts with Dolby Atmos
Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 Series stands out among the best 55-inch TVs for those who value dependable performance and long-lasting quality. Priced at 55,990 with a 44% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it blends everyday viewing with smart convenience.

From binge-watching shows on Google TV to enjoying weekend sports, this 55-inch smart TV adds real comfort to your lifestyle. With extended 3-year warranty and attractive Amazon Diwali deals, this model brings both peace of mind and value to buyers.

Specifications

Screen Siz
55 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Sound Output
20 Watts with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
Samsung’s Vision AI QLED ranks among the best 55-inch TVs, giving you a premium viewing experience at a festival-friendly price. Listed at 44,490 with 41% savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it blends smart convenience with value. From streaming your favourite shows to family get-togethers, this 55-inch smart TV fits perfectly into daily life.

With offers under the Amazon Diwali deals and discounts on TV, it’s a smart choice for those seeking reliability, style, and meaningful features.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound Output
20 Watts with Object Tracking Sound Lite
Toshiba’s M550NP Series is one of the best 55-inch TVs for families seeking premium entertainment at a sensible price. With a 51% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it drops to 34,999, making it one of the most attractive Amazon Diwali deals in this range. \

Packed with smart TV features and REGZA audio-visual technology, it’s built to add comfort and quality to daily viewing. For buyers looking at deals on TVs, this 55-inch smart TV offers genuine long-term value.

Specifications

Screen Size:
55 inches
Resolution:
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate:
60 Hz (VRR 120 Hz supported)
Connectivity:
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound Output:
49 Watts, 2.1 Channel with Dolby Atmos
The best 55-inch TV on Amazon Great Indian Festival, Samsung’s Crystal 4K Vista Pro offers brilliant clarity at a 34% discount. Its Crystal Processor 4K ensures every scene looks natural and detailed, while HDR10+ and Colour Booster bring movies and shows to life in your living room.

Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony make dialogues and effects clear, creating a cinematic feel. The SolarCell voice remote with Alexa and Bixby keeps control effortless. Perfect for families wanting 55 inch smart TVs with smart connectivity, seamless streaming, and energy efficiency this Diwali Sale.

Specifications

Screen Size:
55 inches
Display:
LED, 4K UHD, HDR10+, Pur Color
Sound:
20W Output, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony
Connectivity:
3 HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Smart Features:
Alexa & Bixby Built-in, SolarCell Remote, SmartThings Hub, AirPlay
VW 55-inch Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is now available at a massive 60% discount, bringing the price down to 23,999 from 59,999, thanks to the new GST rule and Amazon Great Indian Festival offers. This TV features a bezel-less QLED 4K panel with HDR10, delivering vibrant visuals and smooth performance with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos 30W speakers, Google TV, voice assistant remote, and multiple connectivity options, it ensures a complete entertainment upgrade. With EMI, cashback, and instant installation, this is one of the best festive deals you can grab.

Specifications

Screen Size:
55 inches
Display:
4K Ultra HD QLED, HDR10, 1 Billion Colours
Sound:
30W Output, Dolby Atmos, Subwoofer
Connectivity:
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
Smart Features:
Google TV, Voice Remote, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Multiple Streaming Apps
The best 55-inch TV deals this Diwali Sale include the TCL QD-Mini LED model, now available at a massive 63% discount on Amazon. Built with 512+ dimming zones, Dolby Vision IQ, and a 144Hz refresh rate, it transforms regular family TV time into something dynamic and sharper.

Game nights feel smoother, movies adapt to your lighting, and streaming apps are just a voice command away. For buyers eyeing 55 inch smart TVs during the Amazon Diwali deals, this is a top choice.

Specifications

Screen Size:
55 inches
Display:
Display: QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10
Sound:
40W Output, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual-X
Connectivity:
3 HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, LAN, Bluetooth
Smart Features:
Google TV, Game Master, Alexa, Screen Mirroring
Grab the best 55-inch TV this Diwali Sale with Samsung’s Crystal 4K Vista Ultra. At 31% off, it delivers crisp 4K visuals and HDR10+ support for stunning detail in every movie or show. The 20W Object Tracking Sound with Q-Symphony ensures clear audio across the room, while SmartThings and Alexa/Google Assistant keep streaming, mirroring, and device control simple.

With a slim design and 4K upscaling, this 55 inch smart TV fits any space and lifestyle, offering endless content and easy connectivity on Amazon Diwali deals.

Specifications

Screen Size
: 55 inches
Display:
LED, 4K UHD, HDR10+, Pur Color
Sound:
20W Output, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony
Connectivity:
3 HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Smart Features:
Alexa & Google Assistant, SmartThings Hub, AirPlay, Mobile-to-TV Mirroring

  • What is the ideal viewing distance for a 55-inch TV?

    For a 55-inch TV, a comfortable viewing distance is typically 7–11 feet to enjoy full 4K resolution without straining your eyes.

  • Are 55-inch TVs suitable for small living rooms?

    Yes, they fit well in medium to small spaces, but ensure there’s enough distance to avoid overpowering the room.

  • Which type of 55-inch TV is better: LED, QLED, or OLED?

    LEDs are budget-friendly, QLEDs offer brighter colors and better HDR, while OLEDs provide perfect blacks and superior contrast.

  • Do 55-inch smart TVs support streaming apps?

    Yes, most 55-inch smart TVs come with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube.

  • Can a 55-inch TV be wall-mounted?

    Absolutely. Most 55-inch TVs are VESA-compatible and can be mounted on walls using standard brackets.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
