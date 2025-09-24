Massive price drop on 55-inch TV during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 65% off on LG, Samsung, Sony and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has arrived with deals that TV buyers have been eagerly waiting for. One of the biggest highlights this season is the massive price drop on 55-inch TVs from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. With discounts of up to 65%, upgrading your living room setup has never been easier or more affordable. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price drops on 55 inch smart TVs! Shop now.

Adding to the excitement, the new GST rule has further slashed prices, making these premium televisions even more budget-friendly. From stunning 4K resolution and smart features to immersive sound and sleek designs, these TVs promise to elevate your home entertainment experience.

If you’ve been postponing your purchase due to high prices, now is the perfect time to grab the best deal. Hurry before stocks run out, because offers like these during the Amazon Great Indian Festival don’t last long!

Best deals on 55-inch smart TVs on Amazon Diwali deals

More smart TV deals on 55 inch screens on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

This LG 55-inch smart TV is a solid pick for families who want quality entertainment without overspending. Priced at ₹35,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival with 46% off, it offers real value for money. From family movie nights to daily streaming, it fits seamlessly into everyday life, saving you from the extra spending that similar models demand.

As one of the best 55-inch TVs on Amazon Sale, this deal ensures you get premium entertainment at a festival-friendly price.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Sound Output 20 Watts with Dolby Atmos

Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 Series stands out among the best 55-inch TVs for those who value dependable performance and long-lasting quality. Priced at ₹55,990 with a 44% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it blends everyday viewing with smart convenience.

From binge-watching shows on Google TV to enjoying weekend sports, this 55-inch smart TV adds real comfort to your lifestyle. With extended 3-year warranty and attractive Amazon Diwali deals, this model brings both peace of mind and value to buyers.

Specifications Screen Siz 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Sound Output 20 Watts with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Samsung’s Vision AI QLED ranks among the best 55-inch TVs, giving you a premium viewing experience at a festival-friendly price. Listed at ₹44,490 with 41% savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it blends smart convenience with value. From streaming your favourite shows to family get-togethers, this 55-inch smart TV fits perfectly into daily life.

With offers under the Amazon Diwali deals and discounts on TV, it’s a smart choice for those seeking reliability, style, and meaningful features.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Sound Output 20 Watts with Object Tracking Sound Lite

Toshiba’s M550NP Series is one of the best 55-inch TVs for families seeking premium entertainment at a sensible price. With a 51% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it drops to ₹34,999, making it one of the most attractive Amazon Diwali deals in this range. \

Packed with smart TV features and REGZA audio-visual technology, it’s built to add comfort and quality to daily viewing. For buyers looking at deals on TVs, this 55-inch smart TV offers genuine long-term value.

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz (VRR 120 Hz supported) Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Sound Output: 49 Watts, 2.1 Channel with Dolby Atmos

The best 55-inch TV on Amazon Great Indian Festival, Samsung’s Crystal 4K Vista Pro offers brilliant clarity at a 34% discount. Its Crystal Processor 4K ensures every scene looks natural and detailed, while HDR10+ and Colour Booster bring movies and shows to life in your living room.

Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony make dialogues and effects clear, creating a cinematic feel. The SolarCell voice remote with Alexa and Bixby keeps control effortless. Perfect for families wanting 55 inch smart TVs with smart connectivity, seamless streaming, and energy efficiency this Diwali Sale.

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Display: LED, 4K UHD, HDR10+, Pur Color Sound: 20W Output, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony Connectivity: 3 HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Smart Features: Alexa & Bixby Built-in, SolarCell Remote, SmartThings Hub, AirPlay

VW 55-inch Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is now available at a massive 60% discount, bringing the price down to ₹23,999 from ₹59,999, thanks to the new GST rule and Amazon Great Indian Festival offers. This TV features a bezel-less QLED 4K panel with HDR10, delivering vibrant visuals and smooth performance with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos 30W speakers, Google TV, voice assistant remote, and multiple connectivity options, it ensures a complete entertainment upgrade. With EMI, cashback, and instant installation, this is one of the best festive deals you can grab.

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Display: 4K Ultra HD QLED, HDR10, 1 Billion Colours Sound: 30W Output, Dolby Atmos, Subwoofer Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Multiple Streaming Apps

The best 55-inch TV deals this Diwali Sale include the TCL QD-Mini LED model, now available at a massive 63% discount on Amazon. Built with 512+ dimming zones, Dolby Vision IQ, and a 144Hz refresh rate, it transforms regular family TV time into something dynamic and sharper.

Game nights feel smoother, movies adapt to your lighting, and streaming apps are just a voice command away. For buyers eyeing 55 inch smart TVs during the Amazon Diwali deals, this is a top choice.

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Display: Display: QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Sound: 40W Output, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual-X Connectivity: 3 HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, LAN, Bluetooth Smart Features: Google TV, Game Master, Alexa, Screen Mirroring

Grab the best 55-inch TV this Diwali Sale with Samsung’s Crystal 4K Vista Ultra. At 31% off, it delivers crisp 4K visuals and HDR10+ support for stunning detail in every movie or show. The 20W Object Tracking Sound with Q-Symphony ensures clear audio across the room, while SmartThings and Alexa/Google Assistant keep streaming, mirroring, and device control simple.

With a slim design and 4K upscaling, this 55 inch smart TV fits any space and lifestyle, offering endless content and easy connectivity on Amazon Diwali deals.

Specifications Screen Size : 55 inches Display: LED, 4K UHD, HDR10+, Pur Color Sound: 20W Output, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony Connectivity: 3 HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Smart Features: Alexa & Google Assistant, SmartThings Hub, AirPlay, Mobile-to-TV Mirroring

55 inch TV What is the ideal viewing distance for a 55-inch TV? For a 55-inch TV, a comfortable viewing distance is typically 7–11 feet to enjoy full 4K resolution without straining your eyes.

Are 55-inch TVs suitable for small living rooms? Yes, they fit well in medium to small spaces, but ensure there’s enough distance to avoid overpowering the room.

Which type of 55-inch TV is better: LED, QLED, or OLED? LEDs are budget-friendly, QLEDs offer brighter colors and better HDR, while OLEDs provide perfect blacks and superior contrast.

Do 55-inch smart TVs support streaming apps? Yes, most 55-inch smart TVs come with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube.

Can a 55-inch TV be wall-mounted? Absolutely. Most 55-inch TVs are VESA-compatible and can be mounted on walls using standard brackets.

