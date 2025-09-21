Amazon Great Indian Festival Price Drop deals on Samsung TVs with up to 62% off, ranging from 32 inches to 85 inches

Samsung pre deals are out today on Amazon! Amazon Great Indian Festival price drop deals are here offering amazing discounts on Samsung smart TVs. From 32 inches to 85 inches you’ll find prices that suit every need either for a small space or a large living room. Amazon Great Indian Festival price drop deals on Samsung brand TVs are out before the main sale.

The Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is almost here and it’s the best time to get a new TV that will bring a fresh look to your home. Don’t wait for the main sale to start check out the TV deals now and grab the best ones early. We’ve handpicked the top smart TV deals for you.

Top 10 price drop deals on Samsung TV before Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Get ready for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, because this Samsung 50 inch QLED TV is now available at an incredible price drop of up to 62%. With Samsung’s QLED technology, experience stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals that bring every detail to life in vibrant colours. This is a deal you don’t want to miss.

The unique white design of this 50 inch TV adds elegance to any room, while delivering exceptional performance. Don't let this massive deal slip away, so grab it now.

Specifications Screen Size 125 cm (50 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Technology QLED Features Music Wall, Remote Access, 360 Video, Ambient Mode+, Bluetooth Click Here to Buy Samsung 125 cm (50 Inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA50LS01TAKLXL (White)

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, this Samsung 8K Ultra HD smart TV sees a huge price drop with up to 60% off. With its stunning Neo QLED technology, it offers unmatched picture quality.

This 75 inch TV is ideal for those who want an exceptional viewing experience with 8K resolution and a premium build. Don’t miss this deal.

Specifications Screen Size 189 cm (75 inches) Resolution 8K Ultra HD Technology Neo QLED Connectivity Multiple HDMI & USB ports Click Here to Buy Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN800BKXXL (Stainless Steel)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings a huge price drop on the Samsung 4K Ultra HD smart QLED TV with up to 55% off. Samsung’s QLED technology delivers bright, vivid colours and sharp images, making it a great addition to any home.

With its slim design and smart features, this 55 inch TV offers exceptional value at an excellent price. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal with such a massive price drop.

Specifications Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD Screen Size 138 cm (55 inches) Key Features ‎Universal Guide |Media Home | Tap View | Mobile Camera Support Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings a huge price drop on the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series TV with up to 47% off. Samsung’s Crystal 4K technology ensures vibrant, lifelike colours and clarity in every scene.

This 43 inch smart LED TV will be best for your small spaces like bedrooms or living rooms, offering vibrant 4K clarity and smart features without taking up too much space.

Specifications Display Technology LED Special Features Voice Assistants, Smart Remote, Universal Guide, PC Mode, Screen Mirroring, Tap View, Crystal Processor 4K Size 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

Ready to transform your living space into a home theatre? The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings a huge price drop of up to 43% off on this stunning 85 inch Samsung Neo QLED TV.

Experience cinematic brilliance with vibrant colours and deep contrasts, all thanks to Samsung’s cutting edge Neo QLED technology. This massive 85 inch screen is perfect for larger rooms, delivering an immersive experience like no other.

Specifications Screen Size 214 cm (85 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Technology Neo QLED Conenctivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85Q60CAKXXL (Titan Grey)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings an exciting offer with a huge price drop of up to 38% off on this Samsung 55 inch mart LED TV. Samsung’s brighter crystal 4K Vivid Pro technology ensures crystal clear visuals and vibrant colours for an enhanced viewing experience.

This 55 inch screen size is perfect for medium to large rooms, bringing a premium viewing experience to your home. Don’t miss this great deal on an outstanding Samsung TV.

Specifications Technology Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Screen Size 138 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

This Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, get up to 23% off on the Samsung 32 inch smart LED TV. Samsung’s Smart LED technology ensures sharp images and smooth performance for everyday content.

Designed in a sleek glossy black finish, it’s the ideal fit for small spaces like bedrooms or kitchens. This 32 inch TV offers great value, delivering quality entertainment at an affordable price. Don’t miss out this Samsung TV deal and buy it today.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready Screen Size 80 cm (32 inches) Technology Smart LED Key Features Screen Share | Music System | Content Guide | Connect Share Movie Click Here to Buy Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

Grab the Samsung 43 inch 4K smart LED TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 with a huge price drop of up to 45% discount. With 4K resolution, this TV brings vibrant colours and crisp details to every screen, making it an excellent choice for all your entertainment needs.

Its space saving 43 inch size is ideal for medium sized rooms, offering premium visuals and smart functionality. Don’t wait for the sale to end, shop now and enjoy high quality viewing at a fantastic price.

Specifications Screen Size 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Technology Smart LED Key Features Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)

Enjoy a massive price drop of up to 24% off on the Samsung 65 inch Vision AI smart QLED TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Samsung's Vision AI enhances your viewing experience by automatically adjusting picture and sound for the perfect display.

With its 65 inch screen, this TV is a fantastic option for living rooms or home entertainment setups, offering sharp 4K visuals and a premium design.

Specifications Screen Size 163 cm (65 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Technology Vision AI, QLED Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN800CKXXL (Titan Black)

Step into a world of cinematic brilliance with the Samsung 77 inch 4K smart OLED TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. With up to 15% off, experience stunning visuals with true blacks and vibrant colours thanks to Samsung’s OLED technology.

This 77 inch beauty in graphite black brings your favourite content to life with unmatched clarity. Best TV for large spaces, it transforms your living room into a home theatre.

Specifications Key Features Neural Quantum Processor 4K | HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) | Self-illuminating pixels | Real Depth Enhancer Screen Size 193 cm (77 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Technology OLED Click Here to Buy Samsung 193 cm (77 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA77S95DAULXL (Graphite Black)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 price drop deals on Samsung TV brand Which Samsung TV models are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025? You can find models such as QLED, Neo QLED, OLED, and Crystal 4K Smart TVs in the sale.

Can I get additional discounts on Samsung TVs during the sale? Yes, there are additional bank offers and cashback available on select Samsung TVs during the sale.

What is the latest technology used in Samsung Smart TVs? Samsung Smart TVs feature QLED, Neo QLED, and OLED technologies for superior picture quality.

Can I play games on Samsung smart TVs? Yes, Samsung smart TVs support gaming consoles and many cloud gaming platforms for a seamless gaming experience.

Does Samsung TV have screen mirroring features? Yes, Samsung smart TVs support screen mirroring through technologies like AirPlay, Miracast, and Wi-Fi Direct.

