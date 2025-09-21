Amazon Great Indian Festival Price Drop deals on Samsung TVs with up to 62% off, ranging from 32 inches to 85 inches
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 04:00 pm IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival price drop deals are live on Samsung smart TVs, with discounts and cashbacks on all screen sizes before the Diwali sale begins.
Our Pick
Top 50 inch TV Deal
Top Price Drop Deal
Samsung 55 inch QLED
Samsung 85 inch QLED
32 inch Samsung TV Deal
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Top 50 inch TV DealSamsung 125 cm (50 Inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA50LS01TAKLXL (White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Top Price Drop DealSamsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN800BKXXL (Stainless Steel) View Details
|
₹377,990
|
|
|
Samsung 55 inch QLEDSamsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray) View Details
|
₹45,039
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black) View Details
|
₹25,449
|
|
|
Samsung 85 inch QLEDSamsung 214 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85Q60CAKXXL (Titan Grey) View Details
|
₹400,669
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹42,490
|
|
|
32 inch Samsung TV DealSamsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹24,849
|
|
|
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN800CKXXL (Titan Black) View Details
|
₹663,019
|
|
|
Samsung 193 cm (77 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA77S95DAULXL (Graphite Black) View Details
|
₹499,990
|
|
