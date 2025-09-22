Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Amazon Diwali sale is LIVE NOW for Prime members with up to 65% off on TVs from popular brands

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 06:30 am IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival is HERE for Prime members. Snag up to 65% off a TV of your choice. 

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S25 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period

₹48,849

amazonLogo
Sony 126 cm (50 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period

₹51,990

amazonLogo
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period

₹67,990

amazonLogo
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period

₹83,899

amazonLogo
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period

₹89,999

amazonLogo
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period

₹67,490

amazonLogo
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S25M2-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period

₹43,490

amazonLogo
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-43S30 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period

₹61,990

amazonLogo
Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period

₹24,999

amazonLogo
Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W835 (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period

₹27,990

amazonLogo
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50U8600FULXL (Black)

₹45,800

amazonLogo
amazonLogo

amazonLogo
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q7FAAULXL (Black)

₹58,800

amazonLogo
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55Q8FAAULXL (Black)

₹66,200

amazonLogo
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)

₹58,599

amazonLogo
Samsung 138 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65Q8FAAULXL (Black)

₹106,800

amazonLogo
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43LS03DAULXL (Black)

₹59,890

amazonLogo
Samsung 138 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA43Q8FAAULXL (Black)

₹49,600

amazonLogo
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL

₹10,990

amazonLogo
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4570FUXXL

₹15,990

amazonLogo
LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA

₹33,490

amazonLogo
LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black)

₹51,599

amazonLogo
LG 139 cm (55 inches) OLED B4 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B46LA

₹89,490

amazonLogo
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)

₹116,490

amazonLogo
LG 164 cm (65 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR75006LC

₹55,490

amazonLogo
LG 164 cm (65 Inches) QNED 8AA Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED TV 65QNED8AA6A

₹87,490

amazonLogo
LG 108 cm (43 inches) QNED 8AA Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED TV 43QNED8AA6A

₹43,990

amazonLogo
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA

₹26,799

amazonLogo
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR600 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC

₹13,490

amazonLogo
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA

₹11,990

amazonLogo
acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GT2851UDFL (Black)

₹34,999

amazonLogo
acer 126 cm (50 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR50UDIGU2875AT (Black)

₹24,999

amazonLogo
acer 139 cm (55 inches) V PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55QDQGR2851AD

₹30,399

amazonLogo
acer 109 cm (43 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43QDXGU2875AT (Black)

₹23,999

amazonLogo
acer 109 cm (43 inches) G Plus Series Full HD LED Smart Google TV AR43FDGGR2841AD

₹16,499

amazonLogo
acer 80 cm (32 inches) G Plus Series HD Ready LED Smart Google TV AR32HDGGR2841AD

₹8,999

amazonLogo
acer 109 cm (43 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR43UDGGR2851AD

₹17,019

amazonLogo
TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

₹15,490

amazonLogo
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)

₹19,990

amazonLogo
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6C (Black)

₹29,990

amazonLogo
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C

₹43,990

amazonLogo
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black)

₹54,990

amazonLogo
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV

₹32,249

amazonLogo
Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built in 4.1 Speaker

₹50,990

amazonLogo
VU 164cm (65 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 65GLOQLED25

₹46,990

amazonLogo
Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

amazonLogo
VU 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43GLOQLED25 View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

amazonLogo
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV View Details checkDetails

₹32,249

amazonLogo
Prime members, your chance to snag a new TV is here! The Amazon Great Indian Festival is live, bringing up to 65% off on top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and OnePlus. From sleek 4K smart TVs to OLED marvels or budget-friendly daily-use screens, there’s something for every home. Plus, with bank offers, exchange deals, and limited-time discounts, upgrading your living room has never been easier, or more affordable. Don’t wait, grab your ideal TV while the sale lasts!

Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE for Prime members
Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE for Prime members

Sony TVs on huge discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

If a Sony TV has been on your wishlist, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is your moment. From Full HD screens to premium 4K OLEDs, Sony offers top-tier picture quality, immersive sound, and elegant design. With festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals, it’s easy to find a model that delivers cinema-like viewing at home. Whether you want performance, style, or value, the sale provides multiple options to suit every need, and at prices that make upgrading your entertainment setup hard to resist.

Best deals on Sony TVs during the Amazon Festive sale

Deals on Samsung TVs during Amazon sale 2025

Samsung TVs are seeing massive discounts in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, making it the ideal time to level up your home entertainment. From affordable smart TVs to high-end 4K and QLED models, there’s an option for every budget. Known for crisp displays, rich sound, and stylish designs, Samsung TVs promise an immersive viewing experience. With festive offers, bank discounts, and exchange deals, this is the perfect opportunity to bring home a top-quality Samsung TV without stretching your wallet.

Top deals on Samsung TVs during the Amazon sale

Get unmissable deals on LG TVs during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering attractive deals on LG TVs, making it the perfect time to enhance your home entertainment. From budget-friendly smart TVs to premium OLED and NanoCell models, LG delivers sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and dependable performance. With discounts across popular screen sizes, plus bank offers and exchange deals, shoppers can save significantly while picking a TV that suits their needs. These limited-time offers make it an ideal opportunity to bring home one of LG’s best-selling models at a great price.

Check out these deals on LG TVs during the Amazon sale

Trust an Acer TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Acer TVs are new to the Indian market, and the Amazon Festive Sale is the perfect opportunity to check them out. Offering crisp displays, Android-based smart features, and smooth connectivity, Acer delivers solid performance at competitive prices. These TVs are ideal for buyers seeking reliable, budget-friendly options from a global brand. With festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals, the sale makes it easy to grab an Acer TV that combines value, functionality, and modern design while exploring one of the newest players in the TV segment.

Top deals on Acer TVs during the Amazon sale

Buy a value for money TCL TV during Amazon Diwali sale

TCL TVs are known for delivering excellent features at affordable prices, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale makes them even more appealing. From 4K UHD to QLED models, TCL offers vibrant picture quality, smart connectivity, and sleek designs without the premium price tag. Perfect for families wanting a high-quality viewing experience on a budget, these TVs combine performance and value. With festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals, the sale is the ideal time to bring home a TCL TV that balances quality, style, and affordability.

Check out these deals on TCL TVs during Amazon sale

Vu TV might be your next entertainment solution during the Amazon Festive sale

Looking for a fresh option? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has great deals on Vu TVs, known for affordable smart TVs with reliable features. Offering Full HD and 4K models, Vu combines sleek design, clear picture quality, and smart connectivity at budget-friendly prices. Ideal for first-time buyers or as an extra TV for bedrooms and smaller spaces, Vu delivers solid value without overspending. With festive discounts and exchange offers, now is the perfect time to explore and grab a Vu TV this season.

Grab these deals on Vu TVs this Amazon sale season

  • What is a smart TV?

    A smart TV connects to WiFi, allowing streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube directly. It eliminates the need for external devices, offering internet-based entertainment on a single screen.

  • Do I need 4K or Full HD?

    4K TVs provide sharper visuals and more detail, ideal for large screens and modern streaming platforms. Full HD is sufficient for smaller TVs or casual viewing.

  • Are OLED or QLED TVs better?

    OLED offers deeper blacks and superior contrast, while QLED delivers brighter colours and higher brightness. Choose based on viewing environment, content type, and budget.

  • Can smart TVs connect to my phone?

    Yes. Most smart TVs allow casting, screen mirroring, or app-based control from smartphones, making it easy to stream content or control TV functions remotely.

  • How do I save energy with a smart TV?

    Look for energy star ratings, adjust brightness, enable sleep timers, and avoid leaving the TV on unnecessarily to reduce electricity consumption.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

