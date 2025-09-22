Amazon Diwali sale is LIVE NOW for Prime members with up to 65% off on TVs from popular brands
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 06:30 am IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival is HERE for Prime members. Snag up to 65% off a TV of your choice.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S25 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹48,849
|
|
|
Sony 126 cm (50 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹51,990
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹83,899
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹89,999
|
|
|
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹67,490
|
|
|
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S25M2-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹43,490
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-43S30 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W835 (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50U8600FULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹45,800
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q7FAAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹58,800
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55Q8FAAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹66,200
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹58,599
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65Q8FAAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹106,800
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43LS03DAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹59,890
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA43Q8FAAULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹49,600
|
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL View Details
|
₹10,990
|
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4570FUXXL View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA View Details
|
₹33,490
|
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black) View Details
|
₹51,599
|
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) OLED B4 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B46LA View Details
|
₹89,490
|
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black) View Details
|
₹116,490
|
|
|
LG 164 cm (65 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR75006LC View Details
|
₹55,490
|
|
|
LG 164 cm (65 Inches) QNED 8AA Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED TV 65QNED8AA6A View Details
|
₹87,490
|
|
|
LG 108 cm (43 inches) QNED 8AA Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED TV 43QNED8AA6A View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details
|
₹26,799
|
|
|
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR600 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC View Details
|
₹13,490
|
|
|
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GT2851UDFL (Black) View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
acer 126 cm (50 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR50UDIGU2875AT (Black) View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
acer 139 cm (55 inches) V PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55QDQGR2851AD View Details
|
₹30,399
|
|
|
acer 109 cm (43 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43QDXGU2875AT (Black) View Details
|
₹23,999
|
|
|
acer 109 cm (43 inches) G Plus Series Full HD LED Smart Google TV AR43FDGGR2841AD View Details
|
₹16,499
|
|
|
acer 80 cm (32 inches) G Plus Series HD Ready LED Smart Google TV AR32HDGGR2841AD View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
acer 109 cm (43 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR43UDGGR2851AD View Details
|
₹17,019
|
|
|
TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6C (Black) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black) View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV View Details
|
₹32,249
|
|
|
Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built in 4.1 Speaker View Details
|
₹50,990
|
|
|
VU 164cm (65 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 65GLOQLED25 View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold) View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
VU 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43GLOQLED25 View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV View Details
|
₹32,249
|
|
View More Products