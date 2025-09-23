Search
Amazon Great Indian Festival is live now: All deals on electronics revealed here; up to 80% off

ByBharat Sharma
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 12:00 am IST

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live for everyone, showcasing massive electronics offers. Top brands are included!

ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable View Details checkDetails

₹5,949

Hitachi 1 Ton Class 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D312PCBIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

HP 255 G10 AMD Athlon Dual Core 7120U - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 inch, Ash Silver, 1.35 kg) View Details checkDetails

₹22,116

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,291

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV VW32GQ1 View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Dell S2721HNM 27/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager View Details checkDetails

₹13,750

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN View Details checkDetails

boAt Aavante Bar Groove, 16 W Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, 6HRS Playtime, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black) View Details checkDetails

boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,989

Sony SA-D40M2 All in One 4.1ch Home Theatre System with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer – Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

DWH Wireless video games for tv gaming Retro gaming console with Game Stick 1080p Plug & Play TV Video Game Set for 2 player with 9Emulator for Kids & Old School Station Video Game View Details checkDetails

₹1,498

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

VikriDA 500 in 1 Classic Retro Games Like Mrio , Cntra etcs 3.5In HD Screen - Sport, Puzzle, Education, Racing - Handheld Gaming Console with Multiple Games for Kids View Details checkDetails

₹1,036

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

VW 7.5 kg 5 Star Aqua Spin Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine AquaSpin0075P (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,300

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹71,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i3, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.63Kg, 82RK01ABIN, Intel UHD Graphics, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

HP 255 G10 AMD Athlon Dual Core 7120U - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 inch, Ash Silver, 1.35 kg) View Details checkDetails

₹22,116

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight View Details checkDetails

₹82,990

Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details checkDetails

₹23,280

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Intel Core 5 210H 14th Gen(16GB/512GB SSD/Win11 Home/Fingerprint Reader)14 WUXGA IPS 300Nits Antiglare Thin & Light Laptop/Aluminium Top/Arctic Grey/1Y Warranty/1.36Kg),21SGA02WIG View Details checkDetails

₹65,090

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD Anti-Glare Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office, Grey, 1.59kg, fd0006TU/FD0465TU, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6 FHD (1920 x 1080), Intel Core i3-1315U, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel® UHD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.70 kg), X1504VA-NJ2324WS View Details checkDetails

₹35,390

ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i7-13620H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ838WS View Details checkDetails

₹56,989

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83D2001GIN,IntelArc GPU, FHD+IRCam, AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹113,990

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) View Details checkDetails

₹44,844

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,989

Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|120 Hz|5 ms|Dual HDMI Ports (2EA)|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode|Wall Mountable|LS24F320GAWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,515

Dell SE2725HM 27/68.58 cm FHD Monitor, Ultra-Thin Bezels, 100Hz IPS Panel, 5 ms Response, Contrast 1000:1, Tilt Adjust, HDMI, VGA, Warranty 3 Years, Comfortview Plus, TÜV Rheinland 3-Star Eye Comfort View Details checkDetails

₹9,699

ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable View Details checkDetails

₹5,949

Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

MSI PRO MP223 E2, 21.45 Inch (54.48 cm), Full HD 1920 x 1080, 100Hz, Black, Eye-Friendly Screen, Tilt-Adjustable, HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort 1.2a Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹5,702

LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080, AMD FreeSync, VA, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 22MR410(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

Samsung 22 (54.6 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS22D300GAWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,099

ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6C (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

Philips 80 cm (32 inches) 6100 Series Frameless HD Smart LED Google TV 32PFT6130/94 View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

VW 109 cm (43 inches) OptimaX Series Full HD Smart QLED Android TV VW43AQ1 View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXL View Details checkDetails

₹21,490

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1 View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

VW ( Visio World. 101 cm (40 inches) OptimaX Series Full HD Smart QLED Android TV VW40AQ1 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

VU 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43GLOQLED25 View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Hitachi 1 Ton Class 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D312PCBIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,291

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IC315YNU,White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,890

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, Wood Finish, Inverter Split AC (Copper, AC 1.5T SIC 18VTC3 WYB TK, Teak Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn Bluetooth Speaker (Vibing Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,011

Sony ULT Field 1 with Massive Bass,12hrs Playtime,Hands Free Calling (with MIC),IP67(Waterproof,Dustproof,Rustproof),Sound Connect App,Wireless Bluetooth Speaker-Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

boAt Stone Spinx Pro Bluetooth Speaker with 20 W RMS Sound, Up to 8 hrs of Playtime, BTv5.0, Built-in Mic, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, TF Card, AUX Port & USB Type-C Port(Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

JBL Go 3 Eco with eco-Friendly Recycled Materials and Packaging, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen), Portable Outdoor Speaker with Hi-Fi Audio, Up to 12 Hours Battery Life, Waterproof and Dustproof, Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,667

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Sony SA-D40M2 All in One 4.1ch Home Theatre System with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer – Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,989

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

ZEBRONICS 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

boAt Stone 352/358 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn(Raging Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GOBOULT Astra Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers, TWS Ear Buds, Made in India (White Opal) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,490

JBL Wave Beam 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair,4 Mics,IP54(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Earbuds,TrueResponse Drivers, Lossless Audio, Auracast, Adaptive ANC, Anti‑Wind+Transparency Modes, 30 Hrs Battery, Qi Fast Charge, 6‑Mics,2Y Warranty, White-Silver View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

boAt Rockerz 421 (2025 Launch), 40Hrs Battery, Low Latency(40Ms), 40Mm Drivers, Enx Technology, Integrated Controls, V5.4 Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black Sabre) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,990

Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

GOBOULT X Mustang Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

GOBOULT Newly Launched Soniq Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Dual Device Pairing, AUX Option, Wireless Headphones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

boAt 2025 Launch Airdopes Plus 311,Glass Design,ENx Tech,50 H Battery, Fast Charge, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Charcoal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹799

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details checkDetails

₹10,490

Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SENATOR MBN 8012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy) View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹13,490

Samsung 9.5 Kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT95A4260GD/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details checkDetails

LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

VW 7.5 kg 5 Star Aqua Spin Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine AquaSpin0075P (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,300

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

Haier 185L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | Toughened Glass Shelves | Large Veg Box | Fast Ice Making | Longer Cooling Retention | Easy Clean Back (HED-19TMS-N, Moon Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹11,790

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹15,290

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹15,390

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹71,990

LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z) View Details checkDetails

₹27,790

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

Godrej 223 L 2 Star | AI Powered | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Uniform 360° Cooling | Cool Balance Technology | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details checkDetails

₹20,490

Nintendo Switch OLED (1 Year Including warranty Only Purchased From Seller Micromini) model With Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con View Details checkDetails

₹29,890

Sony PlayStation5 Gaming Console (Slim) View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB All-Digital Console (Robot White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

BELOXY Handheld 400 in 1 Video Game for Kids, Rechargeable Game Box with TV Output & with Gaming Console Style 3, Red View Details checkDetails

₹594

DWH Wireless video games for tv gaming Retro gaming console with Game Stick 1080p Plug & Play TV Video Game Set for 2 player with 9Emulator for Kids & Old School Station Video Game View Details checkDetails

₹1,498

Razer Edge - Android Gaming Handheld with Kishi V2 Pro Controller (Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 1, 6.8” 144Hz AMOLED FHD+ Touchscreen Display, HyperSense Haptics, PC, Xbox, and Cloud Gaming) Black View Details checkDetails

₹31,120

EWDGOES R36S Handheld Game Console 3.5 inch Preinstalled Emulator System Transparent Purple 32GB+64GB View Details checkDetails

₹3,749

VikriDA 500 in 1 Classic Retro Games Like Mrio , Cntra etcs 3.5In HD Screen - Sport, Puzzle, Education, Racing - Handheld Gaming Console with Multiple Games for Kids View Details checkDetails

₹1,036

EvoFox Deck Smartphone Gamepad with iPhone/Android, XBOX, HID & Keymap mode for Android | Bluetooth v5.0 | Dual Vibration motors | Magnetic Hall 3D Joysticks | RGB Lighting and Backlit Controls View Details checkDetails

₹2,779

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is officially live, and if you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your setup, this is as good as it gets. There’s no flashy tech jargon here, just straight talk. Laptops are up for grabs with genuine price drops, and for anyone tired of squinting at a tiny screen, those big monitors are finally within reach. TVs? You’ll find deals across the range, whether you want a basic upgrade or a high-end display for your living room.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Electronics deals up to 80% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Electronics deals up to 80% off

Music lovers and cinephiles, you’re in luck this year. Earbuds, headphones, and even full-blown home theatre systems, there’s a host of options at prices you don’t see every day. Gamers can cash in too, thanks to serious offers on the latest consoles and gaming gear, the kind that fly off the shelves in hours. And it’s not just about gadgets. Home essentials have joined the party, with brands slashing prices on everything from washing machines to refrigerators. For anyone looking to sort out their house or just tick a few things off the wish list, this is the festival that delivers value, not just noise.

Bank offers during Amazon Great Indian Festival

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, SBI Debit and Credit cardholders can score an extra 10% instant discount on eligible purchases. This covers most categories, as long as you hit the minimum order value - 5,000 for regular items, 2,500 for grocery. The discount works on both upfront payments and EMI for credit cards, but not if you use Amazon Pay Balance. You can use the offer multiple times, with a solid cap per transaction and overall for the event. Deals stack up, and since major banks are involved, it’s worth using your card to get that extra saving before the sale ends.

Best deals for you:

Deals on laptops during Amazon Great Indian Festival - up to 70% off

Looking for a new laptop? The Amazon Great Indian Festival has you covered, and the offers this year are actually worth your attention. Apple, HP, and Lenovo headline the deals, so whether you’re after a MacBook for your creative projects, an HP for daily multitasking, or a reliable Lenovo for college and assignments, there’s no shortage of good picks. The price cuts aren’t just window dressing, many models are genuinely more affordable than usual, giving you the chance to step up your tech game without busting the budget. With all the top brands in the mix and plenty of choices depending on what you actually need, there’s little reason to hold off until next season.

Best deals for you:

Deals on monitors during Amazon Great Indian Festival - up to 60% off

If you’ve been eyeing a new monitor, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time to finally make the switch. We’re looking at discounts that go as high as 60% and it’s not just the leftovers. Big names like Samsung, Dell, LG, and MSI are bringing some of their best screens to the table. Whether it’s a sharp Dell for all-day work, a curved LG for your weekend movie binges, an MSI built for gaming marathons, or a slick Samsung to pull your desk together, there’s a deal staring right at you.

Best deals for you:

Deals on TVs during Amazon Great Indian Festival - up to 50% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is loaded with TV deals, up to 50% off on TCL, Samsung, Philips, and LG. Whether you want a premium OLED for your living room or a budget LED for a spare room, there’s plenty on offer. This sale isn’t just noise; prices are genuinely down, and the big brands are right in the mix. If a new TV’s been on your mind, don’t wait, these deals won’t stick around once the festival ends. Now’s your shot to grab a great screen without the usual price tag.

Best deals:

AC deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival - up to 50% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the right time to sort out your home’s cooling - split ACs are up to 50% off. Carrier, Voltas, Samsung, and LG have all joined in with their best models at standout prices. If you’ve been sweating it out or just need an upgrade for next summer, this is your chance to pick up a reliable, energy-efficient AC without draining your wallet. The deals are real; move quick if you want to score a bargain before the festival wraps up.

Best deals:

Speakers and home theatres during Amazon Great Indian Festival, up to 70% off

Speakers and home theatre systems are front and centre in this year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival, boasting discounts that reach up to a hefty 70%. The line-up stretches from punchy JBL Bluetooth speakers and crisp Sony soundbars, to reliable boAt party speakers, versatile Zebronics setups, and premium Bose home theatres. Music lovers can finally get their hands on deep bass and rich sound without breaking the bank, while movie buffs will find systems designed to bring out dialogue and cinematic effects. Portable options cover your weekend plans, and multi-channel sets promise to turn movie night into something special. With choices at every price point, there’s genuinely something for audiophiles and casual users alike.

Best deals:

Earbuds and headphones during Amazon Great Indian Festival, up to 80% off

Earbuds and headphones are getting the spotlight at the Amazon Great Indian Festival, with deals running up to 80% off. This isn’t just a sale on leftovers, big names like Sony, JBL, and boAt have brought their best to the table. After a premium noise-cancelling pair for travel or work? Or maybe you just want a solid, affordable wireless set for the gym? Whatever your pick, the options cover all bases - clear calls, rich music, or simple everyday convenience. If you’re looking to upgrade your sound on any budget, these festival prices make it the smart time to buy.

Best deals:

Washing machine deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival, up to 60% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has rolled out big savings on washing machines, with discounts reaching up to 60% on brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Haier. Whether you need a large-capacity model for the whole family or a compact machine to fit a smaller space, the choices are solid this year. With top brands offering their best machines at cut prices, now’s a smart time to make laundry days easier and lighter on your wallet. If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, this festival is your chance to upgrade without stretching your budget.

Best deals:

Refrigerator deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival, up to 39% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is cooling things down with solid fridge deals with up to 30% off on Samsung, Haier, and LG. If you’ve been eyeing a double-door or just want a small fridge for your bedroom, there’s plenty on offer. No hype, just real price drops from brands you trust. It’s as good a time as any to upgrade your kitchen without burning a hole in your pocket. If your old fridge’s seen better days, grab a deal before the festival wraps up. No need to overthink it: deals like these don’t show up every month. If you want your kitchen sorted for less, now’s the time to make a move before the sale cools off.

Best deals:

Gaming consoles on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival, up to 80% off

Gaming consoles are getting serious price cuts at the Amazon Great Indian Festival, up to 80% off this season. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, now’s the time. These deals aren’t just a gimmick; consoles are genuinely much cheaper than usual. Whether you’re upgrading your setup or buying your first gaming device, don’t wait around - stocks move fast and deals this good won’t last once the festival ends. Grab your favourite while you can and get your game on without busting your budget.

Best deals:

  • When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival start and end?

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival is live now; offers run until stocks last or the event wraps up for the season.

  • Are there extra bank or card discounts available?

    Yes, select debit and credit cards offer additional instant discounts on top of sale prices during the festival.

  • Is no-cost EMI available on electronics?

    Many electronics feature no-cost EMI options, letting shoppers pay in easy instalments without extra charges during the sale.

  • Can I return or exchange sale items?

    Most sale items follow Amazon’s standard return and exchange policy, but always check product details before buying.

  • Are deals refreshed or changed daily?

    Lightning deals and new discounts are added regularly, so check back often to catch fresh price drops and exclusive offers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

