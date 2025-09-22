Amazon Great Indian Festival Live for Prime members: Up to 55% off on refrigerators from top brands
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 07:00 am IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now Live for Prime members! Grab up to 55% off on refrigerators from LG, Samsung and save big with additional bank offers.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
|
₹21,690
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Haier 240L 2 Star Frost Free Top Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Cool Pad|200% Faster Ice Making in 49 Minutes (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver) View Details
|
₹20,490
|
|
|
LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹19,490
|
|
|
Godrej 194 L 5 Star | Turbo Cooling Technology | 24 Day Farm Freshness | Moisture Control, Hygiene+ Inverter Technology | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹16,190
|
|
|
Haier 190L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 3 Toughened Glass Shelves | Fast Ice Making in Just 60 minutes | Large Veg Box| Easy Clean Back (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹14,690
|
|
|
LG 185 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABPU, Blue Plumeria, Fast Ice Making, Base Stand with Drawer) View Details
|
₹26,200
|
|
|
Bosch Single Door Refrigerator 226L Inverter Direct Cool (CST22W33PI,Feather Wine) View Details
|
₹23,200
|
|
|
Godrej 180 L 4 Star | Turbo Cooling Technology | 24 Days Farm Freshness | Large Vegetable Tray | Toughened Glass shelves | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207D THF MP WN, Maple Wine) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
|
₹74,090
|
|
|
Godrej 600L 3Star | 1+2 Year Additional Warranty | Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details
|
₹69,999
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
|
₹81,990
|
|
|
Haier 596L 3Star 2 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|100% Convertible|Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel|Twist Ice Tray|Deo Fresh Technology (HES-690SS, Shiny Silver) View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
|
₹106,590
|
|
|
Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|100% Convertible|Expert Inverter Technology|Digital Display Panel|Triple Twist Ice Maker|Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
Electrolux 524L Frost Free Inverter French Door Refrigerator, TasteLockAuto Technology, Auto Ice & Even Temp Function, Arctic Silver Steel, UltimateTaste 700, EHE5224C-A View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
|
₹71,090
|
|
|
Haier 520L 3 Star Lumiere French Door 4-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator | Convertible Magic Zone | Inverter | Digital Display Panel | Deo Fresh Technology (HRB-600IS, Inox Steel) View Details
|
₹76,190
|
|
|
Samsung 650 L (Smartchoice), Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free, French Door Refrigerator (RF65DG90BDSGTL, Black, Black Caviar) View Details
|
₹178,490
|
|
|
Electrolux 680L Frost Free Inverter French Door Refrigerator, TasteSealFlex, TwinTech Cooling System, Glossy Dark Grey Stainless Steel, UltimateTaste 900, EQE6879A-B View Details
|
₹194,890
|
|
|
Samsung 350 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A2BSLHL, Ez Clean Steel/Real Steel) View Details
|
₹38,590
|
|
|
Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Premium Glass Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|100% Convertible|Wi-Fi|Expert Inverter Technology|Digital Display Panel|Triple Twist Ice Maker (HRS-682KGU1, Black Glass) View Details
|
₹74,090
|
|
|
Samsung 465 L, 1 Star, Optimal Fresh+, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RT51DG682AB1TL, Black Matt) View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 472 L 2 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection, Food Load Detection Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 474B RCI MT BK, Matt Black) View Details
|
₹51,790
|
|
|
Samsung 419 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A2BS8HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹47,690
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
|
₹79,990
|
|
|
LG 340 L,3 Star,Frost Free,Double Door,Smart Inverter Compressor,Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+, AI ThinQ,Wi-Fi Convertible (GL-B382FPTX,Pink Tango, Express Freeze,Full Wine Rack) View Details
|
|
|
|
Haier 300 L 2 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator | Jhukna Mat - Bottom Freezer | Twin Inverter | Twist Ice Maker | 1 Hour Icing Technology (HRB-3502BS-P, Brushline Silver) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 450L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR-BK465BQKN,Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 401L) View Details
|
|
|
|
Haier 237L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|8 In 1 Convertible Modes|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Twin Inverter|200% Faster Ice Making in 49 Minutes (HEB-243GS-P, Moon Silver) View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
View More Products