Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival Live for Prime members: Up to 55% off on refrigerators from top brands

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 07:00 am IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now Live for Prime members! Grab up to 55% off on refrigerators from LG, Samsung and save big with additional bank offers.

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹21,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 240L 2 Star Frost Free Top Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Cool Pad|200% Faster Ice Making in 49 Minutes (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹20,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹19,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 194 L 5 Star | Turbo Cooling Technology | 24 Day Farm Freshness | Moisture Control, Hygiene+ Inverter Technology | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹16,190

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 190L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 3 Toughened Glass Shelves | Fast Ice Making in Just 60 minutes | Large Veg Box| Easy Clean Back (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹14,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 185 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABPU, Blue Plumeria, Fast Ice Making, Base Stand with Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹26,200

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch Single Door Refrigerator 226L Inverter Direct Cool (CST22W33PI,Feather Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹23,200

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 180 L 4 Star | Turbo Cooling Technology | 24 Days Farm Freshness | Large Vegetable Tray | Toughened Glass shelves | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207D THF MP WN, Maple Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹74,090

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 600L 3Star | 1+2 Year Additional Warranty | Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details checkDetails

₹69,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹81,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 596L 3Star 2 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|100% Convertible|Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel|Twist Ice Tray|Deo Fresh Technology (HES-690SS, Shiny Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹106,590

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|100% Convertible|Expert Inverter Technology|Digital Display Panel|Triple Twist Ice Maker|Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Electrolux 524L Frost Free Inverter French Door Refrigerator, TasteLockAuto Technology, Auto Ice & Even Temp Function, Arctic Silver Steel, UltimateTaste 700, EHE5224C-A View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹71,090

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 520L 3 Star Lumiere French Door 4-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator | Convertible Magic Zone | Inverter | Digital Display Panel | Deo Fresh Technology (HRB-600IS, Inox Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹76,190

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 650 L (Smartchoice), Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free, French Door Refrigerator (RF65DG90BDSGTL, Black, Black Caviar) View Details checkDetails

₹178,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Electrolux 680L Frost Free Inverter French Door Refrigerator, TasteSealFlex, TwinTech Cooling System, Glossy Dark Grey Stainless Steel, UltimateTaste 900, EQE6879A-B View Details checkDetails

₹194,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 350 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A2BSLHL, Ez Clean Steel/Real Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹38,590

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Premium Glass Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|100% Convertible|Wi-Fi|Expert Inverter Technology|Digital Display Panel|Triple Twist Ice Maker (HRS-682KGU1, Black Glass) View Details checkDetails

₹74,090

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 465 L, 1 Star, Optimal Fresh+, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RT51DG682AB1TL, Black Matt) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 472 L 2 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection, Food Load Detection Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 474B RCI MT BK, Matt Black) View Details checkDetails

₹51,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 419 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A2BS8HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹47,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 340 L,3 Star,Frost Free,Double Door,Smart Inverter Compressor,Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+, AI ThinQ,Wi-Fi Convertible (GL-B382FPTX,Pink Tango, Express Freeze,Full Wine Rack) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 300 L 2 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator | Jhukna Mat - Bottom Freezer | Twin Inverter | Twist Ice Maker | 1 Hour Icing Technology (HRB-3502BS-P, Brushline Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 450L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR-BK465BQKN,Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 401L) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 237L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|8 In 1 Convertible Modes|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Twin Inverter|200% Faster Ice Making in 49 Minutes (HEB-243GS-P, Moon Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has officially gone live for Prime members, and the deals are bigger than ever. One of the hottest categories to watch this season is refrigerators, with discounts of up to 55% on leading brands.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Prime members deals are now Live! Huge discounts on refrigerators.(Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival Prime members deals are now Live! Huge discounts on refrigerators.(Amazon)

From energy-efficient single-door models for compact homes to spacious side-by-side and French-door refrigerators for modern kitchens, the sale offers options for every household need. Shoppers can explore top names like LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, and more at prices that make upgrading easier than ever. With features like Wi-Fi connectivity, inverter technology, faster cooling, and sleek finishes, these refrigerators are designed to blend style with performance.

Prime members enjoy early access to these deals, ensuring they can grab the best picks before stock runs out. This is the perfect chance to bring home a high-capacity, advanced refrigerator at a festive price.

Up to 40% off on double door refrigerators on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Prime members can now grab exciting early deals on double door refrigerators with discounts of up to 40% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Featuring top brands like LG, Samsung, and more, these refrigerators bring together spacious storage, frost-free technology, and energy-saving performance, perfect for medium to large families.

Designed with adjustable shelves, smart cooling controls, and modern finishes, they make everyday storage both convenient and stylish. Shop these early festive deals now and upgrade your kitchen ahead of the big sale rush.

  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale pre-deals on single-door refrigerators, up to 40% off

Kick off the festive season with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival exclusive deals for Prime members, offering up to 40% off on single-door refrigerators from top brands like Godrej, Samsung, and LG. Compact in size yet big on performance, these refrigerators are perfect for small families, bachelors, or homes with limited kitchen space.

They feature efficient cooling, sturdy build quality, and well-organised interiors to keep your food fresh and neatly stored. Shop these pre-deals now to upgrade to a budget-friendly refrigerator that delivers reliability all year round.

  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...

Side-by-side refrigerators at up to 30% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025 brings you premium side-by-side refrigerators from trusted brands like Samsung, LG, and Haier at attractive discounts. Perfect for modern kitchens, these refrigerators offer a blend of sleek design and practical functionality with spacious compartments, frost-free cooling, and energy-efficient technology.

Many models feature digital temperature control, large freezer sections, and built-in water dispensers, making them a smart choice for families who value convenience and style. Grab these festive deals now and upgrade your home with a refrigerator that keeps food fresher for longer.

  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...

French Door refrigerators at up to 35% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Prime members can now access exciting deals on French door refrigerators during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Known for their sleek design and generous storage, these premium appliances from brands like LG, Samsung, and bring both style and convenience to modern kitchens.

Features such as advanced cooling, multi-airflow systems, and inverter technology ensure food stays fresher for longer while maintaining energy efficiency. With discounts of up to 40%, this is the perfect time to bring home a high-capacity French door refrigerator at a festive price.

  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...

High-capacity and Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators at big discounts on Amazon Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Prime members deals bring you impressive discounts on high-capacity and Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators from trusted brands like Samsung, LG, and more. These advanced models are designed to offer ample storage for large households while adding the convenience of smart technology.

With app-based controls, you can adjust temperatures, monitor performance, and even receive alerts if the door is left open. Ideal for modern kitchens, these refrigerators combine efficiency with innovation, ensuring food stays fresh longer. Grab these feature-packed appliances at unbeatable festive prices before stocks run out.

  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...

Best deals on bottom-mounted freezer refrigerators on Amazon Sale for Prime members

Bottom-mounted freezer refrigerators are part of the exciting deals now live for Prime members during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Built with user convenience in mind, these models place the freezer at the bottom so that fresh food items stay at eye level, making everyday access simpler.

Leading brands such as LG, Samsung, and Godrej are offering feature-packed designs that combine energy efficiency, modern storage solutions, and smart technology. With elegant finishes and advanced cooling systems, they add both style and practicality to any kitchen. Shoppers can now enjoy discounts of up to 35% and take home a refrigerator that balances performance with festive savings.

  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...
  Loading Suggestions...

  • Which brands are included in the refrigerator deals?

    Top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, and Haier are offering discounts during the Amazon pre-deals and early deals.

  • What types of refrigerators are on sale?

    Double door, side-by-side, French door, bottom-mounted freezer, single door, and high-capacity Wi-Fi-enabled models are all included.

  • Can I buy smart or Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators in this sale?

    Yes, high-capacity and Wi-Fi-enabled smart refrigerators from brands like Samsung and LG are part of the early Amazon deals.

  • Are these deals available for online purchase only?

    Yes, all Amazon refrigerator deals, including pre-deals and early deals, are available online on Amazon India during the sale period.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On