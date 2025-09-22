Amazon Great Indian Festival Live for Prime members: Up to 55% off on refrigerators from top brands

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has officially gone live for Prime members, and the deals are bigger than ever. One of the hottest categories to watch this season is refrigerators, with discounts of up to 55% on leading brands. Amazon Great Indian Festival Prime members deals are now Live! Huge discounts on refrigerators.(Amazon)

From energy-efficient single-door models for compact homes to spacious side-by-side and French-door refrigerators for modern kitchens, the sale offers options for every household need. Shoppers can explore top names like LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, and more at prices that make upgrading easier than ever. With features like Wi-Fi connectivity, inverter technology, faster cooling, and sleek finishes, these refrigerators are designed to blend style with performance.

Prime members enjoy early access to these deals, ensuring they can grab the best picks before stock runs out. This is the perfect chance to bring home a high-capacity, advanced refrigerator at a festive price.

Up to 40% off on double door refrigerators on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Prime members can now grab exciting early deals on double door refrigerators with discounts of up to 40% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Featuring top brands like LG, Samsung, and more, these refrigerators bring together spacious storage, frost-free technology, and energy-saving performance, perfect for medium to large families.

Designed with adjustable shelves, smart cooling controls, and modern finishes, they make everyday storage both convenient and stylish. Shop these early festive deals now and upgrade your kitchen ahead of the big sale rush.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale pre-deals on single-door refrigerators, up to 40% off

Kick off the festive season with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival exclusive deals for Prime members, offering up to 40% off on single-door refrigerators from top brands like Godrej, Samsung, and LG. Compact in size yet big on performance, these refrigerators are perfect for small families, bachelors, or homes with limited kitchen space.

They feature efficient cooling, sturdy build quality, and well-organised interiors to keep your food fresh and neatly stored. Shop these pre-deals now to upgrade to a budget-friendly refrigerator that delivers reliability all year round.

Side-by-side refrigerators at up to 30% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025 brings you premium side-by-side refrigerators from trusted brands like Samsung, LG, and Haier at attractive discounts. Perfect for modern kitchens, these refrigerators offer a blend of sleek design and practical functionality with spacious compartments, frost-free cooling, and energy-efficient technology.

Many models feature digital temperature control, large freezer sections, and built-in water dispensers, making them a smart choice for families who value convenience and style. Grab these festive deals now and upgrade your home with a refrigerator that keeps food fresher for longer.

French Door refrigerators at up to 35% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Prime members can now access exciting deals on French door refrigerators during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Known for their sleek design and generous storage, these premium appliances from brands like LG, Samsung, and bring both style and convenience to modern kitchens.

Features such as advanced cooling, multi-airflow systems, and inverter technology ensure food stays fresher for longer while maintaining energy efficiency. With discounts of up to 40%, this is the perfect time to bring home a high-capacity French door refrigerator at a festive price.

High-capacity and Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators at big discounts on Amazon Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Prime members deals bring you impressive discounts on high-capacity and Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators from trusted brands like Samsung, LG, and more. These advanced models are designed to offer ample storage for large households while adding the convenience of smart technology.

With app-based controls, you can adjust temperatures, monitor performance, and even receive alerts if the door is left open. Ideal for modern kitchens, these refrigerators combine efficiency with innovation, ensuring food stays fresh longer. Grab these feature-packed appliances at unbeatable festive prices before stocks run out.

Best deals on bottom-mounted freezer refrigerators on Amazon Sale for Prime members

Bottom-mounted freezer refrigerators are part of the exciting deals now live for Prime members during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Built with user convenience in mind, these models place the freezer at the bottom so that fresh food items stay at eye level, making everyday access simpler.

Leading brands such as LG, Samsung, and Godrej are offering feature-packed designs that combine energy efficiency, modern storage solutions, and smart technology. With elegant finishes and advanced cooling systems, they add both style and practicality to any kitchen. Shoppers can now enjoy discounts of up to 35% and take home a refrigerator that balances performance with festive savings.

Refrigerator deals Which brands are included in the refrigerator deals? Top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, and Haier are offering discounts during the Amazon pre-deals and early deals.

What types of refrigerators are on sale? Double door, side-by-side, French door, bottom-mounted freezer, single door, and high-capacity Wi-Fi-enabled models are all included.

Can I buy smart or Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators in this sale? Yes, high-capacity and Wi-Fi-enabled smart refrigerators from brands like Samsung and LG are part of the early Amazon deals.

Are these deals available for online purchase only? Yes, all Amazon refrigerator deals, including pre-deals and early deals, are available online on Amazon India during the sale period.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.