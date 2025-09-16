Top 10 early deals ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival on ACs, refrigerators and more: Up to 65% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is just around the corner, and the excitement for early deals has already begun. Shoppers looking to upgrade their home appliances have a chance to grab massive discounts on essentials like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and more. Check out the top early deals on home appliances on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

With offers of up to 65% off, this is the perfect time to invest in energy-efficient appliances that save both electricity and money over the long run. Top brands are part of the sale, giving buyers access to reliable, high-performance products at prices rarely seen throughout the year.

From powerful cooling solutions for the upcoming season to smart kitchen appliances that simplify daily chores, the early deals allow customers to secure the best products before stocks run out. Planning ahead ensures you get the models you want, with maximum savings and convenience.

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC brings comfort and efficiency to your home while keeping energy bills under control. Perfect for medium-sized rooms, it circulates cool air evenly with 4-way swing, keeping every corner comfortable during scorching days. With advanced AI Convertible 6-in-1 and VIRAAT mode, it adapts to your cooling needs while maintaining low power consumption.

The HD anti-virus filter ensures cleaner air for a healthier home environment. With an Amazon discount of 47%, this AC is a smart addition ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Its energy-efficient inverter technology, copper condenser, and durable build provide long-term savings.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power 5000 W Energy Rating 5 Star Connectivity Remote controlled, stabilizer-free operation Special Features AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, HD Anti-Virus Filter Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)

The LG 655 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator brings convenience, freshness, and energy efficiency to large households. With a spacious 655-litre capacity, it easily stores groceries for families of five or more while keeping food fresh longer through its smart inverter compressor and multi-air flow system.

The Amazon discount of 34% makes this refrigerator a compelling choice in the early Amazon Sale, combining advanced cooling with smart features like express freeze, multi-digital sensors, and a deodoriser. Dual compartments and adjustable shelves simplify organisation, while top LED lights ensure visibility.

Specifications Capacity 655 litres Configuration Side-by-Side, Frost-Free Energy Efficiency Inverter compressor, 3 Star Special Features Multi Air Flow, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis Connectivity LED internal display, temperature control Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

The Faber 60cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney makes cooking more enjoyable by keeping your kitchen smoke-free and odour-free. Its 1500 m³/hr suction ensures efficient removal of grease, smoke, and cooking odours, while the baffle filter and autoclean feature reduce maintenance, saving time and effort. With a 51% Amazon discount, it’s an excellent addition for home chefs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Mood lighting adds a touch of ambience, and touch & gesture controls make operation smooth and intuitive. Durable construction, a 12-year motor warranty, and 2-year comprehensive coverage ensure long-term reliability.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter Control Type Touch & Gesture Special Features Auto Clean, Moodlight, Autoclean Alarm Click Here to Buy Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

The Panasonic 2 Ton Smart Split AC keeps large rooms comfortably cool while ensuring energy efficiency, ideal for hot summer months. Its 7-in-1 convertible cooling adjusts power according to your needs, saving electricity without compromising comfort. With 25% Amazon discount, this AC brings smart living within reach during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Wi-Fi and voice control let you manage the temperature effortlessly from anywhere, and the PM 0.1 filter ensures cleaner air for healthier breathing. Copper condenser and ShieldBlu+ coating extend durability and minimise maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 2 Ton Cooling Power 6200 W Special Features 7-in-1 Convertible, PM 0.1 Air Filter, True AI Mode Connectivity Wi-Fi and Voice Controlled (Alexa & Google Home) Warranty 1 Year Product, 10 Year Compressor, 5 Year PCB & Motor Click Here to Buy Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU24AKY4W, White)

The Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven makes home cooking effortless and versatile, perfect for families of 4-6 members. With 32% Amazon discount, this microwave lets you bake, grill, reheat, and defrost quickly while retaining nutrients.

The 360° rotisserie ensures evenly cooked, crispy barbeque and tikkas at home, while dual grill technology and stainless steel cavity support healthier cooking. With 375 Instacook menus, you can explore a wide range of recipes with minimal effort. Steam clean and deodoriser functions keep maintenance simple and the oven fresh.

Specifications Capacity 30 L Power 800 W Convection, 900 W Quartz Heater Special Features 360° Rotisserie, Dual Grill, Steam Clean, 375 Instacook Recipes Cavity Material Stainless Steel Warranty 3 Years on Magnetron, 1 Year on Microwave Unit Click Here to Buy Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)

The LG 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machine makes laundry effortless for large families, combining convenience, efficiency, and care. With 28% Amazon discount, it uses AI Direct Drive and 6 Motion technology to adapt wash patterns to different fabrics, ensuring clothes last longer. Hygiene Steam and Allergy Care reduce allergens, giving cleaner, safer laundry for your family.

Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote operation, while the inbuilt heater and 1200 RPM spin speed shorten drying time. With 14 versatile wash programs, every load from delicate fabrics to heavy duvets is handled perfectly.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Special Features AI Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam, 6 Motion DD, Allergy Care, Wi-Fi Connectivity Energy Rating 5 Star Warranty 2 Years Comprehensive, 10 Years on Motor Click Here to Buy LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

The Elica 60cm Filterless Chimney keeps your kitchen fresh and smoke-free, making cooking more enjoyable and stress-free. With 60% Amazon discount, its twin suction inlets cover the entire cooking area, removing smoke and odour efficiently. Filterless technology and a sealed motor reduce maintenance and ensure long-lasting performance.

Auto-clean and built-in oil collector make cleaning hassle-free, while motion-sensor controls let you operate it with a simple wave of your hand. The LED lighting brightens your cooking space, helping you focus on your recipes.

Specifications Suction Capacity 1200 m³/hr Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor Special Features Auto Clean, Twin Suction, LED Lighting, Built-in Oil Collector Warranty 15 Years on Motor, 5 Years Comprehensive Size 60 cm Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty| KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO |Black| Touch+Motion Sensor

The Samsung 9 kg washing machine takes care of your laundry with efficiency and ease, offering a smarter way to manage household chores. With 22% Amazon discount, it delivers faster washes with its Super Speed program and removes 99.9% of germs and allergens using Hygiene Steam, keeping clothes clean and safe for the family.

The spacious drum fits larger loads, saving time and water, while AI Ecobubble and Digital Inverter Technology reduce energy consumption by up to 70%. This machine blends convenience, hygiene, and speed, making laundry less of a task and more of a seamless part of daily life.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Wash Programs 14 including Super Speed & Hygiene Steam Spin Speed 1400 RPM Special Features AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Inbuilt Heater, Child Lock Energy Rating 5 Star Click Here to Buy Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)

Keep your family meals fresh, organized, and ready at a moment’s notice with the Samsung 653 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator. Its Convertible 5-in-1 mode adapts to your lifestyle, storing more when needed and saving energy when you’re away.

With Twin Cooling Plus and Wi-Fi control, foods retain taste and texture longer. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, enjoy 29 percent discount as part of early Amazon Sale deals on home appliances, making it the perfect time to invest in smarter cooling.

Specifications Capacity 653 Litres Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Special Features Convertible 5-in-1, Wi-Fi Enabled, Twin Cooling Plus Dimensions 91.2W x 178H x 71.6D cm Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

Simplify daily cooking with the Samsung 21 L Convection Microwave Oven, perfect for families of 3–4. It combines baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting in one compact unit, saving time while keeping meals delicious. With a durable ceramic enamel cavity and Auto Cook menus, every dish cooks evenly and safely.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, enjoy 17% discount as part of early Amazon Sale deals on home appliances, making it the right moment to bring convenience to your kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 21 Litres Heating Method Convection, Grill, Microwave Power 1200–2350 W Special Features Auto Cook, Auto Defrost, Child Lock Warranty 1 Year Product, 10 Years Ceramic Cavity Click Here to Buy Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival on home appliances When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival start? The sale on home appliances begins on 23rd September 2025 and runs for a limited period with exclusive deals.

Which home appliances are included in the sale? The sale features a wide range, including refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, geysers, microwaves, air purifiers, and more.

Will there be discounts on top brands? Yes, major brands like LG, Samsung, Havells, and more will offer significant discounts and offers.

Can I use EMI or bank offers during the sale? Yes, Amazon provides EMI options, no-cost EMIs, and cashback offers on select credit/debit cards and Amazon Pay.

Are the deals available for everyone or just Amazon Prime members? Most deals are open to all, but Prime members may get early access or extra discounts on select appliances.

