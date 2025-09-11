10 Best early deals on washing machine ahead of Great Indian Festival: Top picks with up to 60% off on renowned brands

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is just around the corner, and early deals are already creating excitement among shoppers. Home appliances are one of the biggest attractions during the sale, and washing machines are no exception. This year, buyers can look forward to incredible discounts on some of the best washing machines from leading brands. From energy-efficient front-loaders to budget-friendly top-loaders, the options cover a wide range of needs. early deals on washing machines

These 10 Best early deals on washing machine ahead of Great Indian Festival not only offers competitive pricing but also features attractive bank offers , making the purchase even more rewarding. Trusted brands delivers innovative features such as smart controls, higher spin speeds and improved water efficiency, these deals are perfect for households planning an upgrade.

This Samsung washing machine combines energy efficiency and advanced fabric care. AI EcoBubble ensures effective cleaning at lower temperatures, while Super Speed technology cuts wash time significantly. Hygiene Steam eliminates allergens, and the inbuilt heater adds versatility. Wi-Fi connectivity lets users control and monitor cycles remotely. A sleek inox finish and durable digital inverter motor make it a smart choice for modern households seeking performance, savings, and convenience.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Hygiene Steam with inbuilt heater Control Super Speed wash and Wi-Fi control Feature Digital inverter motor Click Here to Buy Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)

LG delivers intelligent fabric care through AI Direct Drive technology that adapts motions to fabric type. Hygiene Steam ensures deep cleaning, while 6 Motion DD simulates hand washing for delicate garments. Wi-Fi support allows remote operation, adding convenience to daily laundry. Built with a stylish black finish and stainless steel drum, this machine also comes with an impressive energy rating, ensuring both efficiency and durability over years of regular use.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star AI Direct Drive with 6 Motion DD Hygiene Steam and Allergy Care Connectivity Wi-Fi connectivity Click Here to Buy LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

Bosch introduces superior wash performance with its 9 Kg Anti Stain washing machine. AI Active Water Plus ensures precise water usage, while Hygiene Steam tackles bacteria effectively. The inbuilt heater provides hot wash options, and multiple stain removal programmes deliver spotless results. Its EcoSilence Drive motor reduces noise while ensuring long-lasting performance. Designed in a sleek black-grey finish, this machine is engineered for energy efficiency, hygiene, and thorough cleaning across varied fabrics.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star System Anti Stain system with Hygiene Steam Motor EcoSilence Drive motor Programmes Inbuilt heater and 14 wash programmes Click Here to Buy Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)

Samsung’s semi-automatic washing machine combines efficiency with large capacity. Air Turbo Drying reduces moisture quickly, while Hexa Storm Pulsator enhances wash quality without damaging fabrics. A rust-proof body ensures longevity, while rat mesh protection adds safety. Simple controls and caster wheels make it user-friendly. Its 5 Star energy rating means lower electricity consumption, and four wash programmes provide flexibility for different fabrics and levels of dirt. Practical, durable, and reliable for heavy laundry needs.

Specifications Capacity 9.5 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star System Air Turbo Drying system Hexa Storm Pulsator Feature Rust-proof body with rat mesh Click Here to Buy Samsung 9.5 Kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT95A4260GD/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor)

5. Haier 8 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine

Haier’s 8 Kg washing machine offers efficient cleaning through its Oceanus Wave Drum design, which is gentle on fabrics yet tough on stains. It comes with Near Zero Pressure technology, making it ideal for areas with low water pressure. The 5 Star energy rating ensures reduced electricity bills. Stainless steel drum construction guarantees durability and hygiene. Compact and stylish in titanium grey, it provides reliable performance for everyday washing while remaining water and energy efficient.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology Oceanus Wave Drum technology Function Near Zero Pressure function Feature Stainless steel drum Click Here to Buy Haier 8 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine

Godrej combines durability with powerful cleaning in this semi-automatic washing machine. Active Soak Technology ensures better stain removal, while Storm Force Pulsator enhances wash performance. A 460W PowerMax motor handles heavy laundry with ease. Built with a rust-proof polypropylene body and toughened glass lid, the appliance is designed to last. Its energy rating saves on electricity, and dual wash programmes offer flexibility for both regular and intensive laundry requirements, making it dependable for everyday use.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology Active Soak Technology Motor Storm Force Pulsator with 460W motor Feature Rust-proof polypropylene body Click Here to Buy Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology, 370 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash, Toughened Glass Lid, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey)

IFB integrates Deep Clean technology with AI-powered intelligence for superior washing results. ActivMix premixes detergent and water for better cleaning, while Aqua Energie softens hard water to protect fabrics. Its Triadic Pulsator combines scrubbing, punching, and rolling to remove stains effectively. A stainless steel drum ensures durability and hygiene. Energy efficiency and multiple wash programmes make it a reliable choice for households seeking advanced technology in a compact design that is built to last.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Deep Clean with Triadic Pulsator Energy ActivMix and Aqua Energie Feature AI-powered fabric sensing Click Here to Buy IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey)

LG’s 11 Kg semi-automatic washer offers Rat Away Technology for protection and Wind Jet Dry for faster drying. Roller Jet Pulsator ensures efficient stain removal, while Punch + 3 technology improves wash action. Its large capacity is ideal for bulky loads, and the energy-efficient 5 Star rating lowers running costs. Durable plastic body construction and rust-free design extend lifespan. The machine includes multiple wash modes for versatile laundry care, supported by LG’s trusted performance.

Specifications Capacity 11 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology Wind Jet Dry and Rat Away Technology Roller Jet Pulsator with Punch + 3 Feature Durable rust-free body Click Here to Buy LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black)

Haier’s front load washing machine combines AI-DBT technology with Direct Drive for silent and powerful performance. PuriSteam ensures effective allergen removal, while the 525mm Super Drum accommodates larger loads with ease. Its inbuilt heater supports hot and cold washes, while the stainless steel drum guarantees long-term durability. The 5 Star energy rating keeps consumption low, and smart controls make operation simple. Designed in sleek black, it blends efficiency, hygiene, and convenience in one appliance.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star System Direct Drive with AI-DBT Technology PuriSteam technology Feature 525mm Super Drum Click Here to Buy Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with Direct Drive Technology, PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL90-DM14IBIEBK,In-Built Heater,Steel Drum,Black)

This Voltas Beko washing machine is designed for large households, offering Double Waterfall technology for efficient detergent mixing. Its 10 Kg capacity handles heavy loads with ease. A stainless steel drum enhances hygiene and durability, while the inbuilt heater enables high-temperature cleaning for improved stain removal. The LED display makes operation simple, and 10 wash programmes provide flexibility for various fabrics. Energy-efficient performance and a stylish dark grey design make it a practical family choice.

Specifications Capacity 10 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology Double Waterfall technology System Inbuilt heater and LED display Feature Stainless steel drum Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEAH/OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater)

FAQs on washing machine What is a good capacity for a family of four? A 7–8 kg washing machine is generally ideal for a family of four.

Which type of washing machine is better: front load or top load? Front load machines offer better wash quality and energy efficiency, while top load machines are more convenient and faster.

Do all washing machines have in-built heaters? No, only some front-load and high-end top-load machines have in-built heaters for hot water washes.

Is inverter technology useful in washing machines? Yes, inverter technology helps adjust the motor speed based on load, reducing power consumption and noise.

