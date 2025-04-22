Best 10kg washing machines in April 2025: Top 8 picks for handling bigger loads in one go

If you have a large family or regularly wash bulky items like blankets, curtains, or bed linens, investing in a 10 kg washing machine can be a game-changer. Designed for efficiency and convenience, these machines can handle heavy laundry loads with ease, making them ideal for homes with 5 or more members. Best 10kg washing machines in April 2025 that deliver superior cleaning

If you're looking for the best 10 kg washing machines for daily use or the best washing machine for blankets, look for modern models that come loaded with smart features and advanced wash programs to suit your needs.

If you’re searching for performance, durability, and versatility, the best 10 kg washing machines combine all these benefits while giving you spotless clothes and hassle-free laundry days. Perfect for busy households and smart homes! Check out our top picks here.

Loading Suggestions...

This Godrej 10 kg washing machine is one of the best 10 kg fully automatic washing machines in 2025 for large families. It comes with a steel Acu Wash Drum, an inbuilt heater, and Zero Pressure Technology, ensuring clean clothes even with low water pressure. It’s highly energy-efficient with a 5-star rating and features 10 wash programs, including Hot Wash and Anti-Wrinkle. It's a great pick if you're searching for the best 10 kg washing machines that combine performance with smart features.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Type Fully Automatic Top Load RPM 650 Special Features Inbuilt Heater, Zero Pressure Tech, Tub Clean, Soft Close Lid Reasons to buy Effective stain removal with inbuilt heater Works efficiently in low water pressure areas Reasons to avoid Bulky design may not suit small spaces No Wi-Fi/smart app control Click Here to Buy Godrej 10 Kg 5 Star Inbuilt Heater, Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to use and durable, but report noisy operation, long cycles, and inconsistent washing and installation experiences.

Why choose this product?

It’s reliable, energy-efficient, and cleans well even with low water pressure—perfect for Indian household needs.

Loading Suggestions...

One of the best washing machines in its category, this 10 kg washing machine from IFB brings advanced tech into daily laundry. With AI-powered wash programs, a powerful in-built heater, and Zero Pressure Fill (ZPF) tech, it tackles hard water and low pressure conditions with ease. Its 5-star energy rating ensures lower power bills, and 12 wash programs give you control over every load. This is among the best 10 kg washing machines for removing tough stains.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Type Fully Automatic Top Load RPM 720 Special Features In-Built Heater, ZPF Tech, AI Wash Programs, Aqua Energie Reasons to buy Removes old and tough stains effectively Built for hard water and low pressure homes Reasons to avoid No front load model in this series On the higher side in terms of price Click Here to Buy IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it sturdy and easy to use with good features, but report functional issues, weird noises, and poor installation support.

Why choose this product?

It combines powerful cleaning, hard water compatibility, and AI efficiency to make large family laundry easy and effective.

Loading Suggestions...

Packed with premium features and modern connectivity, the LG 10 Kg fully-automatic top load washing machine is perfect for smart homes. It offers AI Direct Drive (AI DD) for fabric care and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology to mimic hand wash. With LG ThinQ app support, you can control your wash remotely. Its TurboDrum and JetSpray technologies ensure deep cleaning, while the stainless steel body keeps it durable and hygienic. It is one of the best 10kg washing machines in April 2025.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Type Fully Automatic Top Load RPM 700 Special Features Wi-Fi, AI DD, TurboWash, JetSpray, Smart Diagnosis Reasons to buy Smart control with Wi-Fi via LG ThinQ AI-based fabric protection and efficient stain removal Reasons to avoid Slightly fewer wash programs compared to other models Higher maintenance if smart features face issues Click Here to Buy LG 10 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its performance, ease of use, quiet operation, and quick installation, but miss the heater and steam features.

Why choose this product?

It offers next-gen features like AI fabric sensing, Wi-Fi connectivity, and silent operation—perfect for those who want a tech-savvy and efficient washer that’s big on performance and comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG THD10SWM is a top-loading washing machine featuring AI Direct Drive technology that customises cycles for fabric care. Its 10 kg capacity suits large families, while steam wash technology effectively removes allergens and bacteria, making it ideal for sensitive skin. With an energy-efficient 5-star rating, this washing machine consumes minimal power (0.0064 KWh/kg/cycle). It also boasts smart connectivity via LG ThinQ, allowing remote operation through Wi-Fi. Enjoy quieter and more durable washes with its inverter direct drive motor.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 6 (Normal, AI Wash, Quick Wash, Allergy Care, Gentle, Tub Clean) Spin Speed 780 RPM Special Features AI Direct Drive, Steam Wash, LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi) Reasons to buy Energy-efficient and low water consumption Steam wash for allergy relief and fabric protection Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost compared to basic models Requires stable water pressure for optimal functioning Click Here to Buy LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it reliable, easy to use, and value for money, but opinions on washability are mixed with no leakage issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers intelligent wash cycles, excellent fabric care, and efficient energy consumption for large families.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung WA10BG4686BRTL stands out as one of the best 10 kg washing machines in April 2025 with innovative Ecobubble™ technology, ensuring a deep clean while using less energy. It features Bubble Storm for better dirt removal and Super Speed for quick laundry cycles, making it ideal for busy families. With a 5-star energy rating and a digital inverter motor, it delivers energy savings while ensuring durability. The Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote control via the SmartThings app, while its smart check system detects and diagnoses issues automatically.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 9 (Quick Wash, Bubble Storm, Super Speed, Eco Tub Clean, and more) Spin Speed 700 RPM Special Features Ecobubble™, Smart Control, Hygiene Steam Reasons to buy Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating and Digital Inverter motor Quick and efficient washing cycles with Super Speed and Bubble Storm Reasons to avoid Slightly higher noise during the spin cycle Large size may not fit in compact spaces Click Here to Buy Samsung 10 Kg 5 star Ecobubble™ Wi-Fi Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this washing machine offers the value for money and the installation services are good.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers efficient washing, quick cycles, energy savings, and remote control through Wi-Fi for convenience.

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB Executive Plus MXC 1014 offers a 10 kg capacity with AI-powered technology for optimized washing performance. It features advanced Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash for a deeper clean and enhanced detergent action. With a 5-star energy rating and 1400 RPM spin speed, it ensures high efficiency and faster drying. The washing machine includes a 4-year comprehensive warranty, a 10-year motor warranty, and 10-year spare parts support, making it a reliable choice for large families.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 12 + 9 via mobile app (Quick Wash, Baby Wear, Anti-Allergen, Power Steam, and more) Spin Speed 1400 RPM Special Features AI-powered wash, Aqua Energie for water softening, 2x Power Steam cycle, Cradle Wash for delicates Reasons to buy AI-powered for fabric-specific washing Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Multiple wash programs for various needs Reasons to avoid Premium price Installation of accessories may incur additional costs Click Here to Buy IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this washing machine is easy to use and great for large families. They say that the water consumption is significantly lesser than other washing machines.

Why choose this product?

This washing machine is ideal for those who want an intelligent, efficient, and versatile washing experience. Its AI technology ensures that each wash is tailored to your fabrics.

Loading Suggestions...

The Bosch WGA252ZSIN is one of the best 10 kg washing machines in April 2025 that is fully automatic. It combines advanced features like Anti Stain, AI Active Water Plus, and Iron Steam Assist for efficient and hygienic washing. Its in-built heater offers steam cycles for allergen removal and fabric care, making it ideal for sensitive skin. With a 5-star energy rating and 1200 RPM spin speed, it ensures low power consumption and faster drying.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Wash Programs Anti Stain, Allergy Plus, Pre-treatment, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start Special Features Built-in Heater, AI Active Water Plus, Iron Steam Assist, Child Lock Reasons to buy Advanced stain removal with Anti Stain technology Efficient water usage with Active Water Plus Ideal for allergy-prone individuals with steam options Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to other models Only 2 years warranty on the product Click Here to Buy Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the washing machine and say it is less noisy.

Why choose this product?

If you’re looking for a reliable, energy-efficient washing machine with added features for better stain removal and fabric care.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer AR10HFATLH2C2IG24D is a 10 kg fully automatic top-loading washing machine with advanced features like AI Load Sensing and a built-in heater for hygienic washes. Designed for large families, it offers 12 wash programs, including quick wash, anti-bacterial, and sports fabric care, ensuring versatile laundry options. Its powerful 700 RPM spin speed, magic filter, and 360° self-cleaning drum make it efficient and easy to maintain.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Spin Speed 700 RPM Wash Programs 12 wash programs (Heavy Load, Quick Wash, Anti-Bacterial, Sports Fabric Care, etc.) Special Features Built-in Heater (55°C), Magic Filter, Auto Restart, Delay Start, Child Lock Energy Efficiency 5-Star rated for low energy consumption Reasons to buy Multiple wash programs for various fabric types Built-in heater for warm water washing Self-cleaning drum and magic filter for easy maintenance Reasons to avoid Spin speed of 700 RPM may not be as fast as higher-end models Limited 2-year warranty on the product Click Here to Buy Acer 10.0 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this washing machine is easy to use and makes less noise while working.

Why choose this product?

The Acer 10kg washing machine has a wide range of wash programs and energy-efficient features that provide excellent cleaning while helping to lower power bills.

Does a higher spin speed (RPM) matter in a 10 kg washing machine?

Yes. Higher RPM (like 1200–1400) means the drum spins faster, removing more water during the spin cycle. This results in faster drying times, which is helpful in humid regions or monsoons. For heavier loads like towels and blankets, high RPM is beneficial. However, too high a spin for delicate clothes may cause wear, so ensure the machine offers adjustable RPM for different fabric types.

How energy-efficient are 10 kg washing machines?

Most 10 kg models today come with a 5-star energy rating, ensuring lower electricity and water bills. Brands also integrate inverter motors, AI sensors, and Eco wash modes to improve efficiency. Though the initial cost may be higher, the long-term savings are significant. Always check for energy certifications and features like auto load sensing, which adjusts water and detergent based on clothes weight to avoid wastage.

Does a 10 kg washing machine consume more water and detergent?

Not necessarily. While a 10 kg drum is large, modern washing machines are designed to optimise consumption. Many come with auto load sensing and Eco Wash modes, which adjust water and detergent levels based on the load size. This ensures minimal wastage, even with a bigger capacity. However, if you frequently run half loads without adjusting settings, consumption may increase. To maximise efficiency, use the right detergent (especially for front-loaders) and avoid overloading or underloading the machine.

Factors to consider while buying the best 10 kg washing machine in April 2025

Washing machine type : Choose between front load (more efficient, better wash quality) and top load (easier to use, more budget-friendly) based on your needs and comfort.

: Choose between front load (more efficient, better wash quality) and top load (easier to use, more budget-friendly) based on your needs and comfort. Energy efficiency : Look for a 5-star BEE rating to ensure lower electricity bills. Energy-efficient models save money in the long run.

: Look for a 5-star BEE rating to ensure lower electricity bills. Energy-efficient models save money in the long run. Built-in heater and hygiene features : A heater allows hot water washes for better stain removal and germ protection. Look for models with Allergy Plus, Hygiene Steam, or Anti-bacterial Wash.

: A heater allows hot water washes for better stain removal and germ protection. Look for models with Allergy Plus, Hygiene Steam, or Anti-bacterial Wash. Wash programs & AI features : Go for machines with 10+ wash programs tailored for different fabrics and load types. AI sensors or load sensing tech improve wash quality and save water.

: Go for machines with 10+ wash programs tailored for different fabrics and load types. AI sensors or load sensing tech improve wash quality and save water. Spin speed (RPM) : Higher RPM (like 1200–1400) means faster drying. Ideal for areas with less sunlight or during monsoon.

: Higher RPM (like 1200–1400) means faster drying. Ideal for areas with less sunlight or during monsoon. Durability & drum quality : Prefer a stainless steel drum and a rust-proof body for long-lasting performance. Also, check for motor warranty (usually up to 10–12 years).

: Prefer a stainless steel drum and a rust-proof body for long-lasting performance. Also, check for motor warranty (usually up to 10–12 years). Smart features & maintenance: Features like delay start, child lock, auto drum clean, digital display, and app connectivity enhance convenience and machine life.

Top 3 features of the best 10 kg washing machines in April 2025

Best 10 kg washing machines in April 2025 Wash programs Spin speed Special features Godrej 10 Kg 5 Star 10 650 RPM Special Sari Wash, ~Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Powered 12 720 RPM Hard Water Wash Programme, zero pressure fill technology LG 10 Kg 5 Star Inverter 8 700 RPM Inverter, Child Lock, Smart Connectivity LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive 6 780 RPM Inverter, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Samsung 10 Kg '5 star Ecobubble 14 700 RPM Easy to Install, Remote Control IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter 12 1400 RPM Aqua Energie, Wifi and Voice Enabled Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain 14 1200 RPM Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean Acer 10.0 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic 12 700 RPM Child Lock, Drum Clean, Delay Start, End Of Cycle Signal

Similar stories for you

Best washing machine under 20000 in 2025 for faster wash cycles, lower electricity bills: Top 10 washers

Best 9kg washing machines: Top 10 options in 2025 - budget-friendly to premium, all major brands compared

Best washing machines under ₹20000 in 2025: Top 10 options from Samsung, LG and more

Best fully automatic washing machines in 2025: Transform your laundry with top 10 options from LG, Samsung and more

Best washing machines in 2025: Top 10 picks from LG, Samsung and Whirlpool’s most reliable and feature packed models

FAQs on best 10 kg washing machines in April 2025 Do 10 kg washing machines consume more electricity? Not necessarily. Models with inverter technology and 5-star ratings like LG and IFB are designed to be energy efficient despite their size.

Is Wi-Fi important in washing machines? Wi-Fi isn’t essential, but it offers remote control, cycle updates, and smart troubleshooting—great for tech-savvy users looking for convenience.

Can a 10 kg washing machine handle heavy items like blankets or curtains? Yes, 10 kg models are perfect for bulky items like blankets, curtains, and bedsheets, especially if they offer heavy or tub clean modes.

What is the RPM in washing machines, and why does it matter? RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) affects drying speed. Higher RPM (like 700–800) means faster spin cycles and quicker drying of clothes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.