8 LG ACs you should not miss out: Best options to choose from split and window ACs

LG air conditioners are known for their energy efficiency, quiet performance, and advanced cooling technology. They come with features like dual inverter compressors, which help save electricity and cool rooms faster. Many models include air purifiers and dehumidifiers, making the air cleaner and more comfortable. With sleek designs and smart controls, LG ACs suit both homes and offices. Stay cool and comfortable all summer with energy-efficient, feature-rich LG air conditioners for every home.(Pexels)

A good air conditioner is an asset, especially during hot summers. It improves sleep, keeps indoor air fresh, and creates a pleasant environment to work or relax. Reliable cooling also protects electronics and furniture from heat damage. Investing in a quality AC like LG ensures long-term comfort, health, and value for money.

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers energy-efficient cooling with its AI Convertible 6-in-1 feature. Its standout VIRAAT Mode delivers faster, wider cooling, ideal for Indian summers. The 4-Way Swing ensures uniform air distribution, while the HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection helps keep indoor air clean. Designed in white with copper condenser, this AC combines power-saving performance and smart comfort for modern homes.

Specifications Brand LG Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power 5.2 kW Special Feature AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode Product Dimensions 21 x 99.8 x 34.5 cm (indoor unit) Reasons to buy Fast and wide cooling Low energy use Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky design Remote lacks backlight Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users praise its cooling speed, quiet performance and energy savings. Many appreciate the AI Convertible modes and easy maintenance.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for hot climates, offers rapid cooling, saves power and improves indoor air quality effectively.

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is designed for smaller rooms, offering efficient cooling with its AI Convertible 6-in-1 feature. The standout VIRAAT Mode ensures faster and broader cooling when needed. With a 4-Way Swing and an HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, it provides enhanced air distribution and cleaner air. This model balances smart energy use and effective performance in a sleek white design.

Specifications Brand LG Capacity 1 Ton Cooling Power 3.52 kW Special Feature AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode Product Dimensions 21 x 83.7 x 30.8 cm (indoor unit) Reasons to buy Energy-saving modes included Cools room quickly Reasons to avoid Not ideal for large rooms Remote display not backlit Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fast cooling, low noise, and energy savings. They also mention clean air and useful convertible modes.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for compact spaces, cools fast, saves power, and purifies indoor air efficiently with AI and VIRAAT Mode.

4) LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White)

The LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC stands out with its AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, ideal for custom energy control. Its VIRAAT Mode is the highlight, offering powerful, fast cooling for hot days. The 4-Way Swing ensures even air circulation, while the HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection helps purify indoor air. Its 5-star rating makes it perfect for energy-efficient performance in compact spaces.

Specifications Brand LG Capacity 1 Ton Cooling Power 3.52 kW Special Feature AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode Product Dimensions 21 x 83.7 x 30.8 cm (indoor unit) Reasons to buy High energy efficiency Strong cooling output Reasons to avoid Price slightly higher Remote has no backlight Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its silent operation, fast cooling and low power bills. Many mention the smart features and clean air output.

Why choose this product?

Cools quickly, consumes less energy, and purifies air—ideal for compact spaces with reliable, intelligent and long-lasting performance.

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC offers powerful cooling with energy efficiency, perfect for medium-sized rooms. Its standout feature is the Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, which adjusts performance based on your comfort needs. The 4-Way Air Swing ensures even cooling across the space, while the HD Filter enhances air quality. This model blends modern window AC convenience with low noise and optimal power savings.

Specifications Brand LG Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power 5.2 kW Special Feature Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling with 4-Way Swing Product Dimensions 66 x 45 x 77 cm Reasons to buy Energy efficient performance Adjustable cooling modes Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky unit Limited smart features Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUZA, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its fast cooling, energy savings and quiet operation. Many find the convertible modes and air swing highly useful.

Why choose this product?

Best for efficient window cooling, power saving and even airflow—ideal for users wanting flexibility with trusted LG performance.



The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC delivers reliable cooling with smart energy control. Its key feature is the AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology, allowing flexible usage based on need. The VIRAAT Mode ensures strong, rapid cooling, while Diet Mode+ supports efficient, lighter cooling. The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection enhances air quality, making this AC a practical choice for those seeking comfort, savings, and health benefits.

Specifications Brand LG Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power 5.2 kW Special Feature AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode Product Dimensions 21 x 99.8 x 34.5 cm Reasons to buy Strong and fast cooling Flexible cooling modes Reasons to avoid Only 3-star energy rating Remote not backlit Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with its fast cooling, silent running, and convertible options. Many like the efficient Diet Mode and clean airflow.

Why choose this product?

Offers balanced cooling, smart energy use and virus protection—ideal for comfort, savings and daily performance in warm conditions.



The LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is built for larger spaces, offering AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling with intelligent energy management. Its standout Diet Mode+ ensures comfortable cooling while saving power. The 4-Way Swing spreads cool air evenly, while the HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection helps maintain healthier indoor air. This AC combines efficient performance, custom comfort, and LG’s trusted durability in a clean white design.

Specifications Brand LG Capacity 2 Ton Cooling Power 6.6 kW Special Feature AI Convertible 6-in-1 with Diet Mode+ Product Dimensions 21 x 99.8 x 36.5 cm Reasons to buy Ideal for large rooms Smooth and quiet operation Reasons to avoid Only 3-star efficiency Remote lacks backlight Click Here to Buy LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24ENXE, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy strong airflow, quiet cooling, and energy-saving modes. Many appreciate the effective swing function and virus-protection filter.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for spacious rooms, it ensures fast, energy-smart cooling with clean air and adaptive comfort through intelligent AI modes.

The LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers smart, powerful cooling with energy savings. Its main highlight, the AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, ensures rapid and adaptive cooling for varying needs. The 4-Way Swing delivers even airflow across the room, while the HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection keeps the indoor air clean. Ideal for medium-sized spaces, it balances performance, comfort, and energy efficiency.

Specifications Brand LG Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power 5.2 kW Special Feature AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode Product Dimensions 21 x 99.8 x 34.5 cm Reasons to buy Fast cooling in VIRAAT Mode Adjustable energy-saving settings Reasons to avoid Remote lacks illumination Slightly heavy indoor unit Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19JNYE, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the strong cooling, low noise and virus filter. Many value its smart features and energy-saving modes for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Great for efficient cooling, cleaner air and flexible modes—perfect for comfort, performance and savings in everyday use.

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC combines powerful cooling with smart control. Its standout feature is Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to operate it remotely via LG’s ThinQ app. The Convertible 4-in-1 cooling adjusts energy use based on need, while the 4 Way Air Swing ensures uniform cooling. With an HD Filter for cleaner air, it delivers performance, convenience, and energy efficiency in one compact design.

Specifications Brand LG Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power 5.2 kW Special Feature Wi-Fi, Convertible 4-in-1, ThinQ App Product Dimensions 66 x 45 x 77 cm Reasons to buy Wi-Fi control via ThinQ app High energy efficiency Reasons to avoid Bulky for compact windows Noisy at high speeds Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WWZA, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its app control, fast cooling and energy savings. Many highlight the air swing and filter as useful additions.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for smart homes needing powerful, efficient cooling with app control, air swing comfort and cleaner indoor air.

Which is better, AC LG or Hitachi?

LG offers advanced features like AI Convertible modes and Wi-Fi control, while Hitachi is known for strong cooling and durability. LG suits smart homes; Hitachi excels in consistent performance.

Which is India's No. 1 AC brand?

As per market share and consumer trust, Voltas is often regarded as India’s No. 1 AC brand, known for affordability, wide service network, and reliable cooling in diverse Indian climates.

Is LG better than Daikin?

LG excels in smart features like AI Convertible and Wi-Fi control, while Daikin is praised for silent operation and cooling precision. LG suits tech-savvy users; Daikin offers premium performance.

Which is better Voltas or LG AC?

Voltas is budget-friendly with strong cooling and wide service support, ideal for Indian conditions. LG offers advanced features, inverter tech, and smart controls—better for users seeking innovation and energy efficiency.

Top 3 features of best LG ACs

LG ACs Energy Rating Voltage Air Flow Efficiency LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split (US-Q19YNZE) 5 Star 230V High LG 1 Ton 4 Star Split (US-Q13JNYE) 4 Star 230V Medium LG 1 Ton 5 Star Split (US-Q14YNZE) 5 Star 230V High LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window (UW-Q18WUZA) 5 Star 230V Medium LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split (US-Q18JNXE) 3 Star 230V Medium LG 2 Ton 3 Star Split (US-Q24ENXE) 3 Star 230V High LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star Split (US-Q19JNYE) 4 Star 230V High LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Window (UW-Q18WWZA) 5 Star 230V Medium

Factors to keep in mind while choosing LG AC

Energy efficiency: Always check the energy star rating. A higher rating means lower electricity bills and better performance over time.

Cooling capacity: Choose the tonnage based on your room size. For example, 1.5 Ton suits medium-sized rooms.

Inverter technology: LG’s Dual Inverter compressors ensure faster cooling and energy savings. Ideal for frequent use.

Air purification: Look for HD Filters with anti-virus protection, especially if air quality is a concern.

Smart features: Wi-Fi-enabled models with ThinQ app compatibility allow remote control and scheduling.

Build quality and service: LG offers durable copper condensers and wide service networks for quick assistance and long-term peace of mind.

FAQs on LG ACs What is Dual Inverter technology in LG ACs? Dual Inverter technology uses a variable speed compressor to cool faster, save energy, and reduce noise compared to regular ACs.

How do I choose the right capacity for my room? Select capacity based on room size: 1 Ton for small rooms, 1.5 Ton for medium, and 2 Ton for larger spaces.

Are LG ACs energy efficient? Yes, many LG models have 4 or 5 Star ratings, ensuring low power consumption and cost savings.

Can I control LG AC remotely? Yes, Wi-Fi-enabled LG ACs support remote control via the ThinQ app on smartphones.

How often should the filters be cleaned? Filters should be cleaned every 2–3 months to maintain air quality and cooling efficiency.

