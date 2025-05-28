Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10 top 1 ton ACs at up to 50% off: Perfect cooling solutions for small bedrooms, offices, and studios

ByBharat Sharma
May 28, 2025 04:20 PM IST

Get 10 top-rated 1 ton ACs at 50% off, delivering efficient and affordable cooling for small spaces. Perfect for bedrooms, offices, or studios.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best ratings

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indian brand

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

5 in 1 convertible

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Trusted brand

Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Great cooling

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Great discount

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 2025 Model Silver Star Series 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC with HD Compressor, AI, Dual Gold Fin, Nano Tek Coating & 8-in-1 Flexi Mode – White (CI133SS11RGM1, Copper Condenser) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

There’s a quiet satisfaction that comes with a room cooled just right. The 10 top 1 ton ACs aren’t just about numbers or brands, they’re about the sigh of relief when you step in from the afternoon sun, the way your child finally naps without tossing, or how your mind feels sharper during a long work call. These ACs work by gently drawing out the heavy, humid air, running it through advanced filters and cooling coils, and sending back a steady, even flow that doesn’t blast or chill but simply restores balance. The result is air that feels lighter on your skin, less sticky, and somehow, the whole house seems calmer. It’s not just comfort; it’s the difference between enduring summer and actually enjoying it - sharing meals, reading late, or simply sleeping better. That’s what a thoughtfully chosen AC brings to your life: not just cool air, but a subtle, daily upgrade in how you live and feel at home.

Cool comfort, hot savings: 10 best 1 ton ACs at 50% off, perfect for small spaces and summer relaxation.
Cool comfort, hot savings: 10 best 1 ton ACs at 50% off, perfect for small spaces and summer relaxation.

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s entry in the 10 top 1 ton ACs list is all about making daily life easier and more comfortable. The dual inverter keeps the room cool and quiet, while the AI convertible modes mean you’re never wasting energy. You’ll notice the air feels fresher and less humid, and the four-way swing ensures no corner is left untouched. It’s a thoughtful choice for anyone wanting reliable and low-fuss cooling at home.

Specifications

capacity
1 ton
energy rating
4 star
cooling technology
dual inverter, AI convertible 6-in-1
filter
HD with antivirus protection

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Very quiet operation, ideal for bedrooms

affiliate-tick

Flexible cooling modes for changing needs

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Installation may require extra space

affiliate-cross

Premium price compared to basic models

Click Here to Buy

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Voltas earns its spot in the 10 top 1 ton ACs by making everyday cooling feel effortless. With the 4-in-1 adjustable mode, you can easily set the temperature to match your mood or the weather outside, all with a simple remote click. The anti-dust filter helps keep the air in your room fresher, and the copper condenser means fewer worries about upkeep. It’s a practical choice for those who value easy and reliable comfort.

Specifications

capacity
1 ton
energy rating
3 star
cooling modes
4-in-1 adjustable
filter
anti-dust

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Customisable cooling for different needs

affiliate-tick

Low maintenance copper condenser

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher power consumption than 4-star models

affiliate-cross

Indoor unit may be bulkier for compact spaces

Click Here to Buy

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Lloyd’s 1.0 ton inverter split AC is all about giving you control over your comfort, with five convertible modes that adjust to your daily needs. The anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter helps keep the air fresher, while copper coils and golden fins make maintenance simple. For anyone seeking adaptable cooling and cleaner air, this is a standout pick among the 10 top 1 ton ACs.

Specifications

capacity
1 ton
energy rating
3 star
cooling modes
5-in-1 convertible
filter
anti-viral + PM 2.5

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Easily customises cooling for different routines

affiliate-tick

Filters out dust and common allergens

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Annual energy use is on the higher side

affiliate-cross

Two-way swing may limit airflow in larger rooms

Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA)

Loading Suggestions...

Godrej’s 1 ton 5 star inverter split AC stands out for those who want reliable, efficient cooling with minimal fuss. The 5-in-1 convertible feature means you can adjust the cooling to suit your day, saving energy without sacrificing comfort. Its anti-microbial self-clean and i-Sense technology keep things healthy and intuitive, while the copper coils ensure durability. Among the 10 top 1 ton ACs, this one’s a strong choice for smaller rooms and busy lives.

Specifications

capacity
1 ton
energy rating
5 star
cooling modes
5-in-1 convertible
special feature
i-Sense technology

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent energy efficiency with flexible cooling

affiliate-tick

Five-year comprehensive warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Remote sensor placement can affect temperature accuracy

affiliate-cross

May be overpowered for very compact rooms

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Godrej’s 1 ton 3 star inverter split AC brings flexibility and dependable cooling to everyday life. The 5-in-1 convertible feature lets you adjust performance as needed, so you’re not wasting energy when you don’t need full power. With anti-microbial self-clean and i-Sense technology, the air feels fresher and the temperature stays just right. As part of the 10 top 1 ton ACs, it’s a practical pick for those wanting comfort with less hassle.

Specifications

capacity
1 ton
energy rating
3 star
cooling modes
5-in-1 convertible
special feature
i-Sense technology

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Easily adapts to changing cooling needs

affiliate-tick

Five-year comprehensive warranty adds extra value

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher energy consumption than 5-star models

affiliate-cross

Remote sensor may need careful placement for best results

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 1 ton 3 star digital inverter split AC earns its place among the 10 top 1 ton ACs by making cooling both powerful and adaptable. The 5-step convertible modes let you fine-tune comfort for any time of day, while the digital inverter quietly keeps temperatures steady. With 100% copper coils and a five-year comprehensive warranty, it’s a reliable choice for those who want consistent, hassle-free cooling in smaller rooms.

Specifications

capacity
1 ton
energy rating
3 star
cooling modes
5-step convertible
condenser
100% copper

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast, effective cooling even in extreme heat

affiliate-tick

Five-year comprehensive warranty for added assurance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Power savings not as high as 5-star models

affiliate-cross

May not suit very large or open rooms

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Cruise’s 1 ton inverter split AC doesn’t just cool a room, it changes how you feel in it. With flexible cooling modes, it adapts to your pace, whether you want a gentle breeze or a quick chill. The seven-stage air filtration quietly clears dust and pollutants, so every breath feels cleaner. Built tough with rust-resistant copper coils, it keeps going strong, making summer’s heat less of a battle and more of a breeze.

Specifications

capacity
1 ton
energy rating
3 star
cooling modes
convertible 4-in-1
air filtration
7-stage with PM 2.5 filter

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Flexible cooling and advanced air purification

affiliate-tick

Durable copper coil with rust protection

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher noise level indoors

affiliate-cross

Annual energy use is moderate for its class

Click Here to Buy

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Carrier’s Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool inverter AC is designed for those who want control and comfort on their terms. With six cooling levels and app or voice control, it adapts easily to your changing needs, whether you’re working late or unwinding after a long day. The HD and PM 2.5 filters quietly clean the air, and the smart energy display helps you keep an eye on your power use - making summer living refreshingly simple.

Specifications

capacity
1 ton
energy rating
3 star
cooling modes
6-in-1 convertible
smart features
Wi-Fi, energy display, voice control

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Remote and voice control for easy adjustments

affiliate-tick

Dual filtration improves indoor air quality

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Wi-Fi setup may take extra time

affiliate-cross

Energy use is typical for a 3-star AC

Click Here to Buy

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)

Loading Suggestions...

Carrier’s 1 ton 5 star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool inverter AC is a standout among the 10 top 1 ton ACs for anyone who wants the best of smart living and real savings. Its six-in-one convertible cooling lets you fine-tune comfort and energy use with a tap or a voice command, while dual filtration keeps the air fresh. The smart energy display makes tracking your savings effortless, turning summer into a season you can actually enjoy.

Specifications

capacity
1 ton
energy rating
5 star
cooling modes
6-in-1 convertible
smart features
Wi-Fi, voice control, energy display

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Top-tier energy efficiency with flexible cooling

affiliate-tick

Smart controls add genuine convenience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Initial app setup can be fiddly

affiliate-cross

Premium features come at a higher price

Click Here to Buy

Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)

Loading Suggestions...

IFB’s Silver Star Series 1 ton split AC is built for those who want cooling that adapts to real life, not just the weather. The 8-in-1 Flexi Mode means you can tweak the settings for muggy afternoons, dry spells, or nights when you just want a gentle breeze. Nano Tek coating and dual gold fins keep performance sharp and maintenance low, while the dehumidifier makes sticky days far more bearable.

Specifications

capacity
1 ton
energy rating
3 star
cooling modes
8-in-1 Flexi Mode
special features
Nano Tek coating, dual gold fin, dehumidifier

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile cooling for all seasons

affiliate-tick

Coating and fins boost durability and efficiency

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Energy use is average for its category

affiliate-cross

Lacks built-in Wi-Fi or smart controls

Click Here to Buy

IFB 2025 Model Silver Star Series 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC with HD Compressor, AI, Dual Gold Fin, Nano Tek Coating & 8-in-1 Flexi Mode – White (CI133SS11RGM1, Copper Condenser)

Is a 1 ton split AC enough for my room size?

A 1 ton split AC is ideal for rooms up to 110–120 sq. ft., like small bedrooms or offices. If your room is larger, on a top floor, or gets strong sunlight, consider a higher capacity for effective cooling and energy efficiency.

Should I choose a 3 star or 5 star rated 1 ton split AC?

A 5 star AC offers better energy savings and lower electricity bills, especially with frequent use, but usually costs more upfront. A 3 star model is budget-friendly and sufficient for occasional use or if you’re mindful of initial spending.

Are inverter split ACs worth it over non-inverter models?

Inverter split ACs adjust compressor speed to match cooling needs, resulting in quieter operation, more consistent temperatures, and lower energy use. They’re worth it if you want comfort and savings over time, even though they cost more than basic non-inverter models.

What features matter most in a 1 ton split AC for daily use?

Prioritise features like convertible or adjustable cooling modes, high-quality air filters (PM 2.5 or anti-viral), copper condenser coils for durability, and smart controls if you value convenience. These add comfort, cleaner air, and easier maintenance to your daily routine.

Factors to consider when buying a 1 ton split AC

  • Assess whether the 1 ton split AC’s capacity matches your room size, ideally up to 120 sq. ft.
  • Opt for a higher energy star rating to ensure better efficiency and lower electricity bills.
  • Choose an inverter compressor and copper condenser for consistent cooling and long-term reliability.
  • Look for air quality features such as PM 2.5 or anti-viral filters, especially in urban settings.

Top 3 features of the best 1 ton split ACs

Best 1 ton split ACs

Cooling Flexibility

Air Quality Features

Durability & Efficiency

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC6-in-1 AI Convertible ModesHD Filter with AntivirusDual Inverter, Copper Condenser
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC4-in-1 Adjustable ModesAnti-dust FilterCopper Condenser
Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC5-in-1 Convertible ModesAnti-Viral + PM 2.5 FilterGolden Fin Copper Coil
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC5-in-1 Convertible ModesAnti-Microbial Self Clean100% Copper with Blue Fin, 5 Star
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC5-in-1 Convertible ModesAnti-Microbial Self Clean100% Copper with Hydrophilic Blue Fin
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC5-Step Convertible ModesBasic Dust FilterDigital Inverter, 100% Copper Coil
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC4-in-1 Convertible Modes7-Stage Filtration + PM 2.5 FilterRust-O-Shield Copper Coil
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC6-in-1 Flexicool ConvertibleHD & PM 2.5 Dual FiltrationBlue Coated Copper, Wi-Fi, Smart Display
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC6-in-1 Flexicool ConvertibleHD & PM 2.5 Dual FiltrationBlue Coated Copper, 5 Star, Smart Display
IFB Silver Star Series 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC8-in-1 Flexi ModeDehumidifier, Self DiagnosisNano Tek Coating, Dual Gold Fin, Copper

Similar articles for you

Best 5 star split ACs in March 2025: Top 9 picks for instant cooling, energy efficiency and year-round comfort

Best 5 star split ACs: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient cooling, smart controls, and reliable year-round performance

2 ton AC models for living room that can transform your home into chill zone: Top 10 picks from LG, Carrier and others

Split AC vs window AC: A detailed comparison to help you choose the best cooling option; top picks to buy

Best 1.5 ton split ACs in India 2025 from popular brands with advanced features and tech for modern homes: Top 9 picks

FAQs on 1 ton split ACs

  • What room size is ideal for a 1 ton split AC?

    A 1 ton split AC is best for rooms up to 120 sq. ft. for efficient and effective cooling.

  • Is an inverter AC better than a non-inverter?

    Yes, inverter ACs save energy, provide consistent cooling, and operate quietly compared to non-inverter models.

  • How important is the copper condenser in split ACs?

    Copper condensers offer better cooling, are more durable, and require less maintenance than aluminum alternatives.

  • Do air filters in ACs really improve indoor air quality?

    Yes, PM 2.5 and anti-viral filters help reduce dust, allergens, and microbes, improving overall indoor air quality.

  • Should I buy a 3 star or 5 star AC?

    Choose a 5 star AC for better energy savings if used frequently; 3 star models suit occasional or budget-conscious users.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / 10 top 1 ton ACs at up to 50% off: Perfect cooling solutions for small bedrooms, offices, and studios
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On