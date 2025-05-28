10 top 1 ton ACs at up to 50% off: Perfect cooling solutions for small bedrooms, offices, and studios

Get 10 top-rated 1 ton ACs at 50% off, delivering efficient and affordable cooling for small spaces. Perfect for bedrooms, offices, or studios.
FAQs
Best ratings
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details
There’s a quiet satisfaction that comes with a room cooled just right. The 10 top 1 ton ACs aren’t just about numbers or brands, they’re about the sigh of relief when you step in from the afternoon sun, the way your child finally naps without tossing, or how your mind feels sharper during a long work call. These ACs work by gently drawing out the heavy, humid air, running it through advanced filters and cooling coils, and sending back a steady, even flow that doesn’t blast or chill but simply restores balance. The result is air that feels lighter on your skin, less sticky, and somehow, the whole house seems calmer. It’s not just comfort; it’s the difference between enduring summer and actually enjoying it - sharing meals, reading late, or simply sleeping better. That’s what a thoughtfully chosen AC brings to your life: not just cool air, but a subtle, daily upgrade in how you live and feel at home.
LG’s entry in the 10 top 1 ton ACs list is all about making daily life easier and more comfortable. The dual inverter keeps the room cool and quiet, while the AI convertible modes mean you’re never wasting energy. You’ll notice the air feels fresher and less humid, and the four-way swing ensures no corner is left untouched. It’s a thoughtful choice for anyone wanting reliable and low-fuss cooling at home.
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)
Voltas earns its spot in the 10 top 1 ton ACs by making everyday cooling feel effortless. With the 4-in-1 adjustable mode, you can easily set the temperature to match your mood or the weather outside, all with a simple remote click. The anti-dust filter helps keep the air in your room fresher, and the copper condenser means fewer worries about upkeep. It’s a practical choice for those who value easy and reliable comfort.
Specifications
capacity
1 ton
energy rating
3 star
cooling modes
4-in-1 adjustable
filter
anti-dust
Reasons to buy
Customisable cooling for different needs
Low maintenance copper condenser
Reasons to avoid
Slightly higher power consumption than 4-star models
Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White)
Lloyd’s 1.0 ton inverter split AC is all about giving you control over your comfort, with five convertible modes that adjust to your daily needs. The anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter helps keep the air fresher, while copper coils and golden fins make maintenance simple. For anyone seeking adaptable cooling and cleaner air, this is a standout pick among the 10 top 1 ton ACs.
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA)
Loading Suggestions...
Godrej’s 1 ton 5 star inverter split AC stands out for those who want reliable, efficient cooling with minimal fuss. The 5-in-1 convertible feature means you can adjust the cooling to suit your day, saving energy without sacrificing comfort. Its anti-microbial self-clean and i-Sense technology keep things healthy and intuitive, while the copper coils ensure durability. Among the 10 top 1 ton ACs, this one’s a strong choice for smaller rooms and busy lives.
Specifications
capacity
1 ton
energy rating
5 star
cooling modes
5-in-1 convertible
special feature
i-Sense technology
Reasons to buy
Excellent energy efficiency with flexible cooling
Five-year comprehensive warranty for peace of mind
Reasons to avoid
Remote sensor placement can affect temperature accuracy
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White)
Loading Suggestions...
Godrej’s 1 ton 3 star inverter split AC brings flexibility and dependable cooling to everyday life. The 5-in-1 convertible feature lets you adjust performance as needed, so you’re not wasting energy when you don’t need full power. With anti-microbial self-clean and i-Sense technology, the air feels fresher and the temperature stays just right. As part of the 10 top 1 ton ACs, it’s a practical pick for those wanting comfort with less hassle.
Specifications
capacity
1 ton
energy rating
3 star
cooling modes
5-in-1 convertible
special feature
i-Sense technology
Reasons to buy
Easily adapts to changing cooling needs
Five-year comprehensive warranty adds extra value
Reasons to avoid
Higher energy consumption than 5-star models
Remote sensor may need careful placement for best results
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)
Loading Suggestions...
Samsung’s 1 ton 3 star digital inverter split AC earns its place among the 10 top 1 ton ACs by making cooling both powerful and adaptable. The 5-step convertible modes let you fine-tune comfort for any time of day, while the digital inverter quietly keeps temperatures steady. With 100% copper coils and a five-year comprehensive warranty, it’s a reliable choice for those who want consistent, hassle-free cooling in smaller rooms.
Specifications
capacity
1 ton
energy rating
3 star
cooling modes
5-step convertible
condenser
100% copper
Reasons to buy
Fast, effective cooling even in extreme heat
Five-year comprehensive warranty for added assurance
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)
Loading Suggestions...
Cruise’s 1 ton inverter split AC doesn’t just cool a room, it changes how you feel in it. With flexible cooling modes, it adapts to your pace, whether you want a gentle breeze or a quick chill. The seven-stage air filtration quietly clears dust and pollutants, so every breath feels cleaner. Built tough with rust-resistant copper coils, it keeps going strong, making summer’s heat less of a battle and more of a breeze.
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)
Loading Suggestions...
Carrier’s Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool inverter AC is designed for those who want control and comfort on their terms. With six cooling levels and app or voice control, it adapts easily to your changing needs, whether you’re working late or unwinding after a long day. The HD and PM 2.5 filters quietly clean the air, and the smart energy display helps you keep an eye on your power use - making summer living refreshingly simple.
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)
Loading Suggestions...
Carrier’s 1 ton 5 star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool inverter AC is a standout among the 10 top 1 ton ACs for anyone who wants the best of smart living and real savings. Its six-in-one convertible cooling lets you fine-tune comfort and energy use with a tap or a voice command, while dual filtration keeps the air fresh. The smart energy display makes tracking your savings effortless, turning summer into a season you can actually enjoy.
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)
Loading Suggestions...
IFB’s Silver Star Series 1 ton split AC is built for those who want cooling that adapts to real life, not just the weather. The 8-in-1 Flexi Mode means you can tweak the settings for muggy afternoons, dry spells, or nights when you just want a gentle breeze. Nano Tek coating and dual gold fins keep performance sharp and maintenance low, while the dehumidifier makes sticky days far more bearable.
IFB 2025 Model Silver Star Series 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC with HD Compressor, AI, Dual Gold Fin, Nano Tek Coating & 8-in-1 Flexi Mode – White (CI133SS11RGM1, Copper Condenser)
Is a 1 ton split AC enough for my room size?
A 1 ton split AC is ideal for rooms up to 110–120 sq. ft., like small bedrooms or offices. If your room is larger, on a top floor, or gets strong sunlight, consider a higher capacity for effective cooling and energy efficiency.
Should I choose a 3 star or 5 star rated 1 ton split AC?
A 5 star AC offers better energy savings and lower electricity bills, especially with frequent use, but usually costs more upfront. A 3 star model is budget-friendly and sufficient for occasional use or if you’re mindful of initial spending.
Are inverter split ACs worth it over non-inverter models?
Inverter split ACs adjust compressor speed to match cooling needs, resulting in quieter operation, more consistent temperatures, and lower energy use. They’re worth it if you want comfort and savings over time, even though they cost more than basic non-inverter models.
What features matter most in a 1 ton split AC for daily use?
Prioritise features like convertible or adjustable cooling modes, high-quality air filters (PM 2.5 or anti-viral), copper condenser coils for durability, and smart controls if you value convenience. These add comfort, cleaner air, and easier maintenance to your daily routine.
Factors to consider when buying a 1 ton split AC
Assess whether the 1 ton split AC’s capacity matches your room size, ideally up to 120 sq. ft.
Opt for a higher energy star rating to ensure better efficiency and lower electricity bills.
Choose an inverter compressor and copper condenser for consistent cooling and long-term reliability.
Look for air quality features such as PM 2.5 or anti-viral filters, especially in urban settings.
Top 3 features of the best 1 ton split ACs
Best 1 ton split ACs
Cooling Flexibility
Air Quality Features
Durability & Efficiency
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
6-in-1 AI Convertible Modes
HD Filter with Antivirus
Dual Inverter, Copper Condenser
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
4-in-1 Adjustable Modes
Anti-dust Filter
Copper Condenser
Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
5-in-1 Convertible Modes
Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
Golden Fin Copper Coil
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
5-in-1 Convertible Modes
Anti-Microbial Self Clean
100% Copper with Blue Fin, 5 Star
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
5-in-1 Convertible Modes
Anti-Microbial Self Clean
100% Copper with Hydrophilic Blue Fin
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC
5-Step Convertible Modes
Basic Dust Filter
Digital Inverter, 100% Copper Coil
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
4-in-1 Convertible Modes
7-Stage Filtration + PM 2.5 Filter
Rust-O-Shield Copper Coil
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC
6-in-1 Flexicool Convertible
HD & PM 2.5 Dual Filtration
Blue Coated Copper, Wi-Fi, Smart Display
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC
A 1 ton split AC is best for rooms up to 120 sq. ft. for efficient and effective cooling.
Is an inverter AC better than a non-inverter?
Yes, inverter ACs save energy, provide consistent cooling, and operate quietly compared to non-inverter models.
How important is the copper condenser in split ACs?
Copper condensers offer better cooling, are more durable, and require less maintenance than aluminum alternatives.
Do air filters in ACs really improve indoor air quality?
Yes, PM 2.5 and anti-viral filters help reduce dust, allergens, and microbes, improving overall indoor air quality.
Should I buy a 3 star or 5 star AC?
Choose a 5 star AC for better energy savings if used frequently; 3 star models suit occasional or budget-conscious users.
