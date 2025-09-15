Amazon Great Indian Festival deals revealed! Up to 60% off on the best washing machines and refrigerators
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 08:09 pm IST
Save up to 60% on best refrigerators and washing machines during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival’s exciting festive deals.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details
|
₹38,900
|
|
|
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Inverter with In-Built Heater, Stainless Steel Drum, Black) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
₹17,380
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fabrisafe Drum, Steam Wash, Child Lock, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Candy Grey) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
IFB 8.5 Kg / 6.5 Kg / 2.5 Kg 5 Star, Front Load 3-In-1, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresh (2023 Model, Laundrimagic, Executive ZXB, 9 Swirl Wash, Eco Inverter Technology, Black) View Details
|
₹63,700
|
|
|
LG WashTower 13 Kg /10 Kg with AI Direct Drive & DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer (FWT1310BG) with Wi Fi & Central Control Panel Natural Beige & Green View Details
|
₹153,690
|
|
|
Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (2023 Model, WNA2E4U1IN, 1400 RPM, 14 Wash Programs, LED touch display, Wash & Dry in 60 Mins, Cast Iron Grey) View Details
|
₹65,900
|
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NR-TG355CPKN, Diamond Black, Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket, Net Capacity 304L) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Godrej 180L 2Star Advanced Capillary Technology | Jumbo Vegetable Tray | Wired Shelves | 2.25L Bottle Space | Wide Shelf Space | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Haier 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator |Convertible |Expert Inverter Technology |Digital Display Panel |Triple Twist Ice Maker |Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details
|
₹81,900
|
|
|
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel/Real Steel) View Details
|
₹50,490
|
|
|
Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
|
₹47,990
|
|
|
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Midea 560 L Side By Side,Frost Free Refrigerator|Water Dispenser |Inverter Compressor (MDRS704FGF46 Bru Steel),Grey View Details
|
₹47,990
|
|
|
CANDY 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Technology, Digital Control Panel and Magic Convertible Cooling 2-door (Shiny Steel, CSS6600TS) View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
