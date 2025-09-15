Amazon Great Indian Festival deals revealed! Up to 60% off on the best washing machines and refrigerators

The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to deliver remarkable deals on home appliances that make daily tasks simpler and more efficient. Shoppers can expect major discounts on the best refrigerators and best washing machines, ensuring reliable options at fair prices. From energy-saving refrigerators that keep food fresh for longer to washing machines designed for quick, effective cleaning, there is a variety to choose from. Shoppers can enjoy massive discounts on best refrigerators and washing machines

Discounts of up to 60% on the best washing machines and refrigerators make this festival a perfect occasion to secure quality appliances at affordable rates. Many featured products also carry advanced inverter technology, strong warranties, and impressive ratings that enhance long-term usability. As one of the year’s most anticipated shopping events, the Amazon Great Indian Festival continues to offer practical savings for families.

Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals revealed on the best washing machines:

Laundry feels less time-consuming thanks to Samsung’s Eco Bubble wash that lifts dirt while protecting fabrics. Its 700 RPM spin speed supports faster drying, and the 5-star energy rating keeps electricity use low. A digital inverter motor ensures quiet performance and long life. Six wash programs, including quick wash and bedding, make everyday loads simpler. The diamond drum and tempered glass lid add strength, while rat mesh and child lock improve safety.

AI Direct Drive in this LG washing machine adjusts wash cycles based on fabric type, protecting clothes while ensuring deep cleaning. The 9 kg capacity makes it practical for bigger households, while the in-built heater and steam function take care of allergens and stains. A 5-star energy rating assures efficiency, and TurboDrum technology boosts wash performance. The machine also includes smart diagnosis, a digital display, and a wide lint filter for easier maintenance and fabric care.

Bosch brings efficient cleaning in this 9 kg front load washing machine. The 5-star rating supports low energy use, and the built-in heater aids stain removal. Fourteen wash programs, including quick wash and steam, adapt to various laundry needs. A stainless steel drum, anti-vibration panels, and Eco Silence motor ensure quiet, long-lasting performance. Higher 1200 RPM spin speed cuts drying time significantly.

LG’s 11 kg semi-automatic top load washing machine is built for heavy-duty washing with features like Wind Jet Dry and Rat Away technology. Its 1300 RPM spin speed supports faster drying, while the roller jet pulsator and Punch+3 technology ensure deeper cleaning. A 5-star rating highlights energy efficiency. The machine includes four wash programs, from gentle to strong, to suit various fabrics. Its sturdy plastic body, rust-proof design, and large capacity make it a dependable choice.

Haier automatic washing machine brings convenience to laundry care through its 8 kg front load washing machine, designed with a 525 mm super drum for better fabric movement. The BLDC inverter motor runs quietly while ensuring powerful cleaning, supported by 15 wash programs. PuriSteam technology handles allergens and stains efficiently, while a built-in heater adds hot and cold wash options. Its stainless steel drum ensures durability, and the 5-star energy rating highlights efficient operation for everyday household washing.

More options for the best washing machines:

Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals revealed on the best refrigerators:

This LG 242 L refrigerator combines style with reliable cooling. The Smart Inverter Compressor ensures energy savings and quiet performance. Its Door Cooling+ keeps food fresh longer, while the 3-star rating balances efficiency. Adjustable tempered glass shelves, a large vegetable tray, and a deodoriser make storage convenient. With frost-free technology, smart connect to inverter, and easy maintenance, this fridge is built for everyday household needs.

Samsung’s 183 L single door refrigerator stands out with its elegant Himalayan Poppy Blue design. It delivers efficient cooling with a 5-star energy rating, consuming minimal power annually. The digital inverter compressor ensures durability with less noise. Toughened glass shelves, a spacious vegetable drawer, and stabiliser-free operation add to its convenience. A base drawer provides extra space, while a 20-year compressor warranty ensures long-lasting reliability.

The Panasonic 338 L fridge is designed for versatile use with its 6-stage smart inverter compressor and multiple cooling modes. The Prime Convertible option adapts for vegetables, frozen food, or fresh storage needs. A 35L jumbo vegetable basket and large bottle space make daily storage easy. Durable tempered glass shelves, frost-free operation, and a sleek black finish combine efficiency, flexibility, and modern design in one refrigerator.

Godrej offers a practical 180 L single door refrigerator with turbo cooling for faster ice and bottle chilling. Its jumbo vegetable tray and thick insulation ensure food stays fresh longer. The wired shelves support wide storage, while the 2.25L bottle space adds extra convenience. A fixed-speed compressor with 10-year warranty ensures durability. Stylish in Pep Blue, this fridge balances affordability with everyday performance for small households.

The Haier 598 L 3-door refrigerator is a spacious choice for large families. The magic convertible zone adjusts temperatures from -18°C to 5°C for flexible use. Equipped with expert inverter technology, it ensures efficient cooling and lower noise. Deo Fresh keeps food odour-free, while toughened glass shelves handle heavy loads. The digital controls, a triple twist ice maker,and sleek graphite black finish blends performance and style, making it one of best refrigerators for home.

More options for the best refrigerators:

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival deals revealed What is the benefit of a higher RPM in washing machines? A higher RPM gives faster spin cycles and quicker drying.

Are semi-automatic machines energy efficient? Yes, they usually consume less power than fully automatic ones.

Can refrigerators work without a stabiliser? Many modern models have stabiliser-free operation.

What is the benefit of an inverter compressor? It adjusts cooling based on load, saving energy and reducing noise.

