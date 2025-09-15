Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival deals revealed! Up to 60% off on the best washing machines and refrigerators

ByIqbal
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 08:09 pm IST

Save up to 60% on best refrigerators and washing machines during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival’s exciting festive deals.

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹38,900

LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Inverter with In-Built Heater, Stainless Steel Drum, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹17,380

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fabrisafe Drum, Steam Wash, Child Lock, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Candy Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

IFB 8.5 Kg / 6.5 Kg / 2.5 Kg 5 Star, Front Load 3-In-1, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresh (2023 Model, Laundrimagic, Executive ZXB, 9 Swirl Wash, Eco Inverter Technology, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹63,700

LG WashTower 13 Kg /10 Kg with AI Direct Drive & DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer (FWT1310BG) with Wi Fi & Central Control Panel Natural Beige & Green View Details checkDetails

₹153,690

Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (2023 Model, WNA2E4U1IN, 1400 RPM, 14 Wash Programs, LED touch display, Wash & Dry in 60 Mins, Cast Iron Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹65,900

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NR-TG355CPKN, Diamond Black, Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket, Net Capacity 304L) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Godrej 180L 2Star Advanced Capillary Technology | Jumbo Vegetable Tray | Wired Shelves | 2.25L Bottle Space | Wide Shelf Space | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

Haier 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator |Convertible |Expert Inverter Technology |Digital Display Panel |Triple Twist Ice Maker |Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹81,900

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel/Real Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹50,490

Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Midea 560 L Side By Side,Frost Free Refrigerator|Water Dispenser |Inverter Compressor (MDRS704FGF46 Bru Steel),Grey View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

CANDY 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Technology, Digital Control Panel and Magic Convertible Cooling 2-door (Shiny Steel, CSS6600TS) View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to deliver remarkable deals on home appliances that make daily tasks simpler and more efficient. Shoppers can expect major discounts on the best refrigerators and best washing machines, ensuring reliable options at fair prices. From energy-saving refrigerators that keep food fresh for longer to washing machines designed for quick, effective cleaning, there is a variety to choose from.

Shoppers can enjoy massive discounts on best refrigerators and washing machines
Shoppers can enjoy massive discounts on best refrigerators and washing machines

Discounts of up to 60% on the best washing machines and refrigerators make this festival a perfect occasion to secure quality appliances at affordable rates. Many featured products also carry advanced inverter technology, strong warranties, and impressive ratings that enhance long-term usability. As one of the year’s most anticipated shopping events, the Amazon Great Indian Festival continues to offer practical savings for families.

Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals revealed on the best washing machines:

Loading Suggestions...

Laundry feels less time-consuming thanks to Samsung’s Eco Bubble wash that lifts dirt while protecting fabrics. Its 700 RPM spin speed supports faster drying, and the 5-star energy rating keeps electricity use low. A digital inverter motor ensures quiet performance and long life. Six wash programs, including quick wash and bedding, make everyday loads simpler. The diamond drum and tempered glass lid add strength, while rat mesh and child lock improve safety.

Loading Suggestions...

AI Direct Drive in this LG washing machine adjusts wash cycles based on fabric type, protecting clothes while ensuring deep cleaning. The 9 kg capacity makes it practical for bigger households, while the in-built heater and steam function take care of allergens and stains. A 5-star energy rating assures efficiency, and TurboDrum technology boosts wash performance. The machine also includes smart diagnosis, a digital display, and a wide lint filter for easier maintenance and fabric care.

Loading Suggestions...

Bosch brings efficient cleaning in this 9 kg front load washing machine. The 5-star rating supports low energy use, and the built-in heater aids stain removal. Fourteen wash programs, including quick wash and steam, adapt to various laundry needs. A stainless steel drum, anti-vibration panels, and Eco Silence motor ensure quiet, long-lasting performance. Higher 1200 RPM spin speed cuts drying time significantly.

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s 11 kg semi-automatic top load washing machine is built for heavy-duty washing with features like Wind Jet Dry and Rat Away technology. Its 1300 RPM spin speed supports faster drying, while the roller jet pulsator and Punch+3 technology ensure deeper cleaning. A 5-star rating highlights energy efficiency. The machine includes four wash programs, from gentle to strong, to suit various fabrics. Its sturdy plastic body, rust-proof design, and large capacity make it a dependable choice.

Loading Suggestions...

Haier automatic washing machine brings convenience to laundry care through its 8 kg front load washing machine, designed with a 525 mm super drum for better fabric movement. The BLDC inverter motor runs quietly while ensuring powerful cleaning, supported by 15 wash programs. PuriSteam technology handles allergens and stains efficiently, while a built-in heater adds hot and cold wash options. Its stainless steel drum ensures durability, and the 5-star energy rating highlights efficient operation for everyday household washing.

More options for the best washing machines:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals revealed on the best refrigerators:

Loading Suggestions...

This LG 242 L refrigerator combines style with reliable cooling. The Smart Inverter Compressor ensures energy savings and quiet performance. Its Door Cooling+ keeps food fresh longer, while the 3-star rating balances efficiency. Adjustable tempered glass shelves, a large vegetable tray, and a deodoriser make storage convenient. With frost-free technology, smart connect to inverter, and easy maintenance, this fridge is built for everyday household needs.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 183 L single door refrigerator stands out with its elegant Himalayan Poppy Blue design. It delivers efficient cooling with a 5-star energy rating, consuming minimal power annually. The digital inverter compressor ensures durability with less noise. Toughened glass shelves, a spacious vegetable drawer, and stabiliser-free operation add to its convenience. A base drawer provides extra space, while a 20-year compressor warranty ensures long-lasting reliability.

Loading Suggestions...

The Panasonic 338 L fridge is designed for versatile use with its 6-stage smart inverter compressor and multiple cooling modes. The Prime Convertible option adapts for vegetables, frozen food, or fresh storage needs. A 35L jumbo vegetable basket and large bottle space make daily storage easy. Durable tempered glass shelves, frost-free operation, and a sleek black finish combine efficiency, flexibility, and modern design in one refrigerator.

Loading Suggestions...

Godrej offers a practical 180 L single door refrigerator with turbo cooling for faster ice and bottle chilling. Its jumbo vegetable tray and thick insulation ensure food stays fresh longer. The wired shelves support wide storage, while the 2.25L bottle space adds extra convenience. A fixed-speed compressor with 10-year warranty ensures durability. Stylish in Pep Blue, this fridge balances affordability with everyday performance for small households.

Loading Suggestions...

The Haier 598 L 3-door refrigerator is a spacious choice for large families. The magic convertible zone adjusts temperatures from -18°C to 5°C for flexible use. Equipped with expert inverter technology, it ensures efficient cooling and lower noise. Deo Fresh keeps food odour-free, while toughened glass shelves handle heavy loads. The digital controls, a triple twist ice maker,and sleek graphite black finish blends performance and style, making it one of best refrigerators for home.

More options for the best refrigerators:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

10 Best early deals on washing machine ahead of Great Indian Festival: Top picks with up to 60% off on renowned brands

Best convertible refrigerators: Top 6 picks for energy-efficient and flexible storage solutions

Best bottom freezer refrigerators: Top 9 fridges for families who need easy freezer access and less frequent bending

Best front load washing machines: Top 7 expert recommended models for premium wash quality and long lasting performance

  • What is the benefit of a higher RPM in washing machines?

    A higher RPM gives faster spin cycles and quicker drying.

  • Are semi-automatic machines energy efficient?

    Yes, they usually consume less power than fully automatic ones.

  • Can refrigerators work without a stabiliser?

    Many modern models have stabiliser-free operation.

  • What is the benefit of an inverter compressor?

    It adjusts cooling based on load, saving energy and reducing noise.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

