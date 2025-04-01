Best convertible refrigerators: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient and flexible storage solutions
A convertible refrigerator offers flexible storage by allowing you to switch between fridge and freezer modes, helping save energy and adapt to storage needs.
Our Pick
Best overall
Max discount
Most affordable
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overallGodrej 244 L 4 Star, Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2025 Model, RT EONVALOR 280D RCIF FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details
|
|
|
|
IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt) View Details
|
₹27,490
|
|
|
Max discountHaier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver) View Details
|
₹59,190
|
|
|
Most affordableHaier 240 L, 3 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-253GS-P, Moon Silver) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
|
₹79,990
|
|
|
LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Whirlpool 235 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 278 RADIANT STEEL(3S) CONV-TL) View Details
|
|
|
Convertible refrigerators offer the flexibility to switch the freezer into a fridge, providing extra space for fresh food. In winter, freezer usage drops dramatically, making this feature a great advantage. They help save energy, adapt to changing storage needs, and maximise convenience. However, they can be pricier than regular models, some require manual switching, and not all brands offer efficient conversion. Despite these drawbacks, a convertible fridge is a smart choice for those who need adaptable cooling and extra storage without compromising efficiency.
We have put together a list of some of the best options available on Amazon. Do check them out here and if you like any, pick them up straightway as there are attractive discounts on them.
The Godrej 244 L 4 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 Refrigerator offers versatile storage with its 6-in-1 convertible modes, allowing users to switch between various configurations based on their needs. Its Nano Shield Technology ensures over 95% food surface disinfection, promoting healthier storage conditions. Additionally, the Multi Inverter Technology enhances cooling performance and energy efficiency by adapting the defrosting process based on usage patterns.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
6-in-1 convertible modes for flexible storage
Nano Shield Technology for enhanced hygiene
Reasons to avoid
Slightly higher price point
Manual switching required for some modes
Godrej 244 L 4 Star, Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2025 Model, RT EONVALOR 280D RCIF FS ST, Fossil Steel)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the convertible feature for added space, but some have reported issues like water leakage.
Why choose this product?
Offers flexible storage, advanced hygiene features, and energy efficiency for modern households.
The IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator offers exceptional versatility with its 10-in-1 convertible modes, allowing users to tailor the cooling settings to their specific needs. Its 360-degree cooling technology ensures uniform temperature distribution, keeping food fresh for longer periods. Additionally, the extra-wide design provides ample storage space, accommodating larger items and reducing clutter.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
10-in-1 convertible modes for flexible storage
360-degree cooling ensures uniform freshness
Reasons to avoid
May be small for larger families
Manual switching required for some modes
IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator's build quality, performance, and features, noting its reliability and spaciousness.
Why choose this product?
A versatile and energy-efficient refrigerator ideal for small to mid-sized families seeking custom cooling options and ample storage.
The Samsung 236 L 3 Star Convertible Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL) offers versatile storage with its convertible modes, allowing users to switch between various configurations based on their needs. Its Digital Inverter Compressor ensures greater energy efficiency, less noise, and long-lasting performance while consuming 50% less power. Additionally, the All Round Cooling system maintains uniform temperature distribution, keeping food fresh for longer periods.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convertible modes for flexible storage
Energy-efficient Digital Inverter Compressor
Reasons to avoid
No light in freezer compartment
Limited storage for larger families
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator's quality, functionality, and cooling performance, noting its stylish design and energy efficiency.
Why choose this product?
Offers flexible storage options, energy efficiency, and uniform cooling, making it ideal for small to medium-sized families.
The Haier 596 L 3 Star Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (HES-690SS-P) offers expansive storage and remarkable versatility with its 100% convertible fridge space, allowing users to transform the freezer into additional refrigeration as needed. Equipped with Expert Inverter Technology, it ensures energy-efficient performance and consistent cooling. The sleek shiny silver finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen décor.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
100% convertible freezer to fridge
Energy-efficient inverter technology
Reasons to avoid
Freezer space may be limited
No water/ice dispenser included
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its build quality and storage capacity but note the absence of a water dispenser.
Why choose this product?
Offers flexible storage, energy efficiency, and a sleek design suitable for larger families.
The Haier 240 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-253GS-P) offers versatile storage with its 5-in-1 convertible modes, allowing users to switch between Normal, Veg, Energy Saving, Turbo Icing, and Retention modes to suit varying needs. Equipped with Twin Inverter Technology, it ensures energy efficiency and consistent cooling by adjusting the compressor and fan speed according to demand. The Turbo Icing feature rapidly reduces freezer temperature, producing ice in just 49 minutes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
5-in-1 convertible modes for flexible storage
Energy-efficient Twin Inverter Technology
Reasons to avoid
Some users report issues with the lock feature
Freezer space may be limited for larger families
Haier 240 L, 3 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-253GS-P, Moon Silver)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator's performance and energy efficiency but have noted concerns regarding the lock mechanism.
Why choose this product?
Offers adaptable storage solutions, efficient cooling, and rapid ice-making, making it ideal for medium-sized families.
The Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P) offers exceptional versatility with its 14-in-1 convertible modes, allowing users to tailor storage configurations to their specific needs. Equipped with Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, it ensures enhanced energy efficiency and consistent cooling performance. The bottom-mounted design reduces bending by 90%, providing easy access to frequently used items. Additionally, the 1 Hour Icing Technology facilitates rapid ice formation, making it convenient for quick chilling requirements.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
14-in-1 convertible modes for adaptable storage
Energy-efficient Triple Inverter Technology
Reasons to avoid
Minor operational noise reported
Freezer space may be limited for larger families
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator's energy efficiency and versatile storage options, though some mention minor operational noise.
Why choose this product?
Offers flexible storage configurations, energy efficiency, and user-friendly design, making it ideal for medium-sized families.
The LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX) offers a smart convertible feature, allowing users to optimise storage between fridge and freezer modes. Its Smart Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency, quieter operation, and long-lasting durability. The Multi Air Flow Cooling system evenly distributes cool air, keeping food fresh for longer. With a sleek shiny steel finish, this refrigerator adds a modern touch to any kitchen. It also features toughened glass shelves and a humidity-controlled crisper for improved food storage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart inverter ensures energy efficiency
Convertible feature for flexible storage
Reasons to avoid
No water/ice dispenser
Freezer space may be limited
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its energy efficiency, sleek design, and cooling performance, though some wish for more freezer space.
Why choose this product?
It offers energy efficiency, smart cooling, and flexible storage, making it ideal for modern homes.
The Samsung 653 L 3 Star Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003S9HL) offers a spacious storage solution with its 653-litre capacity, making it ideal for larger households. Its standout feature is the Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, allowing users to switch between five modes—Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone—to optimise storage and energy efficiency. Additionally, the refrigerator is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and AI-enabled SmartThings App integration, enabling remote monitoring and control for added convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Flexible 5-in-1 convertible modes
Remote control via SmartThings App
Reasons to avoid
Higher price point
Freezer space may be limited
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers commend its ample storage and energy efficiency but note the absence of an ice box.
Why choose this product?
It offers versatile storage options, smart connectivity, and efficient cooling, making it a top choice for larger families.
The LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX) combines modern features to enhance your kitchen experience. Its convertible design allows you to switch between fridge and freezer modes, adapting to your storage needs. The Multi Air Flow Cooling system ensures even cooling throughout the compartments, keeping your food fresh. Additionally, the Smart Inverter Compressor offers energy efficiency and quiet operation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convertible design for flexible storage
Multi Air Flow ensures even cooling
Reasons to avoid
3-star energy rating; not the highest
Requires occasional manual defrosting
LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users commend its sleek design and efficient cooling, though some note the 3-star energy rating.
Why choose this product?
It offers flexible storage, efficient cooling, and energy savings, making it a reliable choice for modern kitchens.
The Whirlpool 235 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 278 RADIANT STEEL(3S) CONV-TL) combines modern features to enhance your kitchen experience. Its convertible design allows you to switch between various modes, adapting to your storage needs. The Freshflow Air Tower ensures even cooling throughout the compartments, keeping your food fresh. Additionally, the Intellisense Inverter Technology offers energy efficiency and stable performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convertible modes for flexible storage
Energy-efficient inverter technology
Reasons to avoid
3-star energy rating; not the highest
Manual defrosting may be required
Whirlpool 235 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 278 RADIANT STEEL(3S) CONV-TL)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its spacious design and efficient cooling, though some mention the need for occasional defrosting.
Why choose this product?
It offers versatile storage options, energy efficiency, and reliable cooling, making it a practical choice for modern kitchens.
What is a convertible refrigerator?
A convertible refrigerator allows flexible use of fridge and freezer compartments, enabling users to switch between various modes, such as extra fridge or freezer, to suit their storage needs and save energy.
What are the disadvantages of convertible refrigerator?
Convertible refrigerators may have limited freezer space in certain modes, require occasional manual defrosting, and sometimes come with a higher initial cost compared to traditional refrigerators, despite their energy-saving features.
What is the meaning of 5 in 1 convertible fridge?
A 5-in-1 convertible fridge offers five different modes, allowing users to switch between fridge and freezer settings, including options like extra fridge, vacation, and seasonal modes for flexible storage.
Top 3 features of best convertible refrigerators
|Best Convertible Refrigerator
|Special Features
|Voltage
|Defrost System
|Godrej 244 L 4 Star, Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (2025 Model)
|6-in-1 Convertible, Nano Shield Technology
|220-240V
|Frost Free
|IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
|10-in-1 Convertible, Advanced Inverter
|220V
|Frost Free
|Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
|Digital Inverter, Convertible, Display Panel
|220V
|Frost Free
|Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator
|100% Convertible, Expert Inverter, Side-by-Side
|220-240V
|Frost Free
|Haier 240 L, 3 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
|5-in-1 Convertible, Twin Inverter, Frost Free
|220V
|Frost Free
|Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator
|14-in-1 Convertible, Triple Inverter & Fan Motor
|220-240V
|Frost Free
|LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)
|Convertible, Multi Air Flow, Smart Inverter
|220V
|Frost Free
|Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi
|5-in-1 Convertible, AI Enabled, Wi-Fi
|220-240V
|Frost Free
|LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)
|Convertible, Multi Air Flow, Smart Inverter
|220V
|Frost Free
|Whirlpool 235 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 278 RADIANT STEEL(3S) CONV-TL)
|Convertible, Inverter Technology, Frost Free
|220V
|Frost Free
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best convertible refrigerator
Capacity and size: Choose a convertible refrigerator with adequate capacity for your household needs. Consider both fridge and freezer space and ensure it fits your kitchen area comfortably.
Energy efficiency: Look for models with a high energy star rating to ensure lower electricity consumption, saving on bills while being eco-friendly.
Convertible modes: Check the available modes like extra fridge, freezer, and vacation settings. Choose one that offers the flexibility you need.
Build quality and design: Opt for a durable refrigerator with a stylish design that complements your kitchen decor.
Budget: While advanced features are appealing, ensure the price fits within your budget.
Similar articles for you
Best refrigerator brands in India: Top 6 options including Samsung, LG, Haier and more to suit every home in April 2025
Best side by side refrigerators in 2025 for easy preservation and organisation of groceries
Best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 with smart inverter technology for low power use and reduced electricity bills
Best energy efficient refrigerators: Save more on electricity with our top 10 recommendations from Samsung, LG and more
Best refrigerators under ₹20000: Top 10 affordable fridges to keep your food fresh without the splurge
FAQs on convertible refrigerators
- What is a convertible refrigerator?
A convertible refrigerator allows users to switch between fridge and freezer modes, offering flexible storage options based on need.
- How does a convertible fridge save energy?
By adjusting compartments for either refrigeration or freezing, it reduces power consumption when full freezer space isn't needed.
- Are convertible refrigerators more expensive?
They generally cost more than regular fridges due to advanced technology and extra features.
- Can the freezer and fridge be used at the same time in a convertible fridge?
Some models allow simultaneous use, while others let you switch modes depending on storage requirements.
- Do convertible refrigerators need manual defrosting?
Many models feature a frost-free design, but some may require occasional manual defrosting in certain modes.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.