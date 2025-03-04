Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best energy efficient refrigerators: Save more on electricity with our top 10 recommendations from Samsung, LG and more

ByAmit Rahi
Mar 04, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Looking for the best energy-efficient refrigerators? We've listed top 5-star models from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Most stylish

Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 236 L 5 Star Frost Free Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (Auto Defrost, 5 Star Rated, 260 IMPRO PLUS ROY 5S INV BLUE BREEZE-Z, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(Fp 223D Protton Roy German Steel(Z) Double Door Refrigerator Space, 2024 Fridge Model) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Budget friendly

Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Advanced Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DRBED, Midnight Bloom Red, Humidity Controller, Extraordinary Space with Base Drawer) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best for small families

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best for large families

Samsung 653 L, 5 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8115B1HL, Black Doi, Black Matte) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 5 Star Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator with Quick Frezze (2024 New, RDC215A / W0BBRTM0000GO, Bonita Blue, Fresh Box Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹15,090

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 189L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (RR21C2H25DX/HL,Luxe Brown) Base Stand Drawer 2023 Model View Details checkDetails

₹19,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Refrigerators are one of the appliances that run endlessly in our homes. We barely turn them off because our food requires continuous refrigeration to stay fresh. This leads to higher electricity bills, and to control energy consumption, we need energy-efficient refrigerators. Fortunately, 5-star refrigerators are designed to tackle this issue.

Save energy and reduce bills with the best 5 star energy efficient refrigerators for your home.
Save energy and reduce bills with the best 5 star energy efficient refrigerators for your home.

These refrigerators consume significantly less power while maintaining optimal cooling performance, helping you save on electricity bills without compromising food preservation. With advanced technology, improved insulation, and smart cooling mechanisms, they are an excellent investment for both your home and the environment.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers energy-efficient cooling with a smart inverter compressor for silent operation and long-term savings. It features toughened glass shelves, a 12.6L vegetable box with Moist 'N' Fresh technology, and a base stand with a drawer for extra storage. Its direct-cool technology ensures faster cooling while being economical.

Specifications

Capacity
185L (169L fresh food, 16L freezer)
Energy Rating
5 Star for maximum efficiency
Compressor
Smart inverter for silent performance
Shelves
Toughened glass with adjustable design
Extra Storage
Base stand with a built-in drawer

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Highly energy-efficient with 5-star rating

affiliate-tick

Smart inverter compressor ensures silent operation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No separate temperature control for freezer

affiliate-cross

Manual defrosting required

Click Here to Buy

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s quality, value for money, and cooling efficiency, but some feel it’s small and have mixed opinions on noise levels.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its energy efficiency, ample storage, stylish design, and reliable cooling system, making it ideal for individual families.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 215 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers powerful cooling with Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1 technology for precise control. Its digital inverter compressor ensures 50% less power consumption, less noise, and long-lasting performance. With Power Cool, stabilizer-free operation, and a base stand drawer, it provides efficient cooling and extra storage while keeping food fresh for up to 15 days.

Specifications

Capacity
215L (197L fresh food, 18L freezer)
Energy Rating
5 Star for maximum savings
Compressor
Digital inverter for efficient and quiet operation
Special Features
Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1, Power Cool, Eco Mode
Extra Storage
Base stand with drawer for non-refrigerated items

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

50% less power consumption with digital inverter compressor

affiliate-tick

Advanced cooling modes for better efficiency

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Manual defrosting required

affiliate-cross

Limited freezer space

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the refrigerator’s quality, value, and design. They appreciate its colour and size but have mixed opinions on cooling, functionality, and noise.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its stylish appearance, good storage capacity, and reliable performance, making it a great value for money.

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool 236 L 5 Star Frost-Free Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is India’s only automatic defrost single-door refrigerator, powered by 6th Sense Intellifrost Technology. It offers fast ice-making, up to 12 hours of milk preservation, and 7 days of garden-fresh produce. With Microblock Technology, Magic Chiller, and insulated capillary cooling, it ensures long-lasting freshness while consuming less energy.

Specifications

Capacity
236L (215.9L fresh food, 20.1L freezer)
Energy Rating
5 Star for maximum efficiency
Cooling Technology
6th Sense Intellifrost with automatic defrost
Special Features
Microblock Technology, Magic Chiller, Honeycomb Lock-in
Extra Storage
Large vegetable box and base stand with drawer

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Automatic defrost for hassle-free maintenance

affiliate-tick

Fast ice-making and extended food freshness

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky design

affiliate-cross

No dedicated temperature control for freezer

Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 236 L 5 Star Frost Free Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (Auto Defrost, 5 Star Rated, 260 IMPRO PLUS ROY 5S INV BLUE BREEZE-Z, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the refrigerator functional, spacious, and good value for money. They like its design but have mixed opinions on colour, cooling, and water leakage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its ample storage, stylish look, and reliable performance, making it a great addition to any kitchen.

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool 215 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator is an energy-efficient multi-door fridge that consumes less power than a CFL. It features stabilizer-free operation (160-300V), a reciprocatory compressor, and frost-free cooling for hassle-free maintenance. With toughened glass shelves and a thermostat display, it ensures durability and precise temperature control.

Specifications

Capacity
215L, ideal for medium-sized families
Energy Efficiency
Consumes less power than a 60W CFL
Cooling Type
Frost-free for low maintenance
Compressor
Reciprocatory for reliable performance
Special Feature
Stabilizer-free operation (160-300V)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Highly energy-efficient operation

affiliate-tick

Frost-free cooling for convenience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No inverter compressor for silent operation

affiliate-cross

No dedicated fresh food preservation technology

Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(Fp 223D Protton Roy German Steel(Z) Double Door Refrigerator Space, 2024 Fridge Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the refrigerator’s quality, design, and energy efficiency. They like its sleek German steel finish but have mixed opinions on cooling and functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its stylish design, efficient cooling, and spacious storage, making it a reliable and energy-saving option.

Loading Suggestions...

The Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers rapid cooling with 1 Hour Icing Technology and energy-efficient performance. It features a silent, long-lasting compressor, stabilizer-free operation (110V-300V), and auto-connect to home inverter. With toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a stylish dazzle steel design, it combines durability with modern aesthetics.

Specifications

Capacity
190L (176L fresh food, 14L freezer)
Energy Rating
5 Star for maximum savings
Cooling Feature
1 Hour Icing Technology for fast ice-making
Compressor
Energy-efficient with low noise
Special Features
Stabilizer-free operation, auto-connect to inverter

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast ice-making with 1 Hour Icing Technology

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient and inverter-compatible

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Manual defrosting required

affiliate-cross

Freezer capacity is relatively small

Click Here to Buy

Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s quality, value, and energy efficiency. They like its design and family-friendly size but have mixed opinions on cooling, space, and noise.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its reliable performance, energy efficiency, and spacious design, making it ideal for households.

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Advanced Inverter Single Door Refrigerator offers best-in-class energy efficiency with an advanced inverter compressor for silent and long-lasting performance. It features up to 10 hours of cooling retention, a humidity-controlled Big Quadra Crisper (20L), and an XL bottle bin. The base drawer provides extra storage for vegetables, while its extra height ensures more usable space.

Specifications

Capacity
197L, ideal for small families
Energy Rating
5 Star, consumes only 126 units/year
Cooling Feature
Up to 10 hours of cooling retention
Storage
Big Quadra Crisper (20L) with a humidity controller
Special Features
Base drawer, XL bottle bin, toughened glass shelves

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Extended cooling retention during power cuts

affiliate-tick

Extra storage space with a base drawer and large crisper

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Manual defrosting required

affiliate-cross

No separate temperature control for the freezer

Click Here to Buy

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Advanced Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DRBED, Midnight Bloom Red, Humidity Controller, Extraordinary Space with Base Drawer)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the refrigerator’s build quality, design, and cooling speed. They appreciate its efficiency and low power consumption but have mixed opinions on storage and noise.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its sleek design, fast cooling, and energy efficiency, making it a cost-effective and functional choice.

Loading Suggestions...

The Godrej 194 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator features Turbo Cooling Technology for 10% faster ice-making and 24% faster bottle cooling. Its Farm Fresh Crisper keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 24 days. The advanced inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, silent operation, and long-lasting performance, making it a reliable and economical choice.

Specifications

Capacity
194L (179L fresh food, 15L freezer)
Energy Rating
5 Star for maximum efficiency
Cooling Feature
Turbo Cooling for faster ice and bottle cooling
Storage
16.4L vegetable crisper and large bottle shelf
Special Feature
Farm Fresh Crisper for up to 24 days of freshness

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Faster cooling and ice-making with Turbo Cooling

affiliate-tick

Extended freshness with Farm Fresh Crisper

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Manual defrosting required

affiliate-cross

Only two shelves limit storage flexibility

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the refrigerator’s quality, durability, and quick cooling. They find it good value for money and appreciate its low operating noise.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its durable build, fast cooling, and quiet operation, making it a reliable and energy-efficient choice.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 653 L 5 Star Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode for optimised storage and Twin Cooling Plus to keep food fresh longer. Its AI-enabled SmartThings App with Wi-Fi allows remote control, while the digital inverter compressor ensures 50% less power consumption. With Power Freeze, Power Cool, and a fingerprint-resistant finish, it blends efficiency with style.

Specifications

Capacity
653L (409L fresh food, 244L freezer)
Energy Efficiency
5 Star, 50% less power consumption
Cooling Technology
Twin Cooling Plus prevents odour mixing
Smart Features
Wi-Fi-enabled AI Energy Mode, SmartThings App
Special Features
Convertible 5-in-1, Power Freeze, Wine Rack

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Convertible storage modes for flexibility

affiliate-tick

AI-enabled smart features with remote control

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Large size may not suit smaller kitchens

affiliate-cross

Premium pricing compared to standard models

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 653 L, 5 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8115B1HL, Black Doi, Black Matte)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the refrigerator’s classy look, spacious storage, and smart temperature control. They appreciate its efficiency but note the lack of an ice box.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its stylish design, smart cooling features, and large storage capacity, making organisation easy and efficient.

Loading Suggestions...

The Voltas Beko 183 L 5 Star Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator offers energy-efficient cooling with Quick Freeze technology for faster ice-making. It features a Fresh Box with a Crisper Humidity Controller to keep fruits and vegetables fresh longer. With spill-proof toughened glass shelves, a dedicated Chiller Zone, and FlexLift door shelves, it provides convenience and ample storage space.

Specifications

Capacity
183L (167L fresh food, 16L freezer)
Energy Efficiency
5 Star, 125 KWH annual consumption
Cooling Feature
Quick Freeze for fast ice-making
Storage
Fresh Box with humidity control, 2L bottle storage
Special Features
Chiller Zone, FlexLift shelves, LED illumination

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Quick Freeze technology for faster ice-making

affiliate-tick

Humidity-controlled crisper for longer freshness

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Manual defrosting required

affiliate-cross

Freezer capacity is relatively small

Click Here to Buy

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 5 Star Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator with Quick Frezze (2024 New, RDC215A / W0BBRTM0000GO, Bonita Blue, Fresh Box Technology)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s quality and value for money. They find it a reliable and worthwhile purchase.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its dependable quality, affordability, and efficient performance, making it a great investment.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 189L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers powerful and energy-efficient cooling, consuming 50% less power with a durable inverter compressor backed by a 20-year warranty. It features sturdy toughened glass shelves that can hold up to 175kg, a Deep Door Guard for large bottles, and a spacious Vege Box for ample fresh food storage.

Specifications

Capacity
189L (suitable for small families)
Energy Efficiency
5 Star, 50% lower power consumption
Storage
Holds heavy items up to 175kg, large Vege Box
Convenience
Deep Door Guard for extra bottle storage
Durability
20-year warranty on the inverter compressor

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High energy efficiency with long-lasting compressor

affiliate-tick

Strong shelves support heavy items securely

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Manual defrosting required

affiliate-cross

No convertible storage options

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 189L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (RR21C2H25DX/HL,Luxe Brown) Base Stand Drawer 2023 Model

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the refrigerator’s quality, design, and smooth performance. They appreciate its colour, ample storage, and spacious bottle rack for various sizes.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its stylish design, smooth operation, and convenient storage, making it ideal for small families.

How often should I replace the water filter in my refrigerator?

It's generally recommended to replace your refrigerator's water filter every six months to ensure clean and fresh-tasting water. However, this frequency might vary based on usage and water quality. Signs that it's time to replace the filter include a decrease in water flow, off-tasting or discolored water, and the filter's indicator light turning on.

What are some effective ways to reduce my refrigerator's energy consumption?

To enhance energy efficiency in refrigerators, set the temperature to the optimal level to prevent excessive power consumption. Regular maintenance, such as cleaning the coils, helps improve performance and reduces energy use. Additionally, minimise the frequency of opening the door, as cold air escapes each time, making the appliance work harder to restore the temperature. These simple habits can significantly lower electricity consumption over time.

Factors to consider when buying an energy-efficient refrigerator

  • Energy rating: Always choose a 5-star-rated refrigerator for maximum electricity savings and efficiency.
  • Inverter technology: Opt for a digital inverter compressor as it adjusts cooling based on usage, reducing energy consumption.
  • Size and capacity: Select a refrigerator that fits your household needs—larger models consume more power.
  • Cooling technology: Look for features like Twin Cooling, Turbo Cooling, and Moist Balance Crisper for efficient cooling.
  • Stabilizer-free operation: A built-in stabilizer protects the refrigerator from voltage fluctuations, ensuring durability.

Top 3 features of energy-efficient refrigerators

Energy efficient refrigerator

Capacity

Energy rating

Special features

LG 185L 5 Star (GL-D201ABEU)185L (169L fresh, 16L freezer)5 StarSmart Inverter compressor, base stand with drawer, Moist ‘N’ Fresh
Samsung 215L 5 Star (RR23D2H359U/HL)215L (197L fresh, 18L freezer)5 StarDigital inverter compressor, Digi-Touch cool 5-in-1, Stabilizer-free operation
Whirlpool 236L 5 Star (260 IMPRO PLUS ROY 5S)236L (215.9L fresh, 20.1L freezer)5 StarAuto defrost, intellifrost technology, magic chiller
Whirlpool 215L Frost Free (FP 223D Protton Roy)215L5 StarMulti-door design, energy efficient, stabilizer-free operation
Haier 190L 5 Star (HED-205DS-P)190L (176L fresh, 14L freezer)5 Star1 hour icing technology, auto connect to inverter, stabilizer-free
IFB 197L 5 Star (IFBDC-2235DRBED)197L5 Star10 hours cooling retention, humidity controller, extra space with base drawer
Godrej 194L 5 Star (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST)194L (179L fresh, 15L freezer)5 StarTurbo cooling for faster ice, farm fresh crisper (24 days freshness)
Samsung 653L 5 Star (RS76CG8115B1HL)653L (409L fresh, 244L freezer)5 StarConvertible 5-in-1, twin cooling plus, Wi-Fi smart control
Voltas Beko 183L 5 Star (RDC215A)183L (167L fresh, 16L freezer)5 StarQuick freeze, fresh box with humidity controller, chiller zone
Samsung 189L 5 Star (RR21C2H25DX/HL)189L5 StarToughened glass shelves (supports 175kg), deep door guard, large vege box

Similar articles for you

Best refrigerator under 30000 in 2025: Top 10 affordable picks that guarantees efficient cooling and keep food fresh

Best side by side refrigerators in 2025 for easy preservation and organisation of groceries

Best 5 star refrigerators in India: Energy savings, smart features, and style come together to upgrade your kitchen

Best single door refrigerators in 2025: Top options that are perfect for a small family set up

Best refrigerator brands in India 2025: Top 6 picks to keep your food fresh and energy bills low

FAQs on Energy efficient refrigerator

  • Why should I choose a 5-star energy-efficient refrigerator?

    A 5-star refrigerator consumes less electricity, reducing your power bills while being environmentally friendly.

  • Which refrigerator is the most energy-efficient?

    All 5-star refrigerators in this list are highly energy-efficient, but inverter models like Samsung and LG offer better long-term savings.

  • Do energy-efficient refrigerators cool as effectively as regular ones?

    Yes! They use advanced cooling technology like Inverter Compressors, Twin Cooling, and Turbo Cooling for optimal performance.

  • What features should I look for in a 5-star refrigerator?

    Look for inverter technology, stabilizer-free operation, fast cooling, spacious storage, and smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity.

  • Are 5-star refrigerators more expensive?

    Initially, they may cost more, but they save money on electricity bills over time, making them a smart investment.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On