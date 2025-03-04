Best energy efficient refrigerators: Save more on electricity with our top 10 recommendations from Samsung, LG and more
Looking for the best energy-efficient refrigerators? We've listed top 5-star models from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.
Our Pick
Best overall
Most stylish
Budget friendly
Best for small families
Best for large families
FAQs
Our Picks
Refrigerators are one of the appliances that run endlessly in our homes. We barely turn them off because our food requires continuous refrigeration to stay fresh. This leads to higher electricity bills, and to control energy consumption, we need energy-efficient refrigerators. Fortunately, 5-star refrigerators are designed to tackle this issue.
These refrigerators consume significantly less power while maintaining optimal cooling performance, helping you save on electricity bills without compromising food preservation. With advanced technology, improved insulation, and smart cooling mechanisms, they are an excellent investment for both your home and the environment.
The LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers energy-efficient cooling with a smart inverter compressor for silent operation and long-term savings. It features toughened glass shelves, a 12.6L vegetable box with Moist 'N' Fresh technology, and a base stand with a drawer for extra storage. Its direct-cool technology ensures faster cooling while being economical.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Highly energy-efficient with 5-star rating
Smart inverter compressor ensures silent operation
Reasons to avoid
No separate temperature control for freezer
Manual defrosting required
LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s quality, value for money, and cooling efficiency, but some feel it’s small and have mixed opinions on noise levels.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its energy efficiency, ample storage, stylish design, and reliable cooling system, making it ideal for individual families.
The Samsung 215 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers powerful cooling with Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1 technology for precise control. Its digital inverter compressor ensures 50% less power consumption, less noise, and long-lasting performance. With Power Cool, stabilizer-free operation, and a base stand drawer, it provides efficient cooling and extra storage while keeping food fresh for up to 15 days.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
50% less power consumption with digital inverter compressor
Advanced cooling modes for better efficiency
Reasons to avoid
Manual defrosting required
Limited freezer space
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the refrigerator’s quality, value, and design. They appreciate its colour and size but have mixed opinions on cooling, functionality, and noise.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its stylish appearance, good storage capacity, and reliable performance, making it a great value for money.
The Whirlpool 236 L 5 Star Frost-Free Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is India’s only automatic defrost single-door refrigerator, powered by 6th Sense Intellifrost Technology. It offers fast ice-making, up to 12 hours of milk preservation, and 7 days of garden-fresh produce. With Microblock Technology, Magic Chiller, and insulated capillary cooling, it ensures long-lasting freshness while consuming less energy.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Automatic defrost for hassle-free maintenance
Fast ice-making and extended food freshness
Reasons to avoid
Slightly bulky design
No dedicated temperature control for freezer
Whirlpool 236 L 5 Star Frost Free Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (Auto Defrost, 5 Star Rated, 260 IMPRO PLUS ROY 5S INV BLUE BREEZE-Z, 2024 Model)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the refrigerator functional, spacious, and good value for money. They like its design but have mixed opinions on colour, cooling, and water leakage.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its ample storage, stylish look, and reliable performance, making it a great addition to any kitchen.
The Whirlpool 215 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator is an energy-efficient multi-door fridge that consumes less power than a CFL. It features stabilizer-free operation (160-300V), a reciprocatory compressor, and frost-free cooling for hassle-free maintenance. With toughened glass shelves and a thermostat display, it ensures durability and precise temperature control.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Highly energy-efficient operation
Frost-free cooling for convenience
Reasons to avoid
No inverter compressor for silent operation
No dedicated fresh food preservation technology
Whirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(Fp 223D Protton Roy German Steel(Z) Double Door Refrigerator Space, 2024 Fridge Model)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the refrigerator’s quality, design, and energy efficiency. They like its sleek German steel finish but have mixed opinions on cooling and functionality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its stylish design, efficient cooling, and spacious storage, making it a reliable and energy-saving option.
The Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers rapid cooling with 1 Hour Icing Technology and energy-efficient performance. It features a silent, long-lasting compressor, stabilizer-free operation (110V-300V), and auto-connect to home inverter. With toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a stylish dazzle steel design, it combines durability with modern aesthetics.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast ice-making with 1 Hour Icing Technology
Energy-efficient and inverter-compatible
Reasons to avoid
Manual defrosting required
Freezer capacity is relatively small
Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s quality, value, and energy efficiency. They like its design and family-friendly size but have mixed opinions on cooling, space, and noise.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its reliable performance, energy efficiency, and spacious design, making it ideal for households.
The IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Advanced Inverter Single Door Refrigerator offers best-in-class energy efficiency with an advanced inverter compressor for silent and long-lasting performance. It features up to 10 hours of cooling retention, a humidity-controlled Big Quadra Crisper (20L), and an XL bottle bin. The base drawer provides extra storage for vegetables, while its extra height ensures more usable space.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Extended cooling retention during power cuts
Extra storage space with a base drawer and large crisper
Reasons to avoid
Manual defrosting required
No separate temperature control for the freezer
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Advanced Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DRBED, Midnight Bloom Red, Humidity Controller, Extraordinary Space with Base Drawer)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the refrigerator’s build quality, design, and cooling speed. They appreciate its efficiency and low power consumption but have mixed opinions on storage and noise.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its sleek design, fast cooling, and energy efficiency, making it a cost-effective and functional choice.
The Godrej 194 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator features Turbo Cooling Technology for 10% faster ice-making and 24% faster bottle cooling. Its Farm Fresh Crisper keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 24 days. The advanced inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, silent operation, and long-lasting performance, making it a reliable and economical choice.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Faster cooling and ice-making with Turbo Cooling
Extended freshness with Farm Fresh Crisper
Reasons to avoid
Manual defrosting required
Only two shelves limit storage flexibility
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the refrigerator’s quality, durability, and quick cooling. They find it good value for money and appreciate its low operating noise.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its durable build, fast cooling, and quiet operation, making it a reliable and energy-efficient choice.
The Samsung 653 L 5 Star Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode for optimised storage and Twin Cooling Plus to keep food fresh longer. Its AI-enabled SmartThings App with Wi-Fi allows remote control, while the digital inverter compressor ensures 50% less power consumption. With Power Freeze, Power Cool, and a fingerprint-resistant finish, it blends efficiency with style.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convertible storage modes for flexibility
AI-enabled smart features with remote control
Reasons to avoid
Large size may not suit smaller kitchens
Premium pricing compared to standard models
Samsung 653 L, 5 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8115B1HL, Black Doi, Black Matte)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the refrigerator’s classy look, spacious storage, and smart temperature control. They appreciate its efficiency but note the lack of an ice box.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its stylish design, smart cooling features, and large storage capacity, making organisation easy and efficient.
The Voltas Beko 183 L 5 Star Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator offers energy-efficient cooling with Quick Freeze technology for faster ice-making. It features a Fresh Box with a Crisper Humidity Controller to keep fruits and vegetables fresh longer. With spill-proof toughened glass shelves, a dedicated Chiller Zone, and FlexLift door shelves, it provides convenience and ample storage space.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Quick Freeze technology for faster ice-making
Humidity-controlled crisper for longer freshness
Reasons to avoid
Manual defrosting required
Freezer capacity is relatively small
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 5 Star Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator with Quick Frezze (2024 New, RDC215A / W0BBRTM0000GO, Bonita Blue, Fresh Box Technology)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s quality and value for money. They find it a reliable and worthwhile purchase.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its dependable quality, affordability, and efficient performance, making it a great investment.
The Samsung 189L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers powerful and energy-efficient cooling, consuming 50% less power with a durable inverter compressor backed by a 20-year warranty. It features sturdy toughened glass shelves that can hold up to 175kg, a Deep Door Guard for large bottles, and a spacious Vege Box for ample fresh food storage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High energy efficiency with long-lasting compressor
Strong shelves support heavy items securely
Reasons to avoid
Manual defrosting required
No convertible storage options
Samsung 189L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (RR21C2H25DX/HL,Luxe Brown) Base Stand Drawer 2023 Model
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the refrigerator’s quality, design, and smooth performance. They appreciate its colour, ample storage, and spacious bottle rack for various sizes.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its stylish design, smooth operation, and convenient storage, making it ideal for small families.
How often should I replace the water filter in my refrigerator?
It's generally recommended to replace your refrigerator's water filter every six months to ensure clean and fresh-tasting water. However, this frequency might vary based on usage and water quality. Signs that it's time to replace the filter include a decrease in water flow, off-tasting or discolored water, and the filter's indicator light turning on.
What are some effective ways to reduce my refrigerator's energy consumption?
To enhance energy efficiency in refrigerators, set the temperature to the optimal level to prevent excessive power consumption. Regular maintenance, such as cleaning the coils, helps improve performance and reduces energy use. Additionally, minimise the frequency of opening the door, as cold air escapes each time, making the appliance work harder to restore the temperature. These simple habits can significantly lower electricity consumption over time.
Factors to consider when buying an energy-efficient refrigerator
- Energy rating: Always choose a 5-star-rated refrigerator for maximum electricity savings and efficiency.
- Inverter technology: Opt for a digital inverter compressor as it adjusts cooling based on usage, reducing energy consumption.
- Size and capacity: Select a refrigerator that fits your household needs—larger models consume more power.
- Cooling technology: Look for features like Twin Cooling, Turbo Cooling, and Moist Balance Crisper for efficient cooling.
- Stabilizer-free operation: A built-in stabilizer protects the refrigerator from voltage fluctuations, ensuring durability.
Top 3 features of energy-efficient refrigerators
Energy efficient refrigerator
Capacity
Energy rating
Special features
|LG 185L 5 Star (GL-D201ABEU)
|185L (169L fresh, 16L freezer)
|5 Star
|Smart Inverter compressor, base stand with drawer, Moist ‘N’ Fresh
|Samsung 215L 5 Star (RR23D2H359U/HL)
|215L (197L fresh, 18L freezer)
|5 Star
|Digital inverter compressor, Digi-Touch cool 5-in-1, Stabilizer-free operation
|Whirlpool 236L 5 Star (260 IMPRO PLUS ROY 5S)
|236L (215.9L fresh, 20.1L freezer)
|5 Star
|Auto defrost, intellifrost technology, magic chiller
|Whirlpool 215L Frost Free (FP 223D Protton Roy)
|215L
|5 Star
|Multi-door design, energy efficient, stabilizer-free operation
|Haier 190L 5 Star (HED-205DS-P)
|190L (176L fresh, 14L freezer)
|5 Star
|1 hour icing technology, auto connect to inverter, stabilizer-free
|IFB 197L 5 Star (IFBDC-2235DRBED)
|197L
|5 Star
|10 hours cooling retention, humidity controller, extra space with base drawer
|Godrej 194L 5 Star (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST)
|194L (179L fresh, 15L freezer)
|5 Star
|Turbo cooling for faster ice, farm fresh crisper (24 days freshness)
|Samsung 653L 5 Star (RS76CG8115B1HL)
|653L (409L fresh, 244L freezer)
|5 Star
|Convertible 5-in-1, twin cooling plus, Wi-Fi smart control
|Voltas Beko 183L 5 Star (RDC215A)
|183L (167L fresh, 16L freezer)
|5 Star
|Quick freeze, fresh box with humidity controller, chiller zone
|Samsung 189L 5 Star (RR21C2H25DX/HL)
|189L
|5 Star
|Toughened glass shelves (supports 175kg), deep door guard, large vege box
FAQs on Energy efficient refrigerator
- Why should I choose a 5-star energy-efficient refrigerator?
A 5-star refrigerator consumes less electricity, reducing your power bills while being environmentally friendly.
- Which refrigerator is the most energy-efficient?
All 5-star refrigerators in this list are highly energy-efficient, but inverter models like Samsung and LG offer better long-term savings.
- Do energy-efficient refrigerators cool as effectively as regular ones?
Yes! They use advanced cooling technology like Inverter Compressors, Twin Cooling, and Turbo Cooling for optimal performance.
- What features should I look for in a 5-star refrigerator?
Look for inverter technology, stabilizer-free operation, fast cooling, spacious storage, and smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity.
- Are 5-star refrigerators more expensive?
Initially, they may cost more, but they save money on electricity bills over time, making them a smart investment.
