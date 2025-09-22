Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 50% off on automatic washing machines from LG, Samsung and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here to make home upgrades more affordable than ever. Shoppers can now bring home the best automatic washing machines at significant discounts, with a variety of options to suit every budget. Upgrade to the best automatic washing machines the Amazon Sale.

This Amazon Sale is packed with offers from top brands, combining exchange schemes, no-cost EMI, and bank card discounts for maximum savings. From fully-automatic front-load models to top-load machines designed for daily convenience, the deals are carefully curated to make laundry easier, smarter, and more efficient for every household.

The Electrolux 8kg/5kg washer dryer combines Scandinavian design with modern fabric-care innovations. Its Wash-to-Dry function takes clothing directly from washing to drying, saving time and protecting clothes from pollutants outdoors. With features like Vapour Wash at 40°C, it ensures gentle yet hygienic cleaning that removes allergens while keeping fabrics soft and long-lasting.

Equipped with an EcoInverter motor, the machine delivers quiet operation and up to 50% energy savings. Quick cycles such as 15-minute wash and a 60-minute full load wash add convenience. Additional functions like pause-and-add, variable temperature adjustment, and the energy-saver mode offer flexibility and efficiency for everyday laundry.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg (wash) / 5 kg (dry) Motor EcoInverter motor with noise & vibration reduction Special Features Vapour Wash 40°C, Pause & Add, Delay Start Wash Programs Quick 15 min, Full Wash 60, Wash-to-Dry Program Dimensions 57.5D x 60W x 85H cm

The Godrej 7.5 kg top-load washing machine is AI-powered and designed to perform even at near-zero water pressure. It comes with a rollercoaster pulsator and gravity drum that create a powerful yet gentle wash system, ensuring deep cleaning of clothes. Its 5-star energy rating makes it highly efficient for Indian households, reducing long-term costs.

With six preset wash programs, tailored cycles suit different clothing needs. It also includes advanced features like unbalance load sensing and an anti-rodent mesh. A spin speed of 670 RPM offers faster drying, making this washer a practical choice for small to medium families.

Specifications Capacity 7.5 kg Spin Speed 670 RPM Wash Program Wash Programs Technology Zero Pressure water fill, Unbalance load sensing Dimensions 56.5D x 56.5W x 93.2H cm

The Bosch 7 kg fully automatic front-load washing machine brings AI ActiveWater+ and Hygiene Steam for deep cleaning of clothes with optimal efficiency. Its 1200 RPM spin speed extracts water effectively, reducing drying time. The 5-star energy efficiency ensures low consumption while maintaining high-quality washing standards.

With 15 wash programs, including Quick 15/30 min, Sportswear, Wool, and Anti-Bacteria, it caters to varied fabric needs. Built with an EcoSilence brushless motor, stainless steel drum, and toughened glass door, this model is engineered for durability and reduced vibration.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg with 1200 RPM spin speed Motor EcoSilence Drive, copper windings Wash Programs 15 programs including anti-bacteria & quick wash Drum Stainless steel with anti-tangle and anti-wrinkle features Energy Rating 5 Star

The Godrej 8 kg fully automatic washer offers Zero Pressure technology, ensuring efficient water filling even with low pressure environments. With Power Wash, Quadra Steel pulsator, and Acu Wash Drum, it combines strength with fabric care. Its soft-close lid and advanced digital display add convenience and durability.

It provides 10 wash programs suitable for different clothing types, including sari wash and super dry functions. Its stainless steel pulsator ensures strong turbulence for powerful cleaning, while Aqua Balance and Cascade Waterfall Effect improve wash quality.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg with spin speed of 650 RPM Drum Acu Wash Drum, Quadra Steel Pulsator Wash Programs 10 including Power Wash, Sari Wash, Tub Clean Features Soft Close lid, Anti-rust cabinet, Child Lock Dimensions 55D x 54W x 102H cm

This 6 kg Godrej washing machine is crafted for small families or couples, integrating i-Sense AI technology for smarter washing cycles. It automatically balances loads, adjusts water level, temperature, and spin speeds for optimal care. Its 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency.

With 15 diverse wash programs, including Steam Wash, Denim, Baby Care, and Quick Wash, it adapts conveniently to garment types. The 1000 RPM speed ensures faster drying, while AI self-diagnosis pauses or resumes cycles as needed.

Specifications Capacity 6 kg with 1000 RPM spin Features i-Sense AI Tech, Steam wash, Foam control Wash Programs 15 including Steam, Sportswear, Baby Care Drum Stainless steel ACU wash drum with 90°C self-clean Dimensions 40D x 59.5W x 85H cm

The LG 8 kg Smart Inverter washing machine ensures efficient performance with Turbodrum technology. It allows drum and pulsator to rotate in opposite directions for stronger washes. The Smart Inverter Motor saves up to 36% energy while reducing noise and vibration for a longer lifespan.

With 8 wash programs, it adapts for all clothing types including delicate sarees and heavily soiled garments. Its stainless steel drum with tub-clean mode ensures hygiene, while Smart Diagnosis simplifies troubleshooting.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg with 740 RPM spin speed Motor Smart Inverter with Turbodrum technology Wash Programs Semi Stainless Steel, LED display panel Body Materia Semi Stainless Steel, LED display panel Dimensions 56D x 54W x 92.5H cm

This Samsung 7 kg top load washing machine uses EcoBubble technology to deliver powerful cleaning even at low temperatures. Its Digital Inverter Motor boosts efficiency and durability, backed by a 20-year motor warranty. The Diamond Drum provides gentle fabric care.

With 9 wash programs including Bedding, Eco Tub Clean, and Quick Wash, it meets diverse laundry needs. A spin speed of 700 RPM helps faster drying, while features like Delay End and Rat Mesh Protection enhance convenience and reliability.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg with 700 RPM spin speed Features EcoBubble, Digital Inverter, Delay End Wash Programs 9 including Bedding, Tub Clean, Rinse+Spin Drum Stainless steel Diamond Drum with Dual Storm pulsator Dimensions 56.6D x 54W x 98.8H cm

The LG 9/5 kg AI Direct Drive washer dryer blends washing and drying in one compact unit. With AI DD, it detects fabric softness and weight, automatically selecting the best motions for fabric care. The Allergy Care cycle uses steam to remove allergens, making it family-friendly.

Its 1200 RPM speed ensures efficient water removal, while TurboWash 59 completes full cycles in under an hour. With Wi-Fi and ThinQ app integration, users can control and download programs remotely.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg (wash) / 5 kg (dry) with 1200 RPM spin speed Features AI Direct Drive, Allergy Steam, TurboWash Wash Programs 14 including Baby Steam Care, Mixed Fabric, Wash+Dry Drum Stainless steel with tempered glass door Dimensions 47.5D x 60W x 85H cm,

The IFB Serena SXN front-load offers DeepClean® technology and AI-driven optimizations for efficient washing. Aqua Energie treats hard water, while PowerSteam and 9 Swirl Wash replicate handwashing movements. With Wi-Fi and voice assistance, it supports smart control.

Certified with a 5-star rating, it consumes just 0.057 kWh per cycle, making it eco-friendly. High spin speeds at 1200 RPM ensure efficient drying. With a unique crescent-moon drum and 20+ wash programs, it becomes a premium solution for small families.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg with 1200 RPM high spin Features AI-powered, Aqua Energie, Wi-Fi control, Steam Refresh Wash Programs 20+ including Cradle Wash, Anti-Allergen, Power Steam Drum Stainless steel Crescent Moon drum design Warranty 4 years comprehensive, 10 years motor, 10 years spare support

The LG 11/7 kg washer dryer represents the ultimate in convenience with large load capacity and AI DD motor. It senses fabric type and weight and selects optimized washing motions, while Hygiene Steam and Allergy Care remove allergens and bacteria from clothes.

With 14 versatile wash programs including TurboWash 59 and Baby Steam Care, it offers tailored cycles. A 1400 RPM spin allows quick drying, while Wi-Fi connectivity lets users manage cycles via the ThinQ app. It is designed for large families needing powerful fabric care in one appliance.

Specifications Capacity 11 kg (wash) / 7 kg (dry), 1400 RPM spin Features AI Direct Drive, Steam, TurboWash, Wi-Fi Smart Control Wash Programs 14 including Allergy Care, Speed 14, Wash+Dry Drum Stainless steel with tempered glass door (Black finish) Dimensions 56.5D x 60W x 85H cm, Color: Middle Black

