Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 50% off on automatic washing machines from LG, Samsung and more

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Get the best automatic washing machine deals in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Enjoy big discounts, exchange offers, and bank savings on top brands.

Best overall

Electrolux 8kg/5kg 5 Star EcoInverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer, Scandinavian Design with 40°C Vapour Wash for Sustainable Clothing, Wash To Dry, White, UltimateCare 300, EWW8024D3WB View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Rollercoaster Pulsator For Deep Cleaning, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 75 5.0 FDAG GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best front load

Bosch 7 kg, 5 Star, AI active water+, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Tangle, Anti Bacteria Steam, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, In-Built Heater, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Value for money

Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Most trusted brand

LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA SXN 7012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter,Rich Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG Smart Choice,11 Kg (Wash)/7 Kg (Dry), AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (FHD1107SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹55,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here to make home upgrades more affordable than ever. Shoppers can now bring home the best automatic washing machines at significant discounts, with a variety of options to suit every budget.

Upgrade to the best automatic washing machines the Amazon Sale.
Upgrade to the best automatic washing machines the Amazon Sale.

This Amazon Sale is packed with offers from top brands, combining exchange schemes, no-cost EMI, and bank card discounts for maximum savings. From fully-automatic front-load models to top-load machines designed for daily convenience, the deals are carefully curated to make laundry easier, smarter, and more efficient for every household.

The Electrolux 8kg/5kg washer dryer combines Scandinavian design with modern fabric-care innovations. Its Wash-to-Dry function takes clothing directly from washing to drying, saving time and protecting clothes from pollutants outdoors. With features like Vapour Wash at 40°C, it ensures gentle yet hygienic cleaning that removes allergens while keeping fabrics soft and long-lasting.

Equipped with an EcoInverter motor, the machine delivers quiet operation and up to 50% energy savings. Quick cycles such as 15-minute wash and a 60-minute full load wash add convenience. Additional functions like pause-and-add, variable temperature adjustment, and the energy-saver mode offer flexibility and efficiency for everyday laundry.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg (wash) / 5 kg (dry)
Motor
EcoInverter motor with noise & vibration reduction
Special Features
Vapour Wash 40°C, Pause & Add, Delay Start
Wash Programs
Quick 15 min, Full Wash 60, Wash-to-Dry Program
Dimensions
57.5D x 60W x 85H cm
The Godrej 7.5 kg top-load washing machine is AI-powered and designed to perform even at near-zero water pressure. It comes with a rollercoaster pulsator and gravity drum that create a powerful yet gentle wash system, ensuring deep cleaning of clothes. Its 5-star energy rating makes it highly efficient for Indian households, reducing long-term costs.

With six preset wash programs, tailored cycles suit different clothing needs. It also includes advanced features like unbalance load sensing and an anti-rodent mesh. A spin speed of 670 RPM offers faster drying, making this washer a practical choice for small to medium families.

Specifications

Capacity
7.5 kg
Spin Speed
670 RPM
Wash Program
Wash Programs
Technology
Zero Pressure water fill, Unbalance load sensing
Dimensions
56.5D x 56.5W x 93.2H cm
The Bosch 7 kg fully automatic front-load washing machine brings AI ActiveWater+ and Hygiene Steam for deep cleaning of clothes with optimal efficiency. Its 1200 RPM spin speed extracts water effectively, reducing drying time. The 5-star energy efficiency ensures low consumption while maintaining high-quality washing standards.

With 15 wash programs, including Quick 15/30 min, Sportswear, Wool, and Anti-Bacteria, it caters to varied fabric needs. Built with an EcoSilence brushless motor, stainless steel drum, and toughened glass door, this model is engineered for durability and reduced vibration.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg with 1200 RPM spin speed
Motor
EcoSilence Drive, copper windings
Wash Programs
15 programs including anti-bacteria & quick wash
Drum
Stainless steel with anti-tangle and anti-wrinkle features
Energy Rating
5 Star
The Godrej 8 kg fully automatic washer offers Zero Pressure technology, ensuring efficient water filling even with low pressure environments. With Power Wash, Quadra Steel pulsator, and Acu Wash Drum, it combines strength with fabric care. Its soft-close lid and advanced digital display add convenience and durability.

It provides 10 wash programs suitable for different clothing types, including sari wash and super dry functions. Its stainless steel pulsator ensures strong turbulence for powerful cleaning, while Aqua Balance and Cascade Waterfall Effect improve wash quality.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg with spin speed of 650 RPM
Drum
Acu Wash Drum, Quadra Steel Pulsator
Wash Programs
10 including Power Wash, Sari Wash, Tub Clean
Features
Soft Close lid, Anti-rust cabinet, Child Lock
Dimensions
55D x 54W x 102H cm
This 6 kg Godrej washing machine is crafted for small families or couples, integrating i-Sense AI technology for smarter washing cycles. It automatically balances loads, adjusts water level, temperature, and spin speeds for optimal care. Its 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency.

With 15 diverse wash programs, including Steam Wash, Denim, Baby Care, and Quick Wash, it adapts conveniently to garment types. The 1000 RPM speed ensures faster drying, while AI self-diagnosis pauses or resumes cycles as needed.

Specifications

Capacity
6 kg with 1000 RPM spin
Features
i-Sense AI Tech, Steam wash, Foam control
Wash Programs
15 including Steam, Sportswear, Baby Care
Drum
Stainless steel ACU wash drum with 90°C self-clean
Dimensions
40D x 59.5W x 85H cm
The LG 8 kg Smart Inverter washing machine ensures efficient performance with Turbodrum technology. It allows drum and pulsator to rotate in opposite directions for stronger washes. The Smart Inverter Motor saves up to 36% energy while reducing noise and vibration for a longer lifespan.

With 8 wash programs, it adapts for all clothing types including delicate sarees and heavily soiled garments. Its stainless steel drum with tub-clean mode ensures hygiene, while Smart Diagnosis simplifies troubleshooting.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg with 740 RPM spin speed
Motor
Smart Inverter with Turbodrum technology
Wash Programs
Semi Stainless Steel, LED display panel
Body Materia
Semi Stainless Steel, LED display panel
Dimensions
56D x 54W x 92.5H cm
This Samsung 7 kg top load washing machine uses EcoBubble technology to deliver powerful cleaning even at low temperatures. Its Digital Inverter Motor boosts efficiency and durability, backed by a 20-year motor warranty. The Diamond Drum provides gentle fabric care.

With 9 wash programs including Bedding, Eco Tub Clean, and Quick Wash, it meets diverse laundry needs. A spin speed of 700 RPM helps faster drying, while features like Delay End and Rat Mesh Protection enhance convenience and reliability.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg with 700 RPM spin speed
Features
EcoBubble, Digital Inverter, Delay End
Wash Programs
9 including Bedding, Tub Clean, Rinse+Spin
Drum
Stainless steel Diamond Drum with Dual Storm pulsator
Dimensions
56.6D x 54W x 98.8H cm
The LG 9/5 kg AI Direct Drive washer dryer blends washing and drying in one compact unit. With AI DD, it detects fabric softness and weight, automatically selecting the best motions for fabric care. The Allergy Care cycle uses steam to remove allergens, making it family-friendly.

Its 1200 RPM speed ensures efficient water removal, while TurboWash 59 completes full cycles in under an hour. With Wi-Fi and ThinQ app integration, users can control and download programs remotely.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg (wash) / 5 kg (dry) with 1200 RPM spin speed
Features
AI Direct Drive, Allergy Steam, TurboWash
Wash Programs
14 including Baby Steam Care, Mixed Fabric, Wash+Dry
Drum
Stainless steel with tempered glass door
Dimensions
47.5D x 60W x 85H cm,
The IFB Serena SXN front-load offers DeepClean® technology and AI-driven optimizations for efficient washing. Aqua Energie treats hard water, while PowerSteam and 9 Swirl Wash replicate handwashing movements. With Wi-Fi and voice assistance, it supports smart control.

Certified with a 5-star rating, it consumes just 0.057 kWh per cycle, making it eco-friendly. High spin speeds at 1200 RPM ensure efficient drying. With a unique crescent-moon drum and 20+ wash programs, it becomes a premium solution for small families.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg with 1200 RPM high spin
Features
AI-powered, Aqua Energie, Wi-Fi control, Steam Refresh
Wash Programs
20+ including Cradle Wash, Anti-Allergen, Power Steam
Drum
Stainless steel Crescent Moon drum design
Warranty
4 years comprehensive, 10 years motor, 10 years spare support
The LG 11/7 kg washer dryer represents the ultimate in convenience with large load capacity and AI DD motor. It senses fabric type and weight and selects optimized washing motions, while Hygiene Steam and Allergy Care remove allergens and bacteria from clothes.

With 14 versatile wash programs including TurboWash 59 and Baby Steam Care, it offers tailored cycles. A 1400 RPM spin allows quick drying, while Wi-Fi connectivity lets users manage cycles via the ThinQ app. It is designed for large families needing powerful fabric care in one appliance.

Specifications

Capacity
11 kg (wash) / 7 kg (dry), 1400 RPM spin
Features
AI Direct Drive, Steam, TurboWash, Wi-Fi Smart Control
Wash Programs
14 including Allergy Care, Speed 14, Wash+Dry
Drum
Stainless steel with tempered glass door (Black finish)
Dimensions
56.5D x 60W x 85H cm, Color: Middle Black

  • What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 about?

    It’s Amazon’s flagship festive sale with discounts across categories, including washing machines.

  • Are automatic washing machines included in the deals?

    Yes, both top-load and front-load automatic washing machines are heavily discounted.

  • Can I get EMI options on washing machines?

    Yes, Amazon Sale offers no-cost EMI on most washing machine models.

  • Do the deals also cover exchange offers?

    Yes, you can exchange your old washing machine for additional discounts.

  • Which brands are available in this Amazon Sale?

    Brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, and IFB are part of the washing machine deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 50% off on automatic washing machines from LG, Samsung and more
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Follow Us On