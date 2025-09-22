Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 50% off on automatic washing machines from LG, Samsung and more
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Get the best automatic washing machine deals in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Enjoy big discounts, exchange offers, and bank savings on top brands.
Our Pick
Best overall
Best front load
Value for money
Most trusted brand
FAQs
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overallElectrolux 8kg/5kg 5 Star EcoInverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer, Scandinavian Design with 40°C Vapour Wash for Sustainable Clothing, Wash To Dry, White, UltimateCare 300, EWW8024D3WB View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Rollercoaster Pulsator For Deep Cleaning, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 75 5.0 FDAG GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
Best front loadBosch 7 kg, 5 Star, AI active water+, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Tangle, Anti Bacteria Steam, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, In-Built Heater, Silver) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Value for moneyGodrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream) View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹19,490
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Most trusted brandLG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA SXN 7012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter,Rich Silver) View Details
|
₹30,490
|
|
|
LG Smart Choice,11 Kg (Wash)/7 Kg (Dry), AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (FHD1107SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹55,890
|
|
