Amazon Great Indian Festival for Prime Members! Up to 80% off on top flagship soundbars, just hours before the Main Sale
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 06:11 pm IST
Prime Members get early access to the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Up to 80% off on flagship soundbars. Limited time deals before the main sale begins for all.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
boAt Aavante Bar 950 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 40W Signature Sound,RGB,Dual Passive Radiators, Up to 7 hrs Playback, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹1,969
|
|
|
GOVO GOSURROUND 999 | 660W,True Dolby Audio, Dual 6.5 Subwoofers with Dual Satellites,5.2 Surround Soundbar, HDMI ARC, Opt,AUX,USB, Bluetooth,3 Equalizer Modes,LED Display & Remote (Platinum Black) View Details
|
₹9,998
|
|
|
GOVO GOSURROUND 970 | 525W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with Dolby Audio, 6.5 subwoofer, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black) View Details
|
₹7,798
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black) View Details
|
₹1,449
|
|
|
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini- 250 Watts Immersive 3D Audio for TV, Movies & Music - Multiple Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), Alexa Built-in & Dolby Atmos, Designed in Germany, 2 Yr Warranty View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus - 400 Watts with Immersive 3D Surround Sound, Virtual 7.1.4 Speaker Setup, Built-in 4 Dual Subwoofers, Alexa Built-in and Dolby Atmos, 2 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹99,990
|
|
|
Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch (HW-B750D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details
|
₹19,014
|
|
|
Samsung 360 W 5.1.2 ch (HW-Q800D/XL) Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Center/Up/Side Firing Speakers, Surround Sound, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung HW-B450/XL 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar (Powerful Bass, Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Sony HT-S2000 5.1ch Dolby Atmos Compact Soundbar Home Theatre System with SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer and SA-RS3S Rear Speaker(Dolby Atmos/DTSX, Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI, Optical,HEC App Control) View Details
|
₹59,991
|
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 9 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX (HT-A9000)-Black View Details
|
₹99,990
|
|
|
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC. View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6(HT-B600) 5.1(3.1.2) Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer,2-Upfiring Speaker,Voice Zoom3,BCA App, Bluetooth,HDMI eARC,Remote Control View Details
|
₹37,697
|
|
|
LG Soundbar SP2, 100W 2.1Ch Home Theatre System, Built-in Subwoofer for Powerful Bass in Eco-Friendly Fabric Wrapped Design, AI Sound Pro, Bluetooth, HDMI View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
LG New Launch Soundbar S77TY,400W,3.1.3Ch,Dolby Atmos & DTS: X,Tripple Up-Firing Speaker,AI Sound Pro,Wow Synergy,Triple Level Spatial Sound,Smart Up-Mixer,VRR/ALLM /120Hz,Wireless Subwoofer,Black View Details
|
₹24,989
|
|
|
LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
LG Soundbar S65TR, 600W, 5.1 Ch Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Digital & DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface, Wireless Subwoofer & New Wireless Rear Speaker Without Receiver Box View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
LG S70TY 400W 3.1.1 Channel Dolby Atmos, Center Up-Firing, Wow Orchestra Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, One App, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (590W) View Details
|
₹36,999
|
|
|
JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹8,989
|
|
|
boAt (2025 Launch Aavante 2.2 1400, 140W Signature Sound Built-in Subwoofer, 2.2CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 625W, 5.2.4CH(Dual Subwoofers & Wireless Satellites),Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
View More Products