Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival for Prime Members! Up to 80% off on top flagship soundbars, just hours before the Main Sale

ByKanika Budhiraja
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 06:11 pm IST

Prime Members get early access to the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Up to 80% off on flagship soundbars. Limited time deals before the main sale begins for all.

boAt Aavante Bar 950 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 40W Signature Sound,RGB,Dual Passive Radiators, Up to 7 hrs Playback, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,969

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GOVO GOSURROUND 999 | 660W,True Dolby Audio, Dual 6.5 Subwoofers with Dual Satellites,5.2 Surround Soundbar, HDMI ARC, Opt,AUX,USB, Bluetooth,3 Equalizer Modes,LED Display & Remote (Platinum Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GOVO GOSURROUND 970 | 525W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with Dolby Audio, 6.5 subwoofer, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,798

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini- 250 Watts Immersive 3D Audio for TV, Movies & Music - Multiple Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), Alexa Built-in & Dolby Atmos, Designed in Germany, 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus - 400 Watts with Immersive 3D Surround Sound, Virtual 7.1.4 Speaker Setup, Built-in 4 Dual Subwoofers, Alexa Built-in and Dolby Atmos, 2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch (HW-B750D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,014

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 360 W 5.1.2 ch (HW-Q800D/XL) Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Center/Up/Side Firing Speakers, Surround Sound, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung HW-B450/XL 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar (Powerful Bass, Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-S2000 5.1ch Dolby Atmos Compact Soundbar Home Theatre System with SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer and SA-RS3S Rear Speaker(Dolby Atmos/DTSX, Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI, Optical,HEC App Control) View Details checkDetails

₹59,991

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 9 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX (HT-A9000)-Black View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC. View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6(HT-B600) 5.1(3.1.2) Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer,2-Upfiring Speaker,Voice Zoom3,BCA App, Bluetooth,HDMI eARC,Remote Control View Details checkDetails

₹37,697

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG Soundbar SP2, 100W 2.1Ch Home Theatre System, Built-in Subwoofer for Powerful Bass in Eco-Friendly Fabric Wrapped Design, AI Sound Pro, Bluetooth, HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG New Launch Soundbar S77TY,400W,3.1.3Ch,Dolby Atmos & DTS: X,Tripple Up-Firing Speaker,AI Sound Pro,Wow Synergy,Triple Level Spatial Sound,Smart Up-Mixer,VRR/ALLM /120Hz,Wireless Subwoofer,Black View Details checkDetails

₹24,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG Soundbar S65TR, 600W, 5.1 Ch Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Digital & DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface, Wireless Subwoofer & New Wireless Rear Speaker Without Receiver Box View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG S70TY 400W 3.1.1 Channel Dolby Atmos, Center Up-Firing, Wow Orchestra Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, One App, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (590W) View Details checkDetails

₹36,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt (2025 Launch Aavante 2.2 1400, 140W Signature Sound Built-in Subwoofer, 2.2CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 625W, 5.2.4CH(Dual Subwoofers & Wireless Satellites),Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, the biggest sale of the year, is LIVE! Prime Members can enjoy exclusive early access, with up to 80% off on top flagship soundbars from leading brands. This is your chance to grab the best deals before the main Diwali sale begins tonight at midnight on 23rd September.

Amazon Great Indian Festival for Prime Members. Up to 80% off on flagship soundbars. Check out these exclusive deals before the main Diwali sale starts tonight.

Don't miss out on additional discounts through credit/debit cards and attractive cashback offers. With deals across all big brands, these offers are too good to slip through your fingers. Make sure you grab these great savings, as the deals are changing every second of the sale.

Top deals are LIVE for Prime Members before the Main Diwali Sale starts midnight:

Amazon Great Indian Festival for Prime Members: Up to 62% Off on Samsung soundbars

The Amazon Great Indian Festival for Prime Members is now LIVE with exclusive early access. Enjoy up to 62% off on Samsung flagship soundbars before the Diwali Sale 2025 begins for everyone.

These deals on soundbars are best for upgrading your audio setup. Don't miss the chance to grab top quality Samsung brand soundbars at unbelievable prices, available only for Prime Members.

Top deals live on Samsung soundbars:

Amazon Great Indian Festival for Prime Members: Up to 49% off on Sony soundbars

Exclusive deals are live for Prime Members in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Get up to 49% off on Sony flagship soundbars, ahead of the Diwali Sale 2025.

With top notch sound quality and huge savings, now's the best time to buy. These early bird deals on soundbars are available only to Prime Members before the main sale kicks off.

Top deals live on Sony soundbars:

Amazon Great Indian Festival for Prime Members: LG soundbars up to 60% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is live for Prime Members, offering early access to some of the best deals. You can save up to 60% on LG flagship soundbars, available before the Diwali Sale 2025 starts for everyone.

If you’re looking to improve your home audio setup, now’s the time to sit and grab these deals. These deals on LG soundbars are exclusive to Prime Members, so don’t miss out on this opportunity as deals are changing rapidly.

Top deals live on LG soundbars:

Amazon Great Indian Festival for Prime Members: Up to 57% off on JBL soundbars

Prime Members can get early access to fantastic deals in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Save up to 57% on JBL flagship soundbars before the Diwali Sale 2025 begins for everyone.

With incredible sound quality and top-tier performance, these JBL soundbars are now available at unmatched prices. Don’t miss out on these exclusive deals live on soundbars, only for Prime Members right now!

Top deals live on JBL soundbars:

Amazon Great Indian Festival for Prime Members: Up to 80% off on boAt soundbars

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has kicked off early for Prime Members. Get exclusive access to boAt flagship soundbars with discounts of up to 80% before the Diwali Sale 2025 opens to all shoppers.

Upgrading your home audio or adding a new touch to your setup, these deals live on soundbars make it the right time to shop. Grab your boAt soundbar today.

Top deals live on boAt soundbars:

  • What are flagship soundbar deals?

    Exclusive discounts on premium soundbars from top brands like Samsung, Bose, JBL, and Sony.

  • When do these deals go live?

    The deals are live now for Prime Members, before the Diwali Sale 2025.

  • How much can I save?

    You can get up to 80% off on flagship soundbars.

  • Are these deals available to everyone?

    These deals are exclusive to Prime Members for now.

  • Can I use credit or debit cards for extra discounts?

    Yes, there are additional discounts and cashback offers when using cards.

  • How long will the deals last?

    The deals are available until the main Diwali Sale begins.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On