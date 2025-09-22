Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival LIVE for Prime members: Up to 50% off on monitors and printers, best deals shortlisted

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival is now LIVE for Prime members! We have shortlisted the best deals with up to 50% off on printers and monitors from LG, BenQ, and more.

LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)

₹6,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 43 Ultrafine™ Smart Monitor UHD 4K IPS (3840 * 2160), HDR 10, Wireless Connectivity, webOS, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C (65W PD), Speakers 10WX2, Magic Remote, HDMIx2, DP, HP Out, 43SQ700 (White)

₹29,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG Ultragear 24GS65F, 24 inch (60.96 cm), IPS, Full HD 1920 X 1080, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Gaming Monitor

₹9,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 32MR50C, 32 inch (81.28 cm), VA Panel, Full HD 1920 x 1080 Curved, 100Hz, Black, 5ms, AMD FreeSync, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3Side Virtually Borderless, HDMIx2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt Monitor

₹12,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 34SR65QC Curved (1800R) UltraWide 21:9 Smart Monitor, 34 WQHD (3440x1440), HDR10, 99% sRGB(Typ.), 100Hz, Built-in Speaker, Height/Tilt Adjustment, webOS, AirPlay2, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, White

₹33,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI Black

₹8,349

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer XZ306CX 29.5 Inch (74.93 Cm) Ultrawide 21:9 1500R Curve 2560 X 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I 1 MS VRB I 200 Hz I HDR 400 I DCI-P3 93% I AMD Free Sync I 2XHDMI 1XDP I White

₹16,851

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,Black

₹14,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro XV272U F3 27 inch IPS WQHD 2560x1440 Gaming Backlight LED LCD Monitor I Rapid 300Hz Refresh, 0.5ms Response I HDR 400 I AMD FreeSync Premium I Zero Bright Dot Policy I Ergostand I Eye Care

₹19,995

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer K202Q 19.5 Inch HD+ 1600 X 900 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I 200 Nits Brightness I VGA, HDMI Port with Inbox HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features I Tilt Option I Wall Mount Option I Black

₹4,825

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer SA322QU 31.5 Inch WQHD 2560x1440 Resolution IPS Ultra Slim (7.2mm) Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 75 Hz Refresh I 1 MS VRB I HDR 10 I AMD Free Sync I 2xHDMI 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I Eye Care I Black

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|120 Hz|5 ms|Dual HDMI Ports (2EA)|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode|Wall Mountable|LS24F320GAWXXL|Black

₹7,649

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black

₹6,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 32 (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Screen Mirroring TV Plus|Speakers|Adaptive Sound|Wi-Fi|HDMI|Bluetooth|LS32FM500EWXXL|Black

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 27 (68.5cm) Odyssey G5 Fast IPS 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|350nits|HDR 400|AMD FreeSync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27DG502EWXXL|Black

₹20,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 27 inch FHD Essential Monitor S3 with 1800R Curved Screen, 100Hz Refresh Rate, Game Mode, Eye Saver Mode, HDMI & D-sub|16.7M Color Support|Flicker Free|Off Timer Plus (LS27D368GAWXXL, Black)

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2283 22 (55 cm) 1920x1080p 60Hz IPS Full HD|Dual HDMI| Eye-Care| Low Blue Light| Bezel-Less Monitor|Anti-Glare|1WX2 Speakers| Brightness Intelligence| VESA Wall Mountable (Black)

₹6,898

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black)

₹7,749

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2786TC 27 IPS 100Hz Full HD Coding Monitor |USB-C(65W PD)| Daisy Chain| 99% sRGB| Coding Mode| Height Adjust|HDMI| DP| USB Hub| 2Wx2 Speakers| Eye Care| Noise Cancelling Microphone (White)

₹17,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2790T 27 Inch 1300:1 CR 1080P FHD IPS Monitor|100Hz|99% Srgb|Height Adjustable|Ergo Design|VESA Mediasync|Dual HDMI|DP Port|Speakers|Eye-Careu|Eyesafe|B.I. Gen2|LBL+|Wall Mount (Black)

₹12,250

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Legion R25i-30 | 25 Inch (63.5cm) 165Hz FHD Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD Freesync, 99%sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black | 67B7GACBIN

₹10,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.58cm) FHD IPS Monitor |16.7m Colors, AMD FreeSync, USB-C Port, 3Wx2 Speakers, HDMI, VGA, PD-45W, Tilt Swivel Pivot Height Adjust Stand for Home & Office, L27m-30 Black

₹15,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo L22e-40, 21.4 Inch (54.48 cm), FHD 1920x1080, 75Hz, Grey, 4ms, 16.7Mn Colors, AMD FreeSync, TUV Eye Comfort, Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, HDMI Monitor

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Legion R27fc-30, 27 Inch (68.58cm), FHD 1920x1080, 240Hz, Black, 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, 99% sRGB, Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand Gaming Monitor

₹16,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo L-Series 24 inch (60.4cm) FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 3Wx2 Speakers, 4xUSB-A, 1xUSB-C, 1x HDMI, PD-45W, Tilt, Swivel,Pivot Height Adjust Stand: for Home & Office use, Grey, L24m-4A

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home

₹4,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home., White

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Brother HL-B2000D Mono Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing (Toner Box Technology) (Grey)

₹14,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A

₹20,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed (Best in The Category), 8 MB Memory, Large 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB Connectivity, Black

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed, Multifunction (Print Scan Copy), 2 in 1 (ID) Copy Button, LCD Display, 32 MB Memory, 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB

₹15,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Brother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer With 30 PPM Print Speed, Multifunction Print Scan Copy, Automatic Document Feeder, 2 in 1 ID Copy Button, (WIFI, WIFI Direct, LAN, USB), Free Installation

₹20,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta

₹11,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer, Print, Scan & Copy for Office, White

₹16,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

₹10,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is finally here for Prime members, unlocking massive discounts across categories. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your work-from-home setup or get new devices for your office, this is the perfect time. With up to 50% off on monitors and printers from top brands like LG, BenQ, HP, and more, the deals are designed to give you maximum value.

Amazon Diwali deals are exclusively live for Prime members! Best deals on monitors and printers are out.
Amazon Diwali deals are exclusively live for Prime members! Best deals on monitors and printers are out.

From high-resolution monitors that enhance productivity to reliable printers that make everyday tasks easier, the festival sale has something for everyone. Prime members get early access to these offers before they go live for all customers, making it easier to grab the best deals first.

We’ve done the work of shortlisting some of the top picks for you, so you can shop smarter and save more during the sale. Don’t miss out, these offers won’t last long!

LG monitors at up to 55% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Upgrade your viewing experience with LG monitors, now available at up to 55% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Known for their sleek design, crisp display quality, and advanced features, LG monitors are perfect for gaming, work, or entertainment. Enjoy high refresh rates, vibrant colours, and eye-care technology that reduces strain during long hours.

With deals like these, you can bring home premium performance without overspending. Don’t miss this chance to grab the best LG monitors at unbeatable prices.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Acer monitors at up to 50% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Acer monitors are now up to 50% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, making it the ideal time to upgrade your setup. Known for their sharp visuals, fast response times, and durable build, Acer monitors are great for gamers, professionals, and students alike.

From full HD to advanced high-refresh-rate options, there’s a model for every need. With these festive deals, you can enjoy top-notch display quality at pocket-friendly prices. Grab the best Acer monitor offers before stocks run out!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Samsung monitors at up to 60% off on Amazon Diwali deals

Bring home cutting-edge display technology with Samsung monitors, now available at up to 60% off in Amazon Diwali deals. Renowned for their sleek designs, vivid picture quality, and innovative features, Samsung monitors are ideal for gaming, streaming, or professional use.

Enjoy ultra-clear resolution, immersive viewing angles, and smooth performance for both work and play. With these limited-time festive discounts, upgrading to a premium Samsung monitor has never been more affordable. Don’t miss the chance to grab the best offers this Diwali season!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

BenQ monitor deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Discover unbeatable BenQ monitor deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Known for their superior colour accuracy, eye-care technology, and high refresh rates, BenQ monitors are a top choice for professionals, gamers, and creators. Whether you need a display for work, entertainment, or designing, BenQ offers models that balance performance and comfort.

With exciting discounts this festive season, you can upgrade your setup without overspending. Shop now to bring home a BenQ monitor that delivers clarity, precision, and long-lasting performance.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo monitor deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Explore amazing Lenovo monitor deals in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 and give your workspace or gaming setup a premium upgrade. Lenovo monitors are known for their reliable performance, clear visuals, and ergonomic designs that make long hours of use more comfortable.

From sleek full HD displays to advanced models with fast refresh rates, there’s an option to suit every need. With festive discounts, Lenovo monitors become even more budget-friendly. Don’t miss the chance to grab these deals and upgrade smartly this Diwali!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Deals on printers for home usage

Amazon is offering exciting deals on printers designed for home usage, making it the perfect time to upgrade your setup. From compact inkjet models to efficient all-in-one printers, you’ll find options that suit everyday needs like document printing, scanning, and copying. Top brands such as HP, Canon, and Epson bring user-friendly designs, wireless connectivity, and cost-effective printing solutions.

With festive discounts, these printers combine affordability with convenience. Shop now to bring home a reliable printer that simplifies your daily tasks while saving you money.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Printers for small offices: Amazon deals with up to 50% off

Boost productivity with Amazon’s deals on printers for small offices, now available at up to 50% off. Designed to handle higher workloads, these printers from leading brands like HP, Brother, and Canon deliver fast, reliable, and high-quality prints.

Many models come with duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and multifunction features to make office tasks smoother. With festive discounts, setting up or upgrading your office printer is more affordable than ever. Don’t miss this chance to get professional-grade printers at unbeatable prices.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Inktank printers at up to 50% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Save big on high-efficiency printing with InkTank printers, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Perfect for homes and small offices, these printers offer low-cost, high-volume printing with exceptional clarity and speed.

Top brands like Epson, Canon, and HP bring models that feature easy refilling, wireless connectivity, and multifunction options for scanning and copying. With these festive discounts, you can enjoy long-term savings and hassle-free performance. Upgrade today and make your printing more efficient and economical!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

  • Which brands offer the best printer deals on Amazon Sale 2025?

    Top brands like HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother are offering exciting discounts.

  • Are monitors under the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale good for gaming?

    Yes, brands like Acer, BenQ, and Samsung have high-refresh-rate monitors perfect for gaming.

  • Can I get wireless printers in the Amazon festive deals?

    Absolutely, many all-in-one and InkTank printers come with Wi-Fi and mobile printing support.

  • What is the average discount on monitors during the sale?

    You can find up to 60% off on monitors from leading brands like LG, Lenovo, and Samsung.

  • Are there multifunction printers included in the offers?

    Yes, you can grab printers with scan, copy, and print features at great festive prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

