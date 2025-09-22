Amazon Great Indian Festival LIVE for Prime members: Up to 50% off on monitors and printers, best deals shortlisted
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 03:00 pm IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival is now LIVE for Prime members! We have shortlisted the best deals with up to 50% off on printers and monitors from LG, BenQ, and more.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black) View Details
|
₹6,799
|
|
|
LG 43 Ultrafine™ Smart Monitor UHD 4K IPS (3840 * 2160), HDR 10, Wireless Connectivity, webOS, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C (65W PD), Speakers 10WX2, Magic Remote, HDMIx2, DP, HP Out, 43SQ700 (White) View Details
|
₹29,499
|
|
|
LG Ultragear 24GS65F, 24 inch (60.96 cm), IPS, Full HD 1920 X 1080, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Gaming Monitor View Details
|
₹9,799
|
|
|
LG 32MR50C, 32 inch (81.28 cm), VA Panel, Full HD 1920 x 1080 Curved, 100Hz, Black, 5ms, AMD FreeSync, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3Side Virtually Borderless, HDMIx2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt Monitor View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
LG 34SR65QC Curved (1800R) UltraWide 21:9 Smart Monitor, 34 WQHD (3440x1440), HDR10, 99% sRGB(Typ.), 100Hz, Built-in Speaker, Height/Tilt Adjustment, webOS, AirPlay2, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, White View Details
|
₹33,499
|
|
|
LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI Black View Details
|
₹8,349
|
|
|
Acer XZ306CX 29.5 Inch (74.93 Cm) Ultrawide 21:9 1500R Curve 2560 X 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I 1 MS VRB I 200 Hz I HDR 400 I DCI-P3 93% I AMD Free Sync I 2XHDMI 1XDP I White View Details
|
₹16,851
|
|
|
Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,Black View Details
|
₹14,299
|
|
|
Acer Nitro XV272U F3 27 inch IPS WQHD 2560x1440 Gaming Backlight LED LCD Monitor I Rapid 300Hz Refresh, 0.5ms Response I HDR 400 I AMD FreeSync Premium I Zero Bright Dot Policy I Ergostand I Eye Care View Details
|
₹19,995
|
|
|
Acer K202Q 19.5 Inch HD+ 1600 X 900 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I 200 Nits Brightness I VGA, HDMI Port with Inbox HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features I Tilt Option I Wall Mount Option I Black View Details
|
₹4,825
|
|
|
Acer SA322QU 31.5 Inch WQHD 2560x1440 Resolution IPS Ultra Slim (7.2mm) Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 75 Hz Refresh I 1 MS VRB I HDR 10 I AMD Free Sync I 2xHDMI 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I Eye Care I Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|120 Hz|5 ms|Dual HDMI Ports (2EA)|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode|Wall Mountable|LS24F320GAWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹7,649
|
|
|
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Samsung 32 (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Screen Mirroring TV Plus|Speakers|Adaptive Sound|Wi-Fi|HDMI|Bluetooth|LS32FM500EWXXL|Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 27 (68.5cm) Odyssey G5 Fast IPS 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|350nits|HDR 400|AMD FreeSync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27DG502EWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹20,499
|
|
|
Samsung 27 inch FHD Essential Monitor S3 with 1800R Curved Screen, 100Hz Refresh Rate, Game Mode, Eye Saver Mode, HDMI & D-sub|16.7M Color Support|Flicker Free|Off Timer Plus (LS27D368GAWXXL, Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
BenQ GW2283 22 (55 cm) 1920x1080p 60Hz IPS Full HD|Dual HDMI| Eye-Care| Low Blue Light| Bezel-Less Monitor|Anti-Glare|1WX2 Speakers| Brightness Intelligence| VESA Wall Mountable (Black) View Details
|
₹6,898
|
|
|
BenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹7,749
|
|
|
BenQ GW2786TC 27 IPS 100Hz Full HD Coding Monitor |USB-C(65W PD)| Daisy Chain| 99% sRGB| Coding Mode| Height Adjust|HDMI| DP| USB Hub| 2Wx2 Speakers| Eye Care| Noise Cancelling Microphone (White) View Details
|
₹17,099
|
|
|
BenQ GW2790T 27 Inch 1300:1 CR 1080P FHD IPS Monitor|100Hz|99% Srgb|Height Adjustable|Ergo Design|VESA Mediasync|Dual HDMI|DP Port|Speakers|Eye-Careu|Eyesafe|B.I. Gen2|LBL+|Wall Mount (Black) View Details
|
₹12,250
|
|
|
Lenovo Legion R25i-30 | 25 Inch (63.5cm) 165Hz FHD Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD Freesync, 99%sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black | 67B7GACBIN View Details
|
₹10,290
|
|
|
Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.58cm) FHD IPS Monitor |16.7m Colors, AMD FreeSync, USB-C Port, 3Wx2 Speakers, HDMI, VGA, PD-45W, Tilt Swivel Pivot Height Adjust Stand for Home & Office, L27m-30 Black View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Lenovo L22e-40, 21.4 Inch (54.48 cm), FHD 1920x1080, 75Hz, Grey, 4ms, 16.7Mn Colors, AMD FreeSync, TUV Eye Comfort, Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, HDMI Monitor View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Legion R27fc-30, 27 Inch (68.58cm), FHD 1920x1080, 240Hz, Black, 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, 99% sRGB, Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand Gaming Monitor View Details
|
₹16,699
|
|
|
Lenovo L-Series 24 inch (60.4cm) FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 3Wx2 Speakers, 4xUSB-A, 1xUSB-C, 1x HDMI, PD-45W, Tilt, Swivel,Pivot Height Adjust Stand: for Home & Office use, Grey, L24m-4A View Details
|
|
|
|
Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home View Details
|
₹4,399
|
|
|
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home., White View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Brother HL-B2000D Mono Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing (Toner Box Technology) (Grey) View Details
|
₹14,399
|
|
|
HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed (Best in The Category), 8 MB Memory, Large 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB Connectivity, Black View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed, Multifunction (Print Scan Copy), 2 in 1 (ID) Copy Button, LCD Display, 32 MB Memory, 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB View Details
|
₹15,599
|
|
|
Brother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer With 30 PPM Print Speed, Multifunction Print Scan Copy, Automatic Document Feeder, 2 in 1 ID Copy Button, (WIFI, WIFI Direct, LAN, USB), Free Installation View Details
|
₹20,499
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta View Details
|
₹11,290
|
|
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer, Print, Scan & Copy for Office, White View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details
|
₹10,799
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹13,699
|
|
