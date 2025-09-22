Amazon Great Indian Festival LIVE for Prime members: Up to 50% off on monitors and printers, best deals shortlisted

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is finally here for Prime members, unlocking massive discounts across categories. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your work-from-home setup or get new devices for your office, this is the perfect time. With up to 50% off on monitors and printers from top brands like LG, BenQ, HP, and more, the deals are designed to give you maximum value. Amazon Diwali deals are exclusively live for Prime members! Best deals on monitors and printers are out.

From high-resolution monitors that enhance productivity to reliable printers that make everyday tasks easier, the festival sale has something for everyone. Prime members get early access to these offers before they go live for all customers, making it easier to grab the best deals first.

We’ve done the work of shortlisting some of the top picks for you, so you can shop smarter and save more during the sale. Don’t miss out, these offers won’t last long!

LG monitors at up to 55% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Upgrade your viewing experience with LG monitors, now available at up to 55% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Known for their sleek design, crisp display quality, and advanced features, LG monitors are perfect for gaming, work, or entertainment. Enjoy high refresh rates, vibrant colours, and eye-care technology that reduces strain during long hours.

With deals like these, you can bring home premium performance without overspending. Don’t miss this chance to grab the best LG monitors at unbeatable prices.

Acer monitors at up to 50% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Acer monitors are now up to 50% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, making it the ideal time to upgrade your setup. Known for their sharp visuals, fast response times, and durable build, Acer monitors are great for gamers, professionals, and students alike.

From full HD to advanced high-refresh-rate options, there’s a model for every need. With these festive deals, you can enjoy top-notch display quality at pocket-friendly prices. Grab the best Acer monitor offers before stocks run out!

Samsung monitors at up to 60% off on Amazon Diwali deals

Bring home cutting-edge display technology with Samsung monitors, now available at up to 60% off in Amazon Diwali deals. Renowned for their sleek designs, vivid picture quality, and innovative features, Samsung monitors are ideal for gaming, streaming, or professional use.

Enjoy ultra-clear resolution, immersive viewing angles, and smooth performance for both work and play. With these limited-time festive discounts, upgrading to a premium Samsung monitor has never been more affordable. Don’t miss the chance to grab the best offers this Diwali season!

BenQ monitor deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Discover unbeatable BenQ monitor deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Known for their superior colour accuracy, eye-care technology, and high refresh rates, BenQ monitors are a top choice for professionals, gamers, and creators. Whether you need a display for work, entertainment, or designing, BenQ offers models that balance performance and comfort.

With exciting discounts this festive season, you can upgrade your setup without overspending. Shop now to bring home a BenQ monitor that delivers clarity, precision, and long-lasting performance.

Lenovo monitor deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Explore amazing Lenovo monitor deals in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 and give your workspace or gaming setup a premium upgrade. Lenovo monitors are known for their reliable performance, clear visuals, and ergonomic designs that make long hours of use more comfortable.

From sleek full HD displays to advanced models with fast refresh rates, there’s an option to suit every need. With festive discounts, Lenovo monitors become even more budget-friendly. Don’t miss the chance to grab these deals and upgrade smartly this Diwali!

Amazon Deals on printers for home usage

Amazon is offering exciting deals on printers designed for home usage, making it the perfect time to upgrade your setup. From compact inkjet models to efficient all-in-one printers, you’ll find options that suit everyday needs like document printing, scanning, and copying. Top brands such as HP, Canon, and Epson bring user-friendly designs, wireless connectivity, and cost-effective printing solutions.

With festive discounts, these printers combine affordability with convenience. Shop now to bring home a reliable printer that simplifies your daily tasks while saving you money.

Printers for small offices: Amazon deals with up to 50% off

Boost productivity with Amazon’s deals on printers for small offices, now available at up to 50% off. Designed to handle higher workloads, these printers from leading brands like HP, Brother, and Canon deliver fast, reliable, and high-quality prints.

Many models come with duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and multifunction features to make office tasks smoother. With festive discounts, setting up or upgrading your office printer is more affordable than ever. Don’t miss this chance to get professional-grade printers at unbeatable prices.

Inktank printers at up to 50% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Save big on high-efficiency printing with InkTank printers, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Perfect for homes and small offices, these printers offer low-cost, high-volume printing with exceptional clarity and speed.

Top brands like Epson, Canon, and HP bring models that feature easy refilling, wireless connectivity, and multifunction options for scanning and copying. With these festive discounts, you can enjoy long-term savings and hassle-free performance. Upgrade today and make your printing more efficient and economical!

FAQs on printers and monitors Which brands offer the best printer deals on Amazon Sale 2025? Top brands like HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother are offering exciting discounts.

Are monitors under the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale good for gaming? Yes, brands like Acer, BenQ, and Samsung have high-refresh-rate monitors perfect for gaming.

Can I get wireless printers in the Amazon festive deals? Absolutely, many all-in-one and InkTank printers come with Wi-Fi and mobile printing support.

What is the average discount on monitors during the sale? You can find up to 60% off on monitors from leading brands like LG, Lenovo, and Samsung.

Are there multifunction printers included in the offers? Yes, you can grab printers with scan, copy, and print features at great festive prices.

