Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi

Top 5 printers under 5000 that bring you the best of both worlds with quality prints and budget friendly prices

By Kanika Budhiraja
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 12:41 pm IST

For those looking to keep costs down, these top 5 printers under ₹5000 offer good print quality, making them great choices for everyday tasks.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Printer under 5000

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WQ06B

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Wi-Fi Enabled Printer

Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Printer under 5000

Canon Pixma TS307a Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer (Black), Standard

₹3,249

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Thermal Label Printer

SEZNIK DEV Bluetooth Thermal Label + Receipt Printer for Business | Inkless Mini | 203 DPI | Mobile, Desktop Compatible | Upto 2 inch Print | 1 Year Warranty

₹3,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Inkless Mobile Printer

SEZNIK Mini Printer, Ultra HD Print 304 dpi | Inkless | Portable | Bluetooth Compatible with Android iOS | 1 Year Warranty (Mini-UltraHD-Green)

₹3,056

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Printers often cause frustration, especially when poor print quality, paper jams, or slow printing speeds get in the way. For those relying on printers daily, these issues can disrupt work and waste time. Constant maintenance and repairs only add to the frustration, making it harder to get tasks done smoothly.

Top 5 Printers Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 that combine quality and affordability for all users.
Top 5 Printers Under 5000 that combine quality and affordability for all users.

The top 5 printers under 5000 tackle these common problems. Designed for everyday use, they offer consistent results without the usual frustrations. They provide quality prints and keep things running smoothly, making them ideal for regular printing tasks.

Now, let's take a closer look at these options and see which one fits your needs best.

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 is a useful printer under 5000 for those who need basic printing, scanning, and copying at home. It connects through a USB 2.0 port and handles everyday documents with ease.

With its simple setup and clear print quality, this printer suits students or anyone handling light printing tasks. It avoids overcomplication and gets the job done without drawing attention to itself or taking up much space.

Specifications

Type
All-in-One (Print, Copy, Scan)
Connectivity
USB 2.0
Print Speed
7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Colour)
Input Tray
60 sheets
Output Tray
25 sheets
Duty Cycle
Up to 1000 pages

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Easy to use for everyday printing

affiliate-tick

Print, scan, and copy in one device

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No wireless connectivity

affiliate-cross

Ink refills can get expensive over time

Click Here to Buy

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WQ06B

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Simple to use and works well for basic tasks.

Why choose this product?

It handles everyday printing without adding extra features you don’t need.

The Canon Pixma E470 all-in-one printer is a versatile printer under 5000 offering print, scan, and copy features in a compact design. With Wi-Fi connectivity, this printer lets you print wirelessly from smartphones, tablets, and laptops, making it ideal for home use. The ink efficient system ensures cost effective printing, particularly for frequent users.

With its simple setup and ease of use, the Pixma E470 provides quality colour prints at an affordable price, making it a reliable option for students and home offices.

Specifications

Type
All-in-One (Print, Copy, Scan)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Print Speed
8.0 IPM (Black), 4.0 IPM (Colour)
Ink System
Ink Efficient
Input Tray Capacity
60 sheets
Duty Cycle
1000 pages per month

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Wireless printing for easy access from multiple devices

affiliate-tick

Cost-effective ink system for frequent printing

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slower print speed compared to higher-end models

affiliate-cross

No automatic document feeder

Click Here to Buy

Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have appreciated its wireless connectivity and ink-efficient printing.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those looking for a budget friendly printer under 5000 with essential features for everyday use.

The Canon Pixma colour printer a is a single function printer under 5000 that lets you print wirelessly from phones, laptops, and tablets. Designed for those who need occasional prints at home, it’s simple to set up and easy to run with Wi-Fi support built in.

With its flat top surface and sturdy frame, this model can also work with mobile scanning apps to replicate scanned documents. It’s suited for students and home users who want clean prints without extra features.

Specifications

Type
Single Function (Print only)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, USB
Print Speed
Up to 7.7 IPM (Black), 4 IPM (Colour)
Ink Type
Canon PG47, CL57s
Printing Technology
Inkjet
Special Feature
Borderless Printing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Wireless printing for home and student use

affiliate-tick

Compatible with smartphone scanning apps

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No scan or copy feature included

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for frequent high volume use

Click Here to Buy

Canon Pixma TS307a Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer (Black), Standard

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users say it’s easy to use and works well for occasional prints.

Why choose this product?

Works well for basic print needs without requiring extra space or features.

The SEZNIK DEV Bluetooth Thermal Label + Receipt Printer is a printer under 5000, offering an ink-free solution for businesses that need to print receipts and labels. With 203 DPI print quality and the ability to print up to 2 inches wide, it’s ideal for small businesses or personal use, providing flexibility for both mobile and desktop printing.

This mini printer features wireless Bluetooth connectivity, allowing printing from smartphones, tablets, or computers. Its design makes it easy for businesses to maintain operations without the hassle of ink cartridges.

Specifications

Type
Thermal Label + Receipt Printer
Connectivity
Bluetooth (Mobile, Desktop)
Print Quality
203 DPI
Print Width
Up to 2 inches
Special Features
1 Year Warranty, High Speed & Durable, Portable, Thermal Inkless Printing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Wireless Bluetooth compatibility for easy printing on the go

affiliate-tick

Ideal for mobile businesses and small offices

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to 2 inch print width

affiliate-cross

Only supports thermal printing, not suitable for photo printing

Click Here to Buy

SEZNIK DEV Bluetooth Thermal Label + Receipt Printer for Business | Inkless Mini | 203 DPI | Mobile, Desktop Compatible | Upto 2 inch Print | 1 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its portability and ease of use for printing labels and receipts.

Why choose this product?

A great printer under 5000 for businesses looking for an affordable, inkless solution for receipts and labels.

The SEZNIK mini printer is a printer under 5000, offering an ink free solution for businesses and personal use. With wireless Bluetooth compatibility for both Android and iOS devices, it’s best for printing receipts or small documents on the go. The 304 DPI print quality ensures clear, sharp results.

Designed for easy portability, this mini printer features a rechargeable battery, making it convenient for users who need quick printing without the hassle of ink cartridges.

Specifications

Print Quality
Ultra HD 304 DPI
Connectivity
Bluetooth (Android, iOS)
Power Source
Rechargeable battery
Print Width
Up to 2 inches
Compatibility
Android, iOS, Windows

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Wireless printing with Bluetooth compatibility for mobile and desktop devices

affiliate-tick

Ultra HD 304 DPI provides clear, high-quality prints

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to printing up to 2 inches wide

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for printing larger documents

Click Here to Buy

SEZNIK Mini Printer, Ultra HD Print 304 dpi | Inkless | Portable | Bluetooth Compatible with Android iOS | 1 Year Warranty (Mini-UltraHD-Green)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the clear print quality and wireless convenience for mobile printing.

Why choose this product?

This printer under 5000 offers clear, inkless prints at an affordable price.

How does the print resolution (DPI) affect the quality of prints on printers under 5000?

Print resolution, or DPI (dots per inch), determines how clear and detailed your prints are. Printers under 5000 typically offer a resolution of around 203 to 300 DPI, which is sufficient for standard tasks like documents and labels. However, if you need to print high-quality images or detailed graphics, a higher DPI is recommended. For most home or small business users, 203 DPI provides a good balance between cost and print quality.

What role does wireless connectivity play in modern printers, and how does it impact ease of use?

Wireless connectivity allows you to print from smartphones, tablets, or computers without the need for physical connections. This feature is especially useful in home offices or small businesses where multiple devices may need to access the printer. It adds a layer of convenience, allowing for printing from anywhere within range. For a printer under 5000, this is an essential feature that improves functionality without increasing the cost significantly.

What are the advantages of inkless printing in terms of cost and efficiency for printers under 5000?

Inkless printing, as seen in thermal printers, eliminates the need for ink cartridges, reducing overall running costs. These printers are ideal for environments where high-volume printing is necessary, such as in retail or logistics. For printers under 5000, the inkless technology keeps both upfront and operational costs low, making them a popular choice for small businesses or home users who don’t need high-quality photo prints but require efficient, hassle-free printing.

What is the difference between a single function printer and an all-in-one printer, and which is better under 5000?

A single function printer only prints, while an all-in-one printer also copies and scans, offering more versatility. For those looking for basic printing needs, a single function printer under 5000 will suffice. However, if you need scanning or copying capabilities as well, an all-in-one option provides more value. While single-function printers are cheaper, all-in-one printers offer more flexibility for a slightly higher price.

Factors people should consider while purchasing a new printer under 5000 in 2025:

  • Print quality: Check the DPI for clear prints, especially if you print detailed documents or labels.
  • Connectivity: Look for USB or Wi-Fi options for easy printing from mobile devices or computers.
  • Print speed: Consider pages per minute (PPM) if you need faster printing for regular use.
  • Ink cost: Choose printers with affordable ink or toner to keep ongoing costs low.
  • Functionality: Decide if you need an all-in-one printer for scanning and copying, or just printing.

Top 3 features of the best printers under 5000 in 2025:

Top 5 Printers under 5000TypeTechnologyMain Features
HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One PrinterAll-in-One InkjetThermal InkjetPrint, copy, scan; ISO print speeds up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour); manual duplex printing; USB 2.0 connectivity.
Canon PIXMA E470 All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Wi-Fi Ink Efficient Colour PrinterAll-in-One InkjetFINE CartridgePrint resolution up to 4800 x 600 dpi; wireless connectivity; supports PG-47 and CL-57S cartridges; recommended monthly page volume of 50–200 pages.
Canon Pixma TS307a Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour PrinterSingle-Function InkjetFINE CartridgePrint resolution up to 4800 x 1200 dpi; wireless connectivity; supports borderless printing; compact design.
SEZNIK DEV Bluetooth Thermal Label + Receipt PrinterThermal Label PrinterThermal PrintingBluetooth connectivity; prints receipts and labels; compact and lightweight design; no ink or toner required.
SEZNIK Mini Portable Inkless PrinterPortable Thermal PrinterThermal PrintingBluetooth and USB connectivity; inkless printing; compact and lightweight design; compatible with Android and iOS devices.

  • What is the print speed of printers under 5000?

    Most printers under 5000 offer moderate print speeds, typically ranging from 5 to 8 pages per minute (ppm).

  • Do printers under 5000 support colour printing?

    Yes, many models offer colour printing, though the print quality may not match higher-end models.

  • Can I use a printer under 5000 for business purposes?

    These printers are suitable for small business tasks like receipts, invoices, and light document printing.

  • How reliable are printers under 5000?

    Printers under 5000 are generally reliable for basic tasks but may require more maintenance with heavy use.

  • What kind of ink or toner do printers under 5000 use?

    Most use ink cartridges or thermal ink for inkjet or thermal printers, which are affordable but may need regular replacement.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Top 5 printers under 5000 that bring you the best of both worlds with quality prints and budget friendly prices
