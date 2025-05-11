Best HP WiFi printers for everyday professional and personal use: Top 10 picks with the latest features and designs

The best HP WiFi printer offers wireless convenience, dependable performance, and smart features that suit both home and office use. With seamless connectivity, these printers allow users to print directly from smartphones, tablets, or laptops without the need for physical cables. HP’s WiFi printers are known for their compact designs, fast printing speeds, and features such as automatic duplex printing, cloud integration, and easy mobile app control. From basic document printing to high-quality colour photo output, HP covers a wide range of needs with impressive consistency. Check out the best HP WiFi printers for smooth everyday printing

These best printers also support scanning and copying, making them an all-in-one solution for modern users. Choosing the best HP WiFi printer means enjoying efficiency, quality, and hassle-free printing in a compact unit. For anyone looking to upgrade their setup, HP’s range includes some of the best WiFi printer models available today. Enjoy smooth printing with reliable performance and user-friendly features designed to simplify everyday tasks.

The HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One is a sleek, light blue inkjet printer designed to handle everyday printing, scanning, and copying tasks. Its wireless setup, mobile support, and high page yield make it perfect for busy homes or small offices. With vibrant colour printing, smart features, and easy refills, it’s built to simplify your workflow while delivering consistent results across different devices.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Direct Functions Print, Scan, Copy Colour Light Blue Reasons to buy High page yield with included ink bottles Self-healing Wi-Fi ensures stable connectivity Reasons to avoid Slower colour print speed at 5 ppm Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the easy setup, vibrant colour prints, and efficient ink usage, making it ideal for home and small office use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this HP WiFi printer for its seamless connectivity, low-cost printing, and reliable all-in-one performance with smart features.

The HP Smart Tank 580 Printer is a reliable all-in-one solution that prints, scans, and copies with ease. Its fast print speeds, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, and intuitive interface make everyday tasks smoother. With vibrant colour prints, automatic two-sided printing, and a compact design, this printer is ideal for home users or small workspaces needing high efficiency and low running costs.

Specifications Printing Technology InkTank Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Direct Functions Print, Scan, Copy Colour Grey White Reasons to buy Extremely fast print speeds for both colour and black Compact design with two-sided printing Reasons to avoid No automatic document feeder Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage | Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the fast printing speed, sharp output, and smooth setup, especially for bulk tasks in home or office use.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its blazing-fast printing, compact design, wireless connectivity, and premium performance suited for regular, high-volume tasks.

The HP DeskJet Bluebreeze printer is a compact, all-in-one solution for home printing, scanning, and copying. Designed with mobile users in mind, it features quick wireless setup via the HP Smart app and a 35-page automatic document feeder. The dual-band Wi-Fi ensures reliable connectivity, making it a practical choice for daily tasks without taking up much space.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Model HP DeskJet Colour Blue Breeze Reasons to buy Easy mobile setup with HP Smart App Dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset Reasons to avoid Lower print speed for colour pages Click Here to Buy HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its compact build, smooth wireless setup, and quick scanning features—perfect for casual home use.

Why choose this product?

Select this for its mobile-friendly features, ADF convenience, and smooth dual-band Wi-Fi setup in a compact design.

The HP Laser 1008w is a single-function monochrome printer built for crisp document printing. With a compact design, high print speeds, and professional output quality, it's ideal for small office setups. Equipped with both USB and Wi-Fi options, it delivers consistent results and supports everyday printing needs effortlessly.

Specifications Printing Technology Laser Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Colour White Max Print Speed 21 ppm Reasons to buy Fast printing at 21 ppm Compact, space-saving design Reasons to avoid Limited to monochrome prints only Click Here to Buy HP Laser 1008w Printer, Wireless, Single Function, Print, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 714Z9A

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sharp output and high-speed printing, calling it dependable for professional black-and-white documents.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for fast, sharp prints, simple operation, and consistent performance with HP’s trusted laser technology.

The HP Smart Tank 589 is a vibrant and reliable all-in-one printer made for both home and office use. It offers high-speed printing, scanning, and copying, with print speeds reaching 30 ppm (black) and 24 ppm (colour). With its intuitive controls, guided buttons, and support for Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB, this printer is perfect for high-volume, everyday tasks.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Bluetooth, Ethernet Max Print Speed 30 ppm (Mono), 24 ppm (Colour) Colour Magenta Reasons to buy High-speed colour and monochrome printing Multiple connectivity options including Ethernet Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky for small desks Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its vibrant colour prints, fast speed, and ease of use, calling it a dependable option for frequent printing needs.

Why choose this product?

Go for this for fast, high-volume printing, easy operation, and versatile connectivity in a stylish magenta design.

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage in Bluebreeze is an all-in-one wireless inkjet printer designed for everyday home use. It supports print, scan, copy, and mobile fax via the HP Smart app. Featuring a 35-page automatic document feeder and dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset, it ensures productivity and seamless wireless use for personal tasks and remote work needs.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Max Print Speed 8.5 ppm (Mono), 5.5 ppm (Colour) Colour Blue Breeze Reasons to buy Easy mobile setup via HP Smart App Dual-band Wi-Fi with auto-reset for stable wireless printing Reasons to avoid Slower print speeds than laser models Click Here to Buy HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size, ease of setup, and mobile printing features. Many find it ideal for home and student use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for easy wireless printing, scanning, and copying with the added benefit of an automatic document feeder and mobile fax—perfect for home or student use.

The HP Smart Tank 720 is a premium all-in-one colour ink tank printer designed for eco-conscious home and office users. Built from over 25% recycled plastic and EPEAT Silver certified, this printer balances high-speed performance with sustainability. With support for mobile printing, smart guided buttons, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth LE, it’s ideal for those needing reliable, low-cost, high-volume printing.

Specifications Printing Technology Ink Tank Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Max Print Speed 30 ppm (Mono), 24 ppm (Colour) Colour Grey White Reasons to buy High-speed, low-cost printing with ink tank system Smart guided buttons enhance user interaction Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky compared to basic inkjets Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer, Print, Scan & Cope for Office,White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the print quality, ease of ink refill, and wireless performance. Many highlight the sustainability factor and the significant ink savings over time.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want fast, eco-friendly, high-volume printing with excellent wireless and mobile connectivity, backed by HP’s reliable ink tank system.

The HP Smart Tank 670 combines all-in-one functionality with smart features and efficiency-focused design. Perfect for homes or small offices, it lets you print, scan, and copy with ease. With support for auto-duplex printing, smart connectivity options including Bluetooth and Ethernet, and high-volume output of up to 3,000 pages per month, it offers solid performance and excellent value for regular use.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Colour Grey Max Print Speed 12 ppm (Mono), 7 ppm (Colour) Reasons to buy Multiple connectivity options including Ethernet and Bluetooth Smart buttons and LCD for easy operation Reasons to avoid Slower colour print speed compared to other Smart Tank models Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, Multicolor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the print quality, dual-sided printing feature, and ease of setup. Many note that the running cost is very low thanks to the refillable ink tank system, though a few wish it had an ADF for bulk scanning.

Why choose this product?

Select this for auto-duplex printing, a compact yet capable design, and versatile connectivity — perfect for those needing dependable, eco-friendly, and high-volume performance at home or in small teams.

The HP LaserJet Multifunction Printer combines printing, copying, scanning, and faxing capabilities, making it a versatile addition to any home or office. With high-quality monochrome prints, swift printing speeds of up to 21 pages per minute, and reliable connectivity options (Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB), it delivers the speed and performance needed for everyday tasks. Its efficient 40-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) helps streamline workflows, while the included HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge ensures that prints are sharp and precise.

Specifications Printing Technology Laser Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Ethernet Max Print Speed 21 ppm Colour White Reasons to buy All-in-one functionality for added convenience (Print, Copy, Scan, Fax) High-quality monochrome prints with sharp text Reasons to avoid A bit bulky for smaller spaces Click Here to Buy HP Laser MFP 1188fnw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 1-Year Warranty by HP, Black and White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the high-speed printing and the convenience of the all-in-one features, especially the ADF that helps with multi-page scanning and faxing. Some buyers, however, note the printer's size and lack of colour printing may not suit all needs.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you need a robust, reliable printer with all-in-one functionality for small-to-medium office tasks. Its fast print speeds, seamless connectivity, and efficiency features (like the ADF) make it ideal for busy environments where reliability and quality are paramount.

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 is a compact and stylish all-in-one inkjet printer perfect for home office use. Offering printing, scanning, and copying functionalities, this printer is equipped with Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 for seamless connectivity. The printer ensures high-quality prints with its HP 47 Original Black and Tri-color cartridges, producing up to 1300 black pages and 700 color pages. Designed for everyday use, it combines efficiency and style in a sleek Rosewood finish.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Colour Rosewood Max Print Speed 5.5 ppm (Colour), 7.5 ppm (Monochrome) Reasons to buy User-friendly interface with simple navigation via the Icon LCD and LED indicators All-in-one functionality (print, copy, scan) for versatile home office use Reasons to avoid Not ideal for high-volume printing Click Here to Buy HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset WiFi, Smart App Setup, Print per Page Cost Starting at 44paise/Page with 2 Additional Sets of Inks, Ideal for Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the printer's compact size, making it ideal for small spaces, and its reliable wireless connectivity.Some of them find the print speed to be a bit slow, particularly when printing colour documents.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 for a reliable and affordable home office solution.

Are HP Wi-Fi printers easy to set up?

Yes, most HP Wi-Fi printers are simple to set up. With the HP Smart app, you can easily guide the printer through the setup process, connect to Wi-Fi, and start printing in minutes from multiple devices.

Can HP Wi-Fi printers print from mobile devices?

Yes, HP Wi-Fi printers support mobile printing. With the HP Smart app, you can print directly from smartphones and tablets, whether you're at home, the office, or on the go, making it easy to print documents or photos instantly.

What’s the difference between HP Wi-Fi printers and Bluetooth printers?

HP Wi-Fi printers connect to a network, allowing multiple devices to print, while Bluetooth printers link directly to individual devices without needing a network, offering more limited connectivity. Wi-Fi printers are ideal for shared environments, while Bluetooth printers are more suited for single-device use.

Factors to consider before buying best HP wifi printers:

Print Speed : Choose a printer with adequate speed for your needs (e.g., 20-30 ppm for home office use).

: Choose a printer with adequate speed for your needs (e.g., 20-30 ppm for home office use). Print Quality : Ensure the printer offers high resolution for sharp text and images.

: Ensure the printer offers high resolution for sharp text and images. Connectivity : Check for compatibility with Wi-Fi, mobile apps, and cloud services.

: Check for compatibility with Wi-Fi, mobile apps, and cloud services. Ink Cost : Consider printers with affordable ink cartridges or high-yield options for long-term savings.

: Consider printers with affordable ink cartridges or high-yield options for long-term savings. Size and Design : Select a compact design if space is limited in your workspace.

: Select a compact design if space is limited in your workspace. Energy Efficiency : Look for energy-saving features like sleep mode to reduce electricity use.

: Look for energy-saving features like sleep mode to reduce electricity use. Additional Features : Determine if you need extra features like scanning, copying, or automatic duplex printing.

: Determine if you need extra features like scanning, copying, or automatic duplex printing. Support and Warranty: Ensure reliable customer support and warranty coverage for peace of mind.

Top 3 features of the best HP wifi printers:

Best HP wifi printers Printing Technology Connectivity Technology Printer Output HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Colour HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer InkTank Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Colour HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Colour HP Laser 1008w Printer Laser Wi-Fi, USB Monochrome HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Colour HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Colour HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Colour HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer Inkjet Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Colour HP Laser MFP 1188fnw Laser Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Monochrome HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Colour

FAQs on Best HP wifi printers Do I need special ink cartridges for Wi-Fi printers? No, you can use regular ink cartridges. Some models, however, may have specific cartridge models.

How secure is printing on a Wi-Fi printer? Most HP Wi-Fi printers have built-in security features like encryption to protect your data during printing.

Can HP Wi-Fi printers handle both black-and-white and color prints? Yes, most HP Wi-Fi printers support both black-and-white and color printing.

Are HP Wi-Fi printers energy-efficient? Yes, many HP Wi-Fi printers come with energy-saving features like automatic sleep mode to reduce power consumption.

