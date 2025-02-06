Best ink tank printers in 2025: Top 10 picks for cost effective and hassle free printing
Looking for a reliable printer? We've rounded up the best ink tank printers for home and office use.
Our Pick
Best overall
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overallHP Smart Tank 580 Aio WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printers with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle (Upto 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints) + 1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage -Print, Scan & Copy View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor View Details
|
|
|
|
Budget friendlyHP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer with ADF and FAX, Print, Scan & Cope for Office with ADF and FAX View Details
|
₹27,499
|
|
|
Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Brother DCP-T525W (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Ink Tank Printer, 128 MB Memory, Print Up to 15K Pages in Black and 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation View Details
|
₹15,500
|
|
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2770 All-in-one Inktank Colour Printer with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Product Registration View Details
|
₹13,050
|
|
|
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy, Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Pages, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing View Details
|
|
|
|
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 Single Function Ink Tank Colour Printer View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
Finding the right printer can be a challenge, especially with so many options available. Ink tank printers have become a popular choice for home and office users due to their cost efficiency, high page yield, and hassle-free refilling. Unlike traditional cartridge-based printers, these models use refillable ink tanks, significantly reducing printing costs while delivering sharp, vibrant prints. Whether you need an all-in-one printer for scanning and copying or a single-function model for high-volume printing, there’s an ink tank printer to suit every need.
In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 ink tank printers that offer the best balance of quality, speed, and affordability. From wireless connectivity to automatic duplex printing, these printers are packed with features designed for convenience and productivity. Whether you’re a student, a home user, or a small business owner, our carefully curated list will help you choose the perfect printer for your requirements.
Experience reliable performance with the HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Solid Ink Printer. Designed to effortlessly handle print, scan, and copy tasks, this printer combines efficiency with high-quality output. It features solid ink technology that ensures vibrant documents and images, while its user-friendly LCD and multiple connectivity options simplify operations. Ideal for both home and office settings, it offers dependable speed, robust warranty support, and cost-effective printing solutions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast print speeds for office tasks
User-friendly interface simplifies operations
Reasons to avoid
Colour printing speed is relatively slow
Limited output tray capacity hinders bulk tasks
HP Smart Tank 580 Aio WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printers with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle (Upto 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints) + 1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage -Print, Scan & Copy
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the printer’s quality and suitability for home use. However, opinions vary on speed, setup, value for money, and overall print quality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its reliable quality and home-friendly features, but keep in mind mixed reviews on speed, setup, and value.
Discover the efficiency of the HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Printer. Ideal for home environments, this versatile device effortlessly handles print, scan, and copy tasks while supporting automatic duplex printing. With multiple connectivity options including Wi‑Fi, USB, and Bluetooth, it delivers clear, vibrant prints and streamlined performance. Its compact design and robust support features make it a dependable, cost-effective solution for daily printing needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile connectivity enhances seamless workflow
Automatic duplex printing saves valuable time
Reasons to avoid
Limited paper capacity for heavy use
Colour printing is slightly slower than expected
HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the duplex printing and Wi-Fi connectivity, considering it great for office use. However, opinions vary on print quality, installation, speed, and overall functionality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its duplex printing, Wi-Fi features, and value for money, but consider mixed reviews on speed, connectivity, and ease of setup.
Also read: Best laser printers: Top 8 models for home and office use with excellent performance
Elevate your office productivity with the HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer featuring ADF and fax capabilities. This high-performance printer efficiently manages print, scan, copy, and fax tasks while offering automatic duplex printing and a 35-sheet document feeder. Dual‑band Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth LE, and USB connectivity provide reliable connections. Ideal for busy offices, it delivers robust performance, versatile media support and warranty options for peace of mind.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High productivity with auto duplex printing
Robust connectivity improves office efficiency
Reasons to avoid
Bulkier design limits workspace flexibility
Higher initial costs may deter budget users
HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer with ADF and FAX, Print, Scan & Cope for Office with ADF and FAX
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the easy setup with HP Smart app and wireless connectivity. However, some report build quality issues, paper jams, and mixed opinions on speed and value.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its hassle-free setup and wireless features, but be aware of concerns about build quality, paper jams, and overall performance.
Enjoy exceptional cost-efficiency with the Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer, designed exclusively for home use. This printer offers rapid, high-quality colour and black printing with impressive resolution and A3 capability. Its compact design, low power consumption, and user-friendly setup make it an ideal choice for personal projects. With essential ink bottles and reliable performance, it promises affordability and simplicity for everyday printing tasks, ensuring consistent quality every time.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High‑speed printing enhances productivity
A3 capability broadens document options
Reasons to avoid
Lacks scanning functionality for versatility
Smaller paper capacity for extensive tasks
Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the printer’s good print quality, low-cost colour printing, and easy setup. However, opinions vary on print speed and paper capacity.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its affordability, ease of use, and compact design. However, consider the mixed reviews on speed and capacity.
Also read: Best all-in-one printer: Upgrade your printing experience with top 10 models for home or office
Discover the efficiency of the Brother DCP-T525W Print Scan Copy WiFi Ink Tank Printer, ideal for both home and office use. It offers robust functionality with refillable ink bottle technology, ensuring low operating costs and high page yields. With versatile connectivity, including Wi‑Fi and USB, and exceptional scanning resolution, this printer handles diverse tasks with ease. Its extra-black ink bottle enhances reliability and performance for extended printing projects efficiently.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Refillable ink bottles reduce costs
Versatile functions suit diverse tasks
Reasons to avoid
Heavy design limits portability
Ink refilling process can be messy
Brother DCP-T525W (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Ink Tank Printer, 128 MB Memory, Print Up to 15K Pages in Black and 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the easy setup, good print and image quality, and convenient all-in-one features. However, opinions vary on print speed, wireless connectivity, and scanning.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its user-friendly setup and versatile printing, scanning, and copying features, but be mindful of varying opinions on speed and connectivity.
Enhance your printing experience with the Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2770 All-in-one Inktank Colour Printer, built for both home and office environments. It performs print, scan, and copy functions while delivering vibrant, detailed images and documents. With a compact design and energy-saving operation, this printer offers borderless printing and reliability. Backed by an additional one‑year warranty, it is an excellent choice for users seeking cost‑effective, high‑quality output without compromising on performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Economical inktank reduces printing costs
Compact design ideal for small spaces
Reasons to avoid
No mobile connectivity option available
Lacks automatic duplex printing functionality
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2770 All-in-one Inktank Colour Printer with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Product Registration
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the printer's good print quality, easy installation, and fast printing speed. It’s considered an economical choice due to its low ink consumption.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its value for money, fast print speed, and low ink consumption, making it a cost-effective option for regular printing needs.
Also read: Best home printers: Top 10 models for quality printing and convenient home use, all at your fingertips
Experience dependable performance with the HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer, designed to serve both home and office environments. This versatile printer offers print, scan, and copy functions complemented by high-capacity ink tanks and a user-friendly LCD interface. It provides wireless connectivity via Wi‑Fi and USB, ensuring seamless operations. Enjoy print speeds and a reliable 1‑year warranty, making it an attractive option for users requiring reliable printing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High capacity ink tank reduces refills
Wireless connectivity offers printing flexibility
Reasons to avoid
Moderate print speed may disappoint
Limited tray capacity for bulk printing
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy, Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Pages, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the printer's value for money and colour quality. However, there are mixed opinions on durability, print quality, speed, and wireless connectivity.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its great value and colour quality, but consider mixed reviews on durability, functionality, and overall performance.
Optimise your home office with the Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi‑Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer, a compact and economical solution. Designed for print, scan, and copy tasks with duplex printing capability, this printer uses heat‑free technology for energy efficiency and reduced maintenance. Its smart Wi‑Fi and app‑enabled setup ensure easy operation, while its space‑saving design and spill‑free refilling make it ideal for budget‑conscious users seeking reliable, high‑quality output on media sizes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Duplex printing boosts productivity significantly
Smart connectivity enables effortless wireless setup
Reasons to avoid
Limited scan quality may sometimes disappoint
Small print capacity for heavy workloads
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the printer suitable for home and small office use with moderate printing needs. However, there are mixed opinions on functionality, print quality, and speed.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for home or small office use, but be aware of varying opinions on its functionality, print speed, and value for money.
Also read: Best printers and scanners: Buying guide for 10 best picks
Experience affordable, high‑quality printing with the Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 Single Function Ink Tank Colour Printer. Specially designed for home and small office use, it offers reliable, cost‑effective colour printing with excellent page yields. Although lacking an LCD display and Mac compatibility, it supports a wide range of paper sizes with impressive resolution. Ideal for regular or heavy usage, this printer delivers performance while minimising operational expenses and maintenance needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High page yield extends printing intervals
Cost‑effective solution for everyday printing
Reasons to avoid
No LCD display reduces ease of use
Mac incompatibility limits user options
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 Single Function Ink Tank Colour Printer
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the good print quality, ease of use, and value for money. However, some report compatibility issues, and opinions differ on print speed and ink consumption.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its good quality, ease of use, and value for money, but be mindful of potential compatibility concerns and varying views on speed and ink consumption.
Enhance your productivity with the Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer, an excellent choice for home and small offices. This versatile printer offers reliable print, scan, and copy functions along with energy‑efficient, heat‑free technology. Its space‑saving design and spill‑free refilling system minimise maintenance and operational costs. With broad operating system compatibility and high‑resolution output, it is an ideal, cost‑effective solution for users demanding consistent performance and quality results.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Eco‑friendly technology reduces operating expenses
Versatile functions suit diverse home needs
Reasons to avoid
Limited connectivity options restrict versatility
No automatic duplex printing is available
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the printer’s reasonable price, easy setup, and user-friendly touch panel with OTG connectivity. However, some report scanner issues and mixed opinions on print quality and speed.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its ease of use, reasonable price, and convenient features, but consider mixed reviews on scanner functionality and print speed.
Factors to consider when buying an ink tank printer
- Print quality and resolution – ensure the printer offers high-resolution printing for sharp text and vibrant images.
- Printing speed – check the pages per minute (ppm) to match your workload requirements.
- Cost per print – compare ink consumption and page yield to determine long-term affordability.
- Connectivity options – look for Wi-Fi, USB, and Bluetooth for seamless printing from multiple devices.
- All-in-one functionality – if you need scanning and copying, choose a multi-function ink tank printer.
- Automatic duplex printing – saves paper by printing on both sides automatically.
- Paper handling capacity – consider input and output tray sizes to avoid frequent refills.
- Ease of refilling – opt for a spill-free ink tank system for hassle-free refills.
- Maintenance and durability – check for user-friendly maintenance features and long-term reliability.
Are ink tank printers better than cartridge printers?
Yes, ink tank printers are more cost-effective for high-volume printing. They have refillable tanks, reducing ink costs and waste. They also offer better page yields and lower cost per print, making them ideal for home and office use compared to traditional cartridge printers.
What should you consider before buying an ink tank printer?
Consider print speed, resolution, connectivity options, and maintenance costs. If you need scanning and copying, opt for an all-in-one model. Wireless connectivity is useful for remote printing, while duplex printing can save paper. Choose a printer based on your usage needs and budget.
Top 3 features of best ink tank printers
Ink tank printers
Print Speed (Black/Colour)
Max Print Resolution
Connectivity Options
|HP Smart Tank 580
|12 ppm / 5 ppm
|1200 x 1200 dpi
|Wi-Fi, USB
|HP Smart Tank 670
|12 ppm / 7 ppm
|1200 x 1200 dpi
|Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth
|HP Smart Tank 790
|15 ppm / 9 ppm
|1200 x 1200 dpi
|Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth
|Epson EcoTank L130
|27 ppm / 15 ppm
|5760 x 1440 dpi
|USB
|Brother DCP-T525W
|30 ppm / 12 ppm
|1200 x 6000 dpi
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Canon PIXMA G2770
|11 ipm / 6 ipm
|4800 x 1200 dpi
|USB
|HP Smart Tank 589
|12 ppm / 5 ppm
|1200 x 1200 dpi
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Epson EcoTank L3252
|10ipm/5.0ipm
|5760 x 1440 dpi
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Canon PIXMA G1010
|8.8 ipm / 5 ipm
|4800 x 1200 dpi
|USB
|Epson EcoTank L3211
|7ipm/3.7ipm
|5760 x 1440 dpi
|USB
Similar articles for you
Best printers for home use: Switch to high quality printing with these top 8 reliable options
Best HP WiFi printers: Top 8 options for seamless wireless printing solutions for home and office needs
Best printers for office use: 10 picks that will enhance your workplace productivity and efficiency
Best colour printer: Top 10 models for stunning and high quality prints for home and office
FAQs
- How long does ink last in an ink tank printer?
Ink tank printers can print thousands of pages before requiring a refill, depending on usage and model.
- Do ink tank printers dry out if not used regularly?
Yes, ink can dry up if left unused for long periods. Printing occasionally helps prevent clogging.
- Are ink tank printers good for photo printing?
Yes, they offer high-resolution printing, but specialised photo printers provide better colour accuracy.
- Do ink tank printers support wireless printing?
Many models come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing printing from smartphones and laptops.
- Is an ink tank printer cost-effective for home use?
Yes, they have a lower cost per print, making them ideal for frequent home and office printing.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.