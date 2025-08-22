Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Best HP printers of 2025: Top laser, inkjet and all-in-one picks for every need

Amit Rahi
Aug 22, 2025 05:03 pm IST

These HP printers of 2025 deliver sharp prints, smart features, and reliability, with options in laser, inkjet, and all-in-one categories.

Best overall

HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer View Details checkDetails

₹24,790

HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage | Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints View Details checkDetails

₹14,400

All in one printer

HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

Ink tank printer

HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Budget friendly

HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer, Print, Scan & Copy for Office, White View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Value for money

HP Laser MFP 1188w, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

HP continues to lead the printing market with devices that balance quality, performance, and innovation. Whether you need crisp documents, vibrant photos, or an all-rounder for work and home, HP offers a wide range of printers to suit every requirement.

Print smarter with HP’s best solutions.

In this article, we’ve rounded up the best HP printers of 2025, including laser, inkjet, and all-in-one models. From fast office workhorses to compact home printers, these machines combine advanced features, affordable running costs, and trusted reliability for all your printing needs.

The HP Laserjet Pro M126nw is a versatile all-in-one printer designed for print, copy, and scan functions. It delivers crisp monochrome printouts at speeds up to 21 ppm, ideal for small office use. The unit supports connectivity via USB, fast Ethernet, and Wi-Fi, providing seamless integration into most home and office networks. Its compact design includes a 2-line LCD and multiple control buttons for easy operation.

It offers compatibility with diverse media sizes, handling up to 150-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacity. The included HP 88A toner cartridge ensures sharp, reliable prints with a high page yield. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this printer meets the everyday needs of businesses requiring dependable monochrome printing.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Monochrome Laser
Print Speed
Up to 21 ppm
Connectivity
USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Input Capacity
150 sheets
Output Capacity
100 sheets

Reasons to buy

Multifunction capabilities

Multiple connectivity options

Reasons to avoid

Mixed user feedback on Wi-Fi setup

Scanning speed can be slow

HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find it good for office use, appreciating value and low toner costs. However, installation and wireless connectivity receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Choose this printer for monochrome multifunctionality, reliable connectivity, and efficient handling of various media types for small and medium businesses.

The HP Smart Tank 580 combines print, scan, and copy functionality with an ink tank system delivering high-volume output. It supports printing speeds of up to 30 ppm in black and 24 ppm in color, providing fast turnaround for home or office projects. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct, enhancing device compatibility.

Its user-friendly interface features a 1.2-inch icon LCD and dedicated buttons for streamlined operation. Designed to support affordable printing with included solid ink bottles, this model ensures vibrant color output and efficient management of print tasks.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Ink Tank (Solid Ink)
Print Speed
30 ppm (Black), 24 ppm (Color)
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi
Input Capacity
100 sheets
Output Capacity
30 sheets

Reasons to buy

High-speed color printing

Multiple connectivity options

Reasons to avoid

Duplex printing and Wi-Fi connectivity have issues

Variable print quality reported

HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage | Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its ease of use and printing speed but note problems with duplex printing and wireless connectivity.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for users seeking fast, high-volume color printing with versatile connectivity and affordable ink management.

HP Ink Advantage 2878 is designed for home use, featuring print, scan, and copy capabilities. It offers modest speeds of up to 7.5 ppm for black and 5.5 ppm for color prints, suitable for occasional tasks. Connectivity is primarily wireless via Wi-Fi, facilitating mobile printing through the HP Smart app.

This compact device supports a range of media sizes and is simple to set up, though user experience varies. Ink cartridges require frequent replacement, which may impact running costs. It suits customers prioritizing affordability and basic multifunction operation.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Inkjet
Print Speed
7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Color)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Input Capacity
Moderate (various media sizes)
Output Capacity
Moderate

Reasons to buy

Wireless printing convenience

Compact for home use

Reasons to avoid

Slow print speed

Frequent ink replacements

HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Mixed reviews on ease of use and print quality, some users report slow speeds and high ink usage.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for a compact, affordable wireless inkjet suitable for low-volume home printing and scanning.

The HP Laser 1008W is a single-function monochrome laser printer ideal for straightforward, high-quality document printing. It delivers up to 21 ppm print speed with crisp text clarity and supports Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. The compact size is well-suited for home offices or small workgroups.

Equipped with a 150-sheet input and 100-sheet output tray, it provides versatility in handling various paper sizes. The unit is backed by a 1-year warranty and includes easy-to-use control interfaces with LED indicators for simple monitoring.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Monochrome Laser
Print Speed
21 ppm
Connectivity
USB, Wi-Fi
Input Capacity
150 sheets
Output Capacity
100 sheets

Reasons to buy

Fast monochrome printing

Compact form factor

Reasons to avoid

Mixed reports on Wi-Fi reliability

Limited to black and white printing

HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The printer is compact and delivers quality prints, though issues with Wi-Fi and printer setup have been reported.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users needing fast, reliable monochrome printing in small office environments with simple connectivity.

The HP Smart Tank 589 is an all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home and office use, offering print, scan, and copy functions. It features high print speeds up to 30 ppm in black and 24 ppm in color. The device supports USB and Wi-Fi connectivity, making printing flexible and convenient.

Its large input (100 sheets) and output (30 sheets) trays support various media sizes. User interface includes an intuitive 1.2-inch icon LCD with several control buttons. It comes with original ink bottles to ensure vibrant prints and has a 1-year warranty.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Inkjet
Print Speed
30 ppm (Black), 24 ppm (Color)
Connectivity
USB, Wi-Fi
Input Capacity
100 sheets
Output Capacity
30 sheets

Reasons to buy

Fast, vibrant color printing

User-friendly interface

Reasons to avoid

Mixed feedback on print quality

Connectivity glitches reported

HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Positive remarks for easy installation and print quality, with some users having connectivity and speed issues.

Why choose this product?

Suitable for users needing fast, colorful prints and multifunction capability with simple controls.

This all-in-one HP Smart Tank 720 printer enables printing, scanning, and copying with wireless convenience. Featuring auto-duplex printing and smart ink tanks, it helps users manage ink efficiently and reduces paper waste. The machine prints up to 30 ppm for monochrome and 24 ppm for color in draft mode.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB for versatile device integration. Its guided buttons and compact design suit home and office environments, while the flatbed scanner supports various document types.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Ink Tank
Print Speed
30 ppm (Black), 24 ppm (Color)
Connectivity
USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Features
Auto-Duplex, ID Copy
Input Capacity
Moderate

Reasons to buy

Automatic double-sided printing

Multiple wireless connectivity options

Reasons to avoid

Draft mode speeds may be slower in quality mode

Higher upfront cost than some inkjets

HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer, Print, Scan & Copy for Office, White

Why choose this product?

Great choice for efficient duplex printing and easy ink management in mixed office environments.

Designed for home and small office use, the HP Ink Advantage 4278 offers print, scan, and copy capabilities plus a 35-sheet automatic document feeder. It supports USB and Wi-Fi connectivity and prints with speeds of up to 8.5 ppm black and 5.5 ppm color.

Setup is facilitated by the HP Smart app; however, users report mixed experiences on speed, scan quality, and wireless reliability.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Inkjet
Print Speed
8.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Color)
Connectivity
USB, Wi-Fi
Features
Automatic Document Feeder
Input Capacity
Moderate

Reasons to buy

Includes ADF for multi-page scanning

Mobile printing support

Reasons to avoid

Slow print speeds

Wi-Fi connection issues reported

HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find setup simple but faced issues with printing speed, ADF, and wireless connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for low-volume users needing scanning and copying with mobile print convenience.

The HP Laser MFP 1188w combines print, scan, and copy functions in a monochrome laser format suitable for small offices. It prints up to 21 ppm, delivering fast document output. Connectivity through Ethernet, USB, and Wi-Fi supports various setups.

The printer offers 150-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacities with multiple media size compatibility. The 2-line LCD and control buttons enhance user experience. It comes with a one-year warranty for confidence in performance.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Monochrome Laser
Print Speed
21 ppm
Connectivity
Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi
Input Capacity
150 sheets
Output Capacity
100 sheets

Reasons to buy

Reliable multifunction laser printing

Multiple connectivity methods

Reasons to avoid

Mixed user reviews on Wi-Fi reliability

Build quality occasionally criticized

HP Laser MFP 1188w, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Purchasers appreciate compact size and scanning; however, Wi-Fi issues and toner reliability vary.

Why choose this product?

Good option for monochrome multifunction with versatile connectivity.

HP Deskjet 2820 is a budget-friendly inkjet all-in-one printer featuring print, scan, and copy functions. It supports USB and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling printing from multiple devices. Page yields are moderate with print speeds of 7.5 ppm for black and 5.15 ppm for color.

It supports duplex printing and various paper sizes. Users report mixed experiences regarding print quality and ink consumption.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Inkjet
Print Speed
7.5 ppm (Black), 5.15 ppm (Color)
Connectivity
USB, Wi-Fi
Features
Auto-Duplex
Input Capacity
60 sheets

Reasons to buy

Affordable multifunction

Duplex printing capability

Reasons to avoid

Slow printing speeds

High ink consumption

HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Some users praise affordability; others find print speed and ink costs disappointing.

Why choose this product?

Choose for entry-level multifunction inkjet with wireless convenience.

The HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw is a monochrome multifunction laser printer ideal for high-volume users. It offers fast printing speeds up to 22 ppm, auto-duplex printing, and a 40-sheet automatic document feeder for increased productivity.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB, and Bluetooth LE. The large 250-sheet input tray and 100-sheet output provide extended capacity. The printer supports multiple media sizes and operates with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Monochrome Laser
Print Speed
22 ppm
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi
Input Capacity
250 sheets
Features
Auto-Duplex, 40-sheet ADF

Reasons to buy

High throughput and automation

Extensive connectivity options

Reasons to avoid

Bulky footprint

Relatively high initial cost

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A

Why choose this product?

Best suited for busy home offices or small businesses requiring fast, automated monochrome printing.

Factors to consider when buying an HP printer

  • Printer Type: Laser printers are ideal for high-volume document printing, while inkjet models excel at producing detailed photos and mixed-use tasks. All-in-one printers combine scanning, copying, and faxing for convenience.
  • Print Speed and Volume: If you print often, look for high page-per-minute (PPM) speeds and large monthly duty cycles. Casual users can opt for compact, slower models.
  • Print Quality: Resolution matters for professional reports and photo printing. HP’s inkjets generally offer sharper images, while lasers excel at text clarity.
  • Connectivity Options: Modern HP printers support Wi-Fi, mobile printing, Bluetooth, and even cloud integration. Ensure your choice supports the devices you use daily.
  • Running Costs: Consider ink or toner replacement prices. HP’s Instant Ink subscription and high-yield cartridges help reduce long-term expenses.

Which HP printer type is best for home use?

Inkjet or all-in-one printers are best for homes since they handle documents and photos well. They’re compact, affordable, and versatile for family needs.

Are HP laser printers good for offices?

Yes, HP laser printers are built for speed and efficiency, perfect for large volumes. They also offer lower running costs over time compared to inkjets.

Is an all-in-one printer worth the extra cost?

Definitely, especially for households or small offices. They combine printing, scanning, and copying, saving space and offering better value.

Top 3 features of best HP printers

HP printersPrinting TechnologyMax Print Speed (Mono/Color)Connectivity
HP Laserjet Pro M126nwMonochrome Laser21 ppm / N/AUSB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
HP Smart Tank 580Ink Tank (Solid Ink)30 ppm Mono / 24 ppm ColorBluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi
HP Ink Advantage 2878Inkjet7.5 ppm Mono / 5.5 ppm ColorWi-Fi
HP Laser 1008WMonochrome Laser21 ppm / N/AUSB, Wi-Fi
HP Smart Tank 589Inkjet30 ppm Mono / 24 ppm ColorUSB, Wi-Fi
HP Smart Tank 720Ink Tank30 ppm Mono / 24 ppm ColorBluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi
HP Ink Advantage 4278Inkjet8.5 ppm Mono / 5.5 ppm ColorUSB, Wi-Fi
HP Laser MFP 1188wMonochrome Laser21 ppm / N/AEthernet, USB, Wi-Fi
HP Deskjet 2820Inkjet7.5 ppm Mono / 5.15 ppm ColorUSB, Wi-Fi
HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdwMonochrome Laser22 ppm / N/ABluetooth, Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi

Similar articles for you

Top 9 printers for business in 2025 that you can count on for efficiency and crisp, clean output

10 must-have printers for printing holiday homework at home with wireless, compact design, fast printing, and easy setup

Best inkless printer in 2025: Top 10 portable, high-quality, eco-friendly printers compatible with mobile devices

Best ink tank printers in 2025: Top 10 picks for cost effective and hassle free printing

  • Do HP printers support wireless printing?

    Yes, most modern HP printers support Wi-Fi, mobile apps, and cloud services. This makes printing from phones and laptops very convenient.

  • Are HP inkjet printers good for photo printing?

    Yes, they deliver sharp, colourful, and detailed photos. For the best results, use high-quality paper and original HP ink.

  • How long do HP printers typically last?

    On average, HP printers last 4–6 years with proper care. Regular maintenance and genuine supplies extend their lifespan.

  • Do HP printers work with Mac and Windows?

    Yes, HP printers are compatible with both systems. Drivers and apps are available for smooth setup across platforms.

  • Are HP printers expensive to maintain?

    Not necessarily. With Instant Ink or high-yield cartridges, HP offers cost-effective solutions for both home and office users.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

