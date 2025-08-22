Best HP printers of 2025: Top laser, inkjet and all-in-one picks for every need

HP continues to lead the printing market with devices that balance quality, performance, and innovation. Whether you need crisp documents, vibrant photos, or an all-rounder for work and home, HP offers a wide range of printers to suit every requirement. Print smarter with HP’s best solutions.

In this article, we’ve rounded up the best HP printers of 2025, including laser, inkjet, and all-in-one models. From fast office workhorses to compact home printers, these machines combine advanced features, affordable running costs, and trusted reliability for all your printing needs.

Loading Suggestions...

The HP Laserjet Pro M126nw is a versatile all-in-one printer designed for print, copy, and scan functions. It delivers crisp monochrome printouts at speeds up to 21 ppm, ideal for small office use. The unit supports connectivity via USB, fast Ethernet, and Wi-Fi, providing seamless integration into most home and office networks. Its compact design includes a 2-line LCD and multiple control buttons for easy operation.

It offers compatibility with diverse media sizes, handling up to 150-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacity. The included HP 88A toner cartridge ensures sharp, reliable prints with a high page yield. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this printer meets the everyday needs of businesses requiring dependable monochrome printing.

Specifications Printing Technology Monochrome Laser Print Speed Up to 21 ppm Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Input Capacity 150 sheets Output Capacity 100 sheets Reasons to buy Multifunction capabilities Multiple connectivity options Reasons to avoid Mixed user feedback on Wi-Fi setup Scanning speed can be slow Click Here to Buy HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find it good for office use, appreciating value and low toner costs. However, installation and wireless connectivity receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Choose this printer for monochrome multifunctionality, reliable connectivity, and efficient handling of various media types for small and medium businesses.

Loading Suggestions...

The HP Smart Tank 580 combines print, scan, and copy functionality with an ink tank system delivering high-volume output. It supports printing speeds of up to 30 ppm in black and 24 ppm in color, providing fast turnaround for home or office projects. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct, enhancing device compatibility.

Its user-friendly interface features a 1.2-inch icon LCD and dedicated buttons for streamlined operation. Designed to support affordable printing with included solid ink bottles, this model ensures vibrant color output and efficient management of print tasks.

Specifications Printing Technology Ink Tank (Solid Ink) Print Speed 30 ppm (Black), 24 ppm (Color) Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi Input Capacity 100 sheets Output Capacity 30 sheets Reasons to buy High-speed color printing Multiple connectivity options Reasons to avoid Duplex printing and Wi-Fi connectivity have issues Variable print quality reported Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage | Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its ease of use and printing speed but note problems with duplex printing and wireless connectivity.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for users seeking fast, high-volume color printing with versatile connectivity and affordable ink management.

Loading Suggestions...

HP Ink Advantage 2878 is designed for home use, featuring print, scan, and copy capabilities. It offers modest speeds of up to 7.5 ppm for black and 5.5 ppm for color prints, suitable for occasional tasks. Connectivity is primarily wireless via Wi-Fi, facilitating mobile printing through the HP Smart app.

This compact device supports a range of media sizes and is simple to set up, though user experience varies. Ink cartridges require frequent replacement, which may impact running costs. It suits customers prioritizing affordability and basic multifunction operation.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Print Speed 7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Color) Connectivity Wi-Fi Input Capacity Moderate (various media sizes) Output Capacity Moderate Reasons to buy Wireless printing convenience Compact for home use Reasons to avoid Slow print speed Frequent ink replacements Click Here to Buy HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Mixed reviews on ease of use and print quality, some users report slow speeds and high ink usage.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for a compact, affordable wireless inkjet suitable for low-volume home printing and scanning.

Loading Suggestions...

The HP Laser 1008W is a single-function monochrome laser printer ideal for straightforward, high-quality document printing. It delivers up to 21 ppm print speed with crisp text clarity and supports Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. The compact size is well-suited for home offices or small workgroups.

Equipped with a 150-sheet input and 100-sheet output tray, it provides versatility in handling various paper sizes. The unit is backed by a 1-year warranty and includes easy-to-use control interfaces with LED indicators for simple monitoring.

Specifications Printing Technology Monochrome Laser Print Speed 21 ppm Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Input Capacity 150 sheets Output Capacity 100 sheets Reasons to buy Fast monochrome printing Compact form factor Reasons to avoid Mixed reports on Wi-Fi reliability Limited to black and white printing Click Here to Buy HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The printer is compact and delivers quality prints, though issues with Wi-Fi and printer setup have been reported.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users needing fast, reliable monochrome printing in small office environments with simple connectivity.

Loading Suggestions...

The HP Smart Tank 589 is an all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home and office use, offering print, scan, and copy functions. It features high print speeds up to 30 ppm in black and 24 ppm in color. The device supports USB and Wi-Fi connectivity, making printing flexible and convenient.

Its large input (100 sheets) and output (30 sheets) trays support various media sizes. User interface includes an intuitive 1.2-inch icon LCD with several control buttons. It comes with original ink bottles to ensure vibrant prints and has a 1-year warranty.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Print Speed 30 ppm (Black), 24 ppm (Color) Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Input Capacity 100 sheets Output Capacity 30 sheets Reasons to buy Fast, vibrant color printing User-friendly interface Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on print quality Connectivity glitches reported Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Positive remarks for easy installation and print quality, with some users having connectivity and speed issues.

Why choose this product?

Suitable for users needing fast, colorful prints and multifunction capability with simple controls.

Loading Suggestions...

This all-in-one HP Smart Tank 720 printer enables printing, scanning, and copying with wireless convenience. Featuring auto-duplex printing and smart ink tanks, it helps users manage ink efficiently and reduces paper waste. The machine prints up to 30 ppm for monochrome and 24 ppm for color in draft mode.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB for versatile device integration. Its guided buttons and compact design suit home and office environments, while the flatbed scanner supports various document types.

Specifications Printing Technology Ink Tank Print Speed 30 ppm (Black), 24 ppm (Color) Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Features Auto-Duplex, ID Copy Input Capacity Moderate Reasons to buy Automatic double-sided printing Multiple wireless connectivity options Reasons to avoid Draft mode speeds may be slower in quality mode Higher upfront cost than some inkjets Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer, Print, Scan & Copy for Office, White

Why choose this product?

Great choice for efficient duplex printing and easy ink management in mixed office environments.

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for home and small office use, the HP Ink Advantage 4278 offers print, scan, and copy capabilities plus a 35-sheet automatic document feeder. It supports USB and Wi-Fi connectivity and prints with speeds of up to 8.5 ppm black and 5.5 ppm color.

Setup is facilitated by the HP Smart app; however, users report mixed experiences on speed, scan quality, and wireless reliability.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Print Speed 8.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Color) Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Features Automatic Document Feeder Input Capacity Moderate Reasons to buy Includes ADF for multi-page scanning Mobile printing support Reasons to avoid Slow print speeds Wi-Fi connection issues reported Click Here to Buy HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find setup simple but faced issues with printing speed, ADF, and wireless connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for low-volume users needing scanning and copying with mobile print convenience.

Loading Suggestions...

The HP Laser MFP 1188w combines print, scan, and copy functions in a monochrome laser format suitable for small offices. It prints up to 21 ppm, delivering fast document output. Connectivity through Ethernet, USB, and Wi-Fi supports various setups.

The printer offers 150-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacities with multiple media size compatibility. The 2-line LCD and control buttons enhance user experience. It comes with a one-year warranty for confidence in performance.

Specifications Printing Technology Monochrome Laser Print Speed 21 ppm Connectivity Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi Input Capacity 150 sheets Output Capacity 100 sheets Reasons to buy Reliable multifunction laser printing Multiple connectivity methods Reasons to avoid Mixed user reviews on Wi-Fi reliability Build quality occasionally criticized Click Here to Buy HP Laser MFP 1188w, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Purchasers appreciate compact size and scanning; however, Wi-Fi issues and toner reliability vary.

Why choose this product?

Good option for monochrome multifunction with versatile connectivity.

Loading Suggestions...

HP Deskjet 2820 is a budget-friendly inkjet all-in-one printer featuring print, scan, and copy functions. It supports USB and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling printing from multiple devices. Page yields are moderate with print speeds of 7.5 ppm for black and 5.15 ppm for color.

It supports duplex printing and various paper sizes. Users report mixed experiences regarding print quality and ink consumption.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Print Speed 7.5 ppm (Black), 5.15 ppm (Color) Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Features Auto-Duplex Input Capacity 60 sheets Reasons to buy Affordable multifunction Duplex printing capability Reasons to avoid Slow printing speeds High ink consumption Click Here to Buy HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Some users praise affordability; others find print speed and ink costs disappointing.

Why choose this product?

Choose for entry-level multifunction inkjet with wireless convenience.

Loading Suggestions...

The HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw is a monochrome multifunction laser printer ideal for high-volume users. It offers fast printing speeds up to 22 ppm, auto-duplex printing, and a 40-sheet automatic document feeder for increased productivity.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB, and Bluetooth LE. The large 250-sheet input tray and 100-sheet output provide extended capacity. The printer supports multiple media sizes and operates with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications Printing Technology Monochrome Laser Print Speed 22 ppm Connectivity Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi Input Capacity 250 sheets Features Auto-Duplex, 40-sheet ADF Reasons to buy High throughput and automation Extensive connectivity options Reasons to avoid Bulky footprint Relatively high initial cost Click Here to Buy HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A

Why choose this product?

Best suited for busy home offices or small businesses requiring fast, automated monochrome printing.

Factors to consider when buying an HP printer

Printer Type : Laser printers are ideal for high-volume document printing, while inkjet models excel at producing detailed photos and mixed-use tasks. All-in-one printers combine scanning, copying, and faxing for convenience.

: Laser printers are ideal for high-volume document printing, while inkjet models excel at producing detailed photos and mixed-use tasks. All-in-one printers combine scanning, copying, and faxing for convenience. Print Speed and Volume : If you print often, look for high page-per-minute (PPM) speeds and large monthly duty cycles. Casual users can opt for compact, slower models.

: If you print often, look for high page-per-minute (PPM) speeds and large monthly duty cycles. Casual users can opt for compact, slower models. Print Quality : Resolution matters for professional reports and photo printing. HP’s inkjets generally offer sharper images, while lasers excel at text clarity.

: Resolution matters for professional reports and photo printing. HP’s inkjets generally offer sharper images, while lasers excel at text clarity. Connectivity Options : Modern HP printers support Wi-Fi, mobile printing, Bluetooth, and even cloud integration. Ensure your choice supports the devices you use daily.

: Modern HP printers support Wi-Fi, mobile printing, Bluetooth, and even cloud integration. Ensure your choice supports the devices you use daily. Running Costs: Consider ink or toner replacement prices. HP’s Instant Ink subscription and high-yield cartridges help reduce long-term expenses.

Which HP printer type is best for home use?

Inkjet or all-in-one printers are best for homes since they handle documents and photos well. They’re compact, affordable, and versatile for family needs.

Are HP laser printers good for offices?

Yes, HP laser printers are built for speed and efficiency, perfect for large volumes. They also offer lower running costs over time compared to inkjets.

Is an all-in-one printer worth the extra cost?

Definitely, especially for households or small offices. They combine printing, scanning, and copying, saving space and offering better value.

Top 3 features of best HP printers

HP printers Printing Technology Max Print Speed (Mono/Color) Connectivity HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Monochrome Laser 21 ppm / N/A USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet HP Smart Tank 580 Ink Tank (Solid Ink) 30 ppm Mono / 24 ppm Color Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi HP Ink Advantage 2878 Inkjet 7.5 ppm Mono / 5.5 ppm Color Wi-Fi HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser 21 ppm / N/A USB, Wi-Fi HP Smart Tank 589 Inkjet 30 ppm Mono / 24 ppm Color USB, Wi-Fi HP Smart Tank 720 Ink Tank 30 ppm Mono / 24 ppm Color Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi HP Ink Advantage 4278 Inkjet 8.5 ppm Mono / 5.5 ppm Color USB, Wi-Fi HP Laser MFP 1188w Monochrome Laser 21 ppm / N/A Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi HP Deskjet 2820 Inkjet 7.5 ppm Mono / 5.15 ppm Color USB, Wi-Fi HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw Monochrome Laser 22 ppm / N/A Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi

Similar articles for you

Top 9 printers for business in 2025 that you can count on for efficiency and crisp, clean output

10 must-have printers for printing holiday homework at home with wireless, compact design, fast printing, and easy setup

Best inkless printer in 2025: Top 10 portable, high-quality, eco-friendly printers compatible with mobile devices

Best ink tank printers in 2025: Top 10 picks for cost effective and hassle free printing

FAQs on HP printers Do HP printers support wireless printing? Yes, most modern HP printers support Wi-Fi, mobile apps, and cloud services. This makes printing from phones and laptops very convenient.

Are HP inkjet printers good for photo printing? Yes, they deliver sharp, colourful, and detailed photos. For the best results, use high-quality paper and original HP ink.

How long do HP printers typically last? On average, HP printers last 4–6 years with proper care. Regular maintenance and genuine supplies extend their lifespan.

Do HP printers work with Mac and Windows? Yes, HP printers are compatible with both systems. Drivers and apps are available for smooth setup across platforms.

Are HP printers expensive to maintain? Not necessarily. With Instant Ink or high-yield cartridges, HP offers cost-effective solutions for both home and office users.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.