Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Best portable printers for last-minute printing: Top picks for students and businesses

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 06:16 pm IST

Need quick prints on the go? These top portable printers are perfect for last-minute documents, photos, and more, compact, reliable, and travel-friendly.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best portable printer

SEZNIK Mini Printer, Inkless, Thermal, Bluetooth, Portable Printer, Compatible Android, iOS Mobile. 1 Year Warranty (EON-PhantomBlue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,748

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer, Bluetooth, Inkless for Professionals,Travel | Mini Printer | USB, Bluetooth Printer Compatible with Android iOS Laptop | 1 Year Warranty (Pro-HD304dpi-Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer, Bluetooth, Inkless Thermal Printer | USB, Bluetooth Compatible with Android iOS Laptop | 1 Year Warranty (Lite-203DPI-Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

SEZNIK Portable Inkless A4 Thermal Printer | Portable Mini Printer | USB, Bluetooth Printer Android iOS | 1 Year Warranty (ProHD-304dpi-White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,949

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best value for money

Radiance12.7mm Handheld TIJ Thermal Inkjet Printer ABS Body with Premium Solvent Ink Cartridge. View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BRONTIX Bluetooth Thermal Printer 4x6 inch Label for Business | Bluetooth inkless Printer | | 203 DPI | Barcode Printer Machine | Label Printer Machine View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

We’ve all been there! Rushing to print a document just before a meeting, or needing a hard copy while travelling, only to realise there’s no printer nearby. That’s where portable printers step in as lifesavers. Designed for convenience, these compact devices let you print important files, labels, or even high-quality photos anytime, anywhere.

Best portable printers save time, reduce dependency on shops or offices, and offer flexibility for professionals, students, and travellers.
Best portable printers save time, reduce dependency on shops or offices, and offer flexibility for professionals, students, and travellers.

Unlike bulky traditional printers, portable models are lightweight, wireless, and often battery-powered, making them perfect for business professionals, students, frequent travellers, and even creative enthusiasts. Need to handle last-minute assignments, contracts on the go, or quick photo prints at events, portable printers ensure you’re never caught unprepared.

With advanced features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and app-based printing, they’re as easy to use as your smartphone. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best portable printers for all purposes—so you can choose the one that fits your lifestyle and printing needs.

Loading Suggestions...

The SEZNIK Mini Printer brings convenience to your fingertips, making it one of the best portable printers on Amazon. Perfect for students, professionals, or small business owners, this compact printer prints labels, receipts, notes, or photos directly from your phone. Its inkless, thermal technology saves time and money, eliminating the need for cartridges.

Lightweight and travel-friendly, it slips into your bag effortlessly, ensuring you’re ready to print anytime. With Bluetooth connectivity, it works seamlessly with Android and iOS devices, helping you stay productive without worrying about bulky machines or energy waste.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Thermal, Inkless Printing
Connectivity
Bluetooth (Android & iOS compatible)
Print Resolution
203 dpi
Battery
800mAh rechargeable for portable use
Size & Weight
12 x 10 x 8 cm, 180 grams

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Inkless printing saves money and reduces maintenance

affiliate-tick

Compact and lightweight for easy travel and storage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to monochrome printing

affiliate-cross

Small paper size may not suit large documents

Click Here to Buy

SEZNIK Mini Printer, Inkless, Thermal, Bluetooth, Portable Printer, Compatible Android, iOS Mobile. 1 Year Warranty (EON-PhantomBlue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great product, easy to use, prints clearly without ink. Perfect for kids, journaling, and labels. Fast delivery, safe packaging.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it prints clearly, saves costs, and keeps you productive anytime, anywhere.

Loading Suggestions...

The SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer is more than just a printer, it’s a tool that keeps your work moving, wherever life takes you. As one of the best portable printers on Amazon, it prints documents, memos, labels, and more without ink, saving both cost and energy. Its compact design fits easily into a bag, making it perfect for professionals, students, and travellers who need dependable, high-quality prints on the go.

With Bluetooth and USB connectivity, it links seamlessly to smartphones, laptops, or desktops, offering flexibility for home, office, or travel.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Inkless Thermal Printing, 304 dpi
Connectivity
Bluetooth & USB (Android, iOS, Windows, Mac)
Paper Handling
A4, A5, Legal, US Letter, 2–4 inch options
Battery
2600 mAh, full charge prints up to 300 sheets
Size & Weight
3.5 x 11 x 2.3 inches, 0.8 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Inkless technology saves costs and reduces maintenance

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and compact for easy travel and workspace organisation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Monochrome only, no colour printing

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier than mini A6 printers

Click Here to Buy

SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer, Bluetooth, Inkless for Professionals,Travel | Mini Printer | USB, Bluetooth Printer Compatible with Android iOS Laptop | 1 Year Warranty (Pro-HD304dpi-Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the printer’s clear prints, easy setup, reliable performance, Bluetooth connectivity, portability, daily usefulness, and cost-saving ink-free operation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers clear, fast, ink-free printing anytime, helping you stay productive wherever you are.

Loading Suggestions...

The SEZNIK Lite Portable A4 Printer makes printing on the go effortless, earning its place among the best portable printers on Amazon. Designed for professionals, students, and travelers, it prints documents, memos, labels, or even photos without the need for ink, cutting costs and maintenance.

Its compact, travel-friendly design fits neatly into a bag, so you can stay productive anywhere. With Bluetooth and USB connectivity, it works seamlessly with Android, iOS, and laptops. The long-lasting 2600 mAh battery allows multiple prints per charge, while the automatic paging and multiple paper size options save time and energy.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Inkless Thermal Printing, 203 dpi
Connectivity
Bluetooth & USB (Android, iOS, Windows, Mac)
Paper Handling
A4, A5, Legal, US Letter, 2–4 inch options
Battery
2600 mAh, full charge prints up to 300 sheets
Size & Weight
12 x 35 x 11 cm, 0.65 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Inkless printing saves costs and reduces maintenance

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and compact for easy travel and workspace efficiency

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Prints only on plain folding paper, no roll paper support

affiliate-cross

Monochrome only, no colour printing

Click Here to Buy

SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer, Bluetooth, Inkless Thermal Printer | USB, Bluetooth Compatible with Android iOS Laptop | 1 Year Warranty (Lite-203DPI-Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the printer’s crisp prints, easy setup, reliable performance, flawless Bluetooth, compact design, portability, daily and professional use, and ink-free cost savings.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers clear, efficient printing anytime, saving energy and keeping you productive on the go.

Loading Suggestions...

The SEZNIK ProHD Portable A4 Printer ranks among the best portable printers on Amazon for those who need printing anytime, anywhere. With Bluetooth and USB connectivity, it works seamlessly with Android, iOS, and laptops, ensuring productivity without bulky setups.

A long-lasting battery and built-in paper roll box let you print multiple sheets uninterrupted, keeping your workflow smooth, organised, and stress-free.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Inkless Thermal, Monochrome, 304 dpi
Connectivity
Bluetooth & USB (Android, iOS, Windows, Mac)
Paper Handling
A4, A5, Legal, US Letter, 2–4 inch options
Battery
2600 mAh, prints up to 300 sheets per full charge
Size & Weight
3.5 x 11 x 2.3 inches, 0.8 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Inkless printing saves costs, energy, and maintenance

affiliate-tick

Compact and travel-friendly for on-the-go productivity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Monochrome only, no colour printing

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier than mini pocket printers

Click Here to Buy

SEZNIK Portable Inkless A4 Thermal Printer | Portable Mini Printer | USB, Bluetooth Printer Android iOS | 1 Year Warranty (ProHD-304dpi-White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the printer’s clear prints, easy setup, reliable performance, flawless Bluetooth, compact size, portability, daily and professional use, and ink-free savings.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers reliable, cost-saving, ink-free printing while keeping your workflow organised anywhere.

Loading Suggestions...

The Radiance Handheld TIJ Printer is designed to make coding and marking effortless, earning its place among the best portable printers on Amazon for professionals. Lightweight and compact, it fits comfortably in hand, letting you print barcodes, batch codes, and text directly on various surfaces with minimal effort. The unlocked design allows cartridges to be purchased from any source, saving long-term costs. With a user-friendly touchscreen and low maintenance, it reduces downtime and energy waste. Ideal for offices, factories, or small businesses, it ensures accuracy and efficiency wherever printing is needed.

Specifications

Printing Technology
Thermal Inkjet, Monochrome
Connectivity
USB
Print Width
12.7 mm
Print Speed
Up to 60 ppm
Dimensions & Weight
25 x 45 x 100 mm, lightweight handheld design

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Low maintenance and cost-effective cartridge system

affiliate-tick

Portable and easy to handle for fast, on-the-go printing

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Monochrome output only

affiliate-cross

Limited to small print width (12.7 mm)

Click Here to Buy

Radiance12.7mm Handheld TIJ Thermal Inkjet Printer ABS Body with Premium Solvent Ink Cartridge.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this is easy to use, lightweight, with excellent customer service and quick response.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers precise, portable, and cost-efficient printing for batch coding and barcodes anywhere.

Loading Suggestions...

The BRONTIX Bluetooth Thermal Printer is a versatile solution for professionals and home users who need fast, high-quality label printing. With its adjustable 4x6 inch printing capability, it handles shipping labels, barcodes, and business stickers effortlessly. Its inkless thermal technology ensures cost-effective printing, while the ROHM print head delivers crisp, clear results every time.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth, compatible with Android and iOS
Printing Technology
Thermal, Monochrome
Print Speed
Up to 152 ppm
Compact Design
Space-saving, portable, and easy to move around
Adjustable Labels
Supports different label sizes up to 4x6 inches

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Inkless, cost-effective printing

affiliate-tick

High-speed, professional-quality barcodes

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Monochrome output only

affiliate-cross

Limited to label printing, not full-page documents

Click Here to Buy

BRONTIX Bluetooth Thermal Printer 4x6 inch Label for Business | Bluetooth inkless Printer | | 203 DPI | Barcode Printer Machine | Label Printer Machine

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the printer efficient, easy to use, compact, portable, with good print quality, great value for money, and ideal for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Effortless Bluetooth pairing via the Flash Label Pro app allows instant printing without complicated setup.

What can you print with a portable printer?

Portable printers are versatile and can handle documents, assignments, contracts, labels, invoices, and even photos depending on the model. Some are designed specifically for photo printing, while others focus on text-heavy documents. They connect wirelessly to your phone, tablet, or laptop, allowing quick prints without the hassle of cables. Perfect for last-minute needs, they cover both professional and personal purposes with ease.

Do portable printers need ink?

It depends on the model. Some portable printers use traditional ink cartridges, while others rely on thermal printing technology, which doesn’t require ink. Ink-based models offer higher-quality prints, especially for photos and detailed documents. Thermal printers are maintenance-free, cost-effective, and great for quick tasks like receipts or labels. Before buying, check the printing technology to match your usage requirements and long-term convenience.

Can I connect a portable printer to my phone?

Yes, most modern portable printers are designed to connect directly with smartphones. They support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or app-based printing, making the process seamless. Whether you’re using an Android or iOS device, you can easily send documents or images to print. Some brands even offer dedicated apps with editing options.

Factors to consider before buying portable printers

  1. Printing Technology: Decide whether you want an inkjet, thermal, or laser portable printer. Inkjet offers high-quality prints but needs cartridge replacement, while thermal printers are low-maintenance and ink-free, ideal for labels or quick tasks.
  2. Connectivity Options: Check if the printer supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or USB connections. For smartphone users, app-based printing compatibility is a must for easy, on-the-go printing.
  3. Print Quality & Speed: Look at DPI (dots per inch) for clarity and resolution. If you’ll be printing photos or detailed documents, higher DPI is better. Speed matters if you print frequently.
  4. Size & Portability: Weight and dimensions are crucial. Choose a lightweight, compact model if you travel often, but balance portability with functionality and paper-handling capacity.
  5. Battery Life & Power Options: Many portable printers run on rechargeable batteries. Check runtime per charge and whether they support USB-C or power banks for added convenience.

Top 3 features of the best portable printers

Best portable printers

Printing technology

Connectivity

Paper handling

SEZNIK Mini PrinterThermal, InklessBluetooth (Android & iOS)Labels, receipts, notes, small papers
SEZNIK Portable A4 PrinterInkless Thermal, 304 dpiBluetooth & USB (Android, iOS, Windows, Mac)A4, A5, Legal, US Letter, 2–4 inch options
SEZNIK Lite Portable A4 PrinterInkless Thermal, 203 dpiBluetooth & USB (Android, iOS, Windows, Mac)A4, A5, Legal, US Letter, 2–4 inch options
SEZNIK ProHD Portable A4 PrinterInkless Thermal, Monochrome, 304 dpiBluetooth & USB (Android, iOS, Windows, Mac)A4, A5, Legal, US Letter, 2–4 inch options
Radiance Handheld TIJ PrinterThermal Inkjet, MonochromeUSB12.7 mm print width
BRONTIX Bluetooth Thermal PrinterThermal, MonochromeBluetooth (Android & iOS)Adjustable labels up to 4x6 inches

Similar stories for you

Best HP printers of 2025: Top laser, inkjet and all-in-one picks for every need

Best inkless printer in 2025: Top 10 portable, high-quality, eco-friendly printers compatible with mobile devices

Best photo printers for every budget: From high-volume to portable, top 10 printing options for you

Best Bluetooth printers: Wireless printing is the new age time saver you need!

  • Can portable printers print in colour?

    Yes, many models print in both black-and-white and colour, especially inkjet portable printers.

  • How do portable printers connect to devices?

    They usually connect via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or USB. Some also support app-based printing.

  • Do portable printers work without electricity?

    Yes, most come with rechargeable batteries, making them useful even without direct power.

  • What size of paper do portable printers use?

    It depends on the model, some support A4 sheets, while others are designed for photo-sized prints.

  • Are portable printers expensive to maintain?

    Maintenance costs vary. Ink-based printers may require cartridge replacements, while thermal ones are almost maintenance-free.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Best portable printers for last-minute printing: Top picks for students and businesses
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On