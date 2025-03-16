Menu Explore
Save up to 70% on the best monitors and printers: Top picks from popular brands like HP, Epson, Samsung and more

ByIqbal
Mar 16, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Grab the best monitors and printers from top brands with Amazon deals with savings of up to 70%. Get top performance and reliability at budget-friendly prices.

Acer XZ306CX 29.5 Inch (74.93 Cm) Ultrawide 21:9 1500R Curve 2560 X 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I 1 MS VRB I 200 Hz I HDR 400 I DCI-P3 93% I AMD Free Sync I 2XHDMI 1XDP I White




Samsung 27-Inch(68.5cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LC27R500FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)




LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A




ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 250 nits, 75hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, VGA, HDMI, Ultra Slim Bezel, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers




Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS24C360EAWXXL, Black)




Acer ED270R S3 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1MS VRB, 180Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I 2 x HDMI 1 x Display Port I HDR 10 I Black




ZEBRONICS N27B 27(68.5 cm) 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor, FHD 1920x1080, Antiglare Display, 300Nits, 180Hz, 1ms MPRT, HDR10, 99% sRGB, Adaptive Sync, 1 x DP | 1 x HDMI | 1 x 3.5mm




iVOOMi 24 Inch (60.45 cm) Ultra Slim Curve FHD Monitor for PC with 75Hz Refresh Rate, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Bezel-Less Design, Flicker Free, Best for Gaming with 14 Months Warranty

₹6,981




Dell 24 inch P2425H Monitor IPS FHD|100Hz| 99% sRGB | 250 cd/m2 (Typical) 5ms| 1500:1 Contrast Ratio| 5X USB 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 1.4 1xDP 1xVGA| Height Tilt Swivel Pivot |USB-C Downstream | Flicker Free




FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black)




Samsung 22-inch (54.6cm) FHD Flat 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor, IPS, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, D-sub, (LS22C310EAWXXL, Black)




ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black




LG Electronics 24 inch (60 cm) QHD (2K) 2560 x 1440 Pixels, IPS-sRGB 99%, Height Adjust, Pivot (2Way), Swivel, Display Port, HDMIx 2, 3 Side Slim Border, Black Color - 24QP550

₹14,799




Samsung 27-inch (68.59cm) FHD, IPS Display, 100 Hz, 1920 x 1080 Flat Monitor, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Display Port (LS27C330GAWXXL, Black)




Xerox 3020 | 20 PPM | Monochrome Laser Printer | Wi-Fi | Hi-Speed USB 2.0 | 150-sheet Input Tray | 1-Year Warranty | Single Function Printer




Brother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer With 30 PPM Print Speed, Multifunction Print Scan Copy, Automatic Document Feeder, 2 in 1 ID Copy Button, (WIFI, WIFI Direct, LAN, USB), Free Installation

₹24,999




HP Laser MFP 1188fnw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 715A5A




HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A




HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A View Details checkDetails




Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer, Windows, Mac and Linux Support




HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing




HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, Multicolor




Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)




Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office




HP Smart Tank 580 Aio WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printers with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle (Upto 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints) + 1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage -Print, Scan & Copy

₹15,765



Upgrade your setup with the best monitors and printers while saving up to 70%. Top brands like HP, Epson, and more offer high-quality displays and efficient printing solutions at unbeatable prices. Whether you need a high-resolution monitor for work and gaming or a reliable printer for documents and photos, these top picks deliver performance and value. Enjoy features like ultra-wide screens, fast refresh rates, WiFi printing, and cost-saving ink technology.

Explore top deals and brands for the best monitors and printers
Explore top deals and brands for the best monitors and printers

From best monitors with crisp visuals to the best printers with sharp prints, find the ideal choice for your home or office. The Amazon deals and offers makes these premium products affordable and budget-friendly.

Explore the Amazon offers on the best curved monitors: Up to 70% off

A curved monitor is an excellent choice for both gaming and everyday use, offering an immersive viewing experience. The best curved monitor enhances depth perception, reduces eye strain, and provides a wider field of view, making it ideal for work and entertainment. For gaming, features like high refresh rates, fast response times, and adaptive sync technology ensure smooth performance. The best monitor for daily use should have a high-resolution display, ergonomic design, and multiple connectivity options. From ultrawide screens to budget-friendly choices, a best curved monitor improves productivity and gaming enjoyment by delivering a more comfortable and engaging experience.

Discover the Amazon offers on the best flat monitors: Up to 65% off

Take advantage of Amazon deals to find a best flat monitor at a great price and enjoy an enhanced visual experience with superior performance. Be it upgrading a home office or gaming setup, a best monitor delivers reliability and clarity. With sharp visuals, fast response times, and vibrant colours, it ensures smooth performance for work, entertainment, and casual gaming. Many models feature high refresh rates and adaptive sync technology, reducing screen tearing for a seamless experience. Slim bezels and ergonomic stands enhance comfort and aesthetics. Eye-care features like low blue light and flicker-free technology provide strain-free viewing.

Check out the best laser printers for home and office use:

Best laser printers provide fast, reliable, and cost-effective printing for home and office use. These printers deliver sharp text and clear graphics, making them ideal for documents, reports, and presentations. Many best WiFi printers support wireless connectivity, allowing easy printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Features like automatic duplex printing save paper, while high-yield toner cartridges reduce running costs. With fast print speeds and minimal maintenance, laser printers ensure efficiency in daily tasks. Choose from trusted brands offering long-lasting performance. Look for best WiFi printers with smart features for seamless operation. Upgrade productivity with a laser printer designed for speed and quality.

You cannot miss these best ink tank printers for home and office use: Up to 30% off

Ink tank printers make printing fun, affordable, and hassle-free! These best WiFi printers come with refillable tanks, so you can say goodbye to frequent cartridge changes. Perfect for home and office use, they handle high-volume printing with ease—delivering crisp text and vibrant colour prints at a lower cost per page. Many models let you print wirelessly from your laptop, phone, or tablet, adding extra convenience.

Bonus features like automatic double-sided printing and borderless photos make them even more versatile. Their compact design saves space, while large ink reservoirs keep you printing longer without interruptions. Some models even throw in scanning and copying functions for an all-in-one experience. With minimal maintenance and maximum savings, an ink tank printer is a game-changer for students, professionals, and businesses.

Best monitors and printers

  • Which is better for gaming, a flat or curved monitor?

    A curved monitor offers immersive visuals, while a flat monitor provides precise graphics. Choose based on your preference and setup.

  • What features should I look for in the best monitors?

    Look for high resolution, fast refresh rate, low response time, and eye-care technology for a smooth experience.

  • What are the benefits of WiFi printers?

    WiFi printers let you print wirelessly from laptops, smartphones, and tablets, offering more convenience and flexibility.

  • How can I get the best Amazon deals on monitors and printers?

    Check for discounts during sales, compare prices, and look for bank offers or exchange deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

