Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on home audio: Get up to 80% off on soundbars, speakers, and more

ByBharat Sharma
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 09:24 am IST

These deals are backed by official sources so that buyers score genuine savings on favourites like JBL, Sony, boAt, Philips, LG, and GOVO during the festival.

JBL Go 3 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Mini Speaker, Small Speaker with Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Lightweight IP67 Waterproof, Type C Interface (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,994

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics SoundDrum 1 12W TWS Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Powerful Bass, Bluetooth 5.3V, 360° Surround Sound, USB Drive in, Type C Fast Charging(Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹879

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) – Black & Steel. View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt (2025 Launch Aavante 2.2 1400, 140W Signature Sound Built-in Subwoofer, 2.2CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 1000 180 Watts Home Theatre Soundbar [New Launch], 2.1 Channel, 2 in-Build Speakers and 1 External Subwoofer, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Made in India Sound bar View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 6.5” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 4 EQ Modes | Sleek Remote & LED Lights+Display (Platinum Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt New Launch PartyPal 600 Party Speaker, 220W Signature Sound, Dynamic Pixels, Animated Text Display, App Support, UHF Wireless Microphone, Colorful LEDs,7hrs Battery & Guitar Input(Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

pTron Fusion Saga 48W Bluetooth Party Speaker w/Pristine Sound, Dual Drivers, Rhythmic RGB Lights, 6Hrs Playtime, BT5.3/Aux/TF Card/USB Playback Modes, Type-C Charging, Portable Design (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Partybox 120 Wireless Bluetooth 160W Party Speaker, AI Sound Boost, Futuristic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime,Multispeaker Connection by Auracast, Guitar & Mic Input, Splashproof (White) View Details checkDetails

₹24,749

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Small Powerful for Outdoor Parties, Up to 12H Runtime, IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof, Twilight Blue View Details checkDetails

₹12,667

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Marshall Kilburn II 36W Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black & Brass View Details checkDetails

₹21,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics Harmony Mini 25W HD Premium Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofer, EQ Adjustment, 6 Hours Playtime, in-Built Mic,TWS Mode,RGB Lights, Bluetooth V5.3, Type C Fast Charging View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 75, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 14 Watts, 10 Hours Playback, Transparent Body, Dual 6.6 cm Drivers, Carry Strap, Bluetooth v5.3 | TWS | mSD | AUX (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Turn up the sound, this year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival is packed with audio deals that make upgrading easy. Whether you want punchy party speakers to get the crowd moving, reliable Bluetooth speakers for tunes on the go, sleek soundbars to boost your evening binge sessions, or full-blown home theatres for a truly cinematic experience, you’ll find options that fit every style.

Snag unbeatable audio deals - Amazon Great Indian Festival turns up savings on party speakers, soundbars, home theatres, and Bluetooth speakers from top brands.
Snag unbeatable audio deals - Amazon Great Indian Festival turns up savings on party speakers, soundbars, home theatres, and Bluetooth speakers from top brands.

Top brands like JBL, boAt, Philips, Zebronics, Mivi, GOVO, LG, Blaupunkt, Samsung, and Sony are all bringing their biggest savings yet, with prices slashed, some even up to 80% off. It’s the kind of sale where your dream speaker setup suddenly feels affordable, and your living room, balcony, or music corner gets a serious upgrade. Don’t hit snooze on these deals. Stock moves fast, and the best offers are gone in a flash. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is your chance to fill your life with better sound without stretching your budget.

Bank deals and EMI offers during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Shopping at the Amazon Great Indian Festival gets even sweeter thanks to a host of bank deals and EMI offers. Major banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and Axis are dishing out instant discounts, cashback, and extra savings on select cards. On top of the sale prices, you can cut your bill further with these limited-time bank promotions. If you prefer spreading out payments, flexible EMI options are available on most audio gear, including party speakers, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, and home theatre systems, making it possible to grab your dream setup without straining your wallet. Combine the festival discounts with bank offers, and you’re set for maximum value on every purchase. Remember, these deals change daily and stocks move fast, so check eligibility and payment terms while you shop to make the most of the festive savings.

Top deals:

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on speakers - up to 65% off

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is back, and you’re in for a treat if speakers are on your wish list. With discounts soaring up to 65 percent, it’s the perfect chance to snag premium audio gear from top names like JBL, Sony, Marshall, and Bose - all at wallet-friendly prices. Love a bit of thumping bass at home? Prefer a compact speaker to jazz up picnics and road trips? You’ll find options that fit your vibe and your budget. These bestsellers pack crisp, punchy sound, making everything, from party anthems to your favourite podcasts, feel like a front-row seat.

Best deals:

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on soundbars - up to 80% off

Big speaker deals aren’t the only thing making noise at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival - soundbars are also seeing jaw-dropping discounts of up to 80%. Want to supercharge your TV experience or just crave fuller, room-filling audio? This sale has something for every setup. Top brands like boAt, Mivi, LG, Blaupunkt, Samsung, and JBL are all in the mix, bringing you powerful soundbars at prices that might surprise you. From slick, compact models for cosy corners to premium systems that’ll make action scenes pop and tunes thump, the options are loaded.

Best deals:

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on home theatres - up to 80% off

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is turning up the volume on home theatre systems, with deals reaching a staggering 80 percent off. Planning a proper movie marathon or just want energetic sound to fill your space? There’s never been a better time to upgrade. Top picks from Mivi, GOVO, JBL, and Sony are all part of the action. Think deep, cinematic bass, immersive surround effects, and crisp clarity, these systems transform binge-watch sessions and weekend parties into something truly special.

Best deals:

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on party speakers - up to 60% off

Get ready to dial up the fun - Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is serving up party speaker deals with up to 60 percent off! If you’re all about big beats and bold sound, now’s your cue to snag a bestseller for less. From JBL’s thumping bass to boAt’s ultra-portable powerhouses, Philips’ vibrant sound, and Zebronics’ value-packed options, every party setup is covered. These speakers bring crisp audio, punchy bass, and features like Bluetooth streaming and LED lights, perfect for house parties, outdoor get-togethers, or just a solo jam session.

Best deals:

  • Which brands offer top deals on speakers this festival?

    JBL, Sony, boAt, Philips, Zebronics, LG, GOVO, and Mivi feature leading audio deals and discounts this season.

  • Can I buy home theatre systems on EMI during Amazon’s sale?

    Yes, flexible EMI options are available on most home theatre systems from major banks throughout the Great Indian Festival.

  • Are soundbar discounts available for all TV sizes?

    Most soundbars discounted during the festival are compatible with various TV sizes, from compact setups to large-screen entertainment units.

  • What’s the difference between party and Bluetooth speakers?

    Party speakers offer bigger sound and extra features, while Bluetooth speakers are compact, portable, and easy to use on the go.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
